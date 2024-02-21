Senator Elizabeth Warren Just Revealed The Celebrity She’d Want In Her Dream Blunt Rotation, And It's So Random

Senator Elizabeth Warren is well-known in politics for always having a plan.
To jog your memory, she ran for president back in 2020.
She's also known for advocating for the legalization of marijuana in the US.
Well, Senator Warren was recently a guest on the podcastPod Save America, hosted by John Favreau, and was asked to pick her ideal "blunt rotation" companions from a list of famous politicians and celebrities.
"I'm going to give you a list of people, and we'd love for you to pick four of them as your dream blunt rotation," Favreau asked Warren.
"This has nothing to do with weed," Warren jokingly clarified. "This is just who you think is fun!"
Favearu began reading off names from his list:
"Joe Biden..."
"Kamala Harris..."
"Bernie Sanders..."
Warren stayed quiet until Favreau said, "The Rock..."
"Oh, The Rock! Oh, I'm stopping there!" Warren exclaimed. "I'm just doing The Rock 4 times."
"I had Nancy Pelosi, Snoop Dogg, Chuck Schumer, and Taylor Swift," Favreau said, continuing with his list.