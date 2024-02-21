Skip To Content
    Senator Elizabeth Warren Just Revealed The Celebrity She’d Want In Her Dream Blunt Rotation, And It's So Random

    They might make an iconic duo.

    Michaela Bramwell
    Senator Elizabeth Warren is well-known in politics for always having a plan.

    Elizabeth Warren in a blue blazer and black pants, waving on a talk show set
    NBC / Getty Images

    To jog your memory, she ran for president back in 2020.

    Seven political figures stand on a debate stage with podiums, waving to the audience during a televised event
    Logan Cyrus / Getty Images

    She's also known for advocating for the legalization of marijuana in the US.

    Person pouring dried cannabis buds from a glass jar into their hand
    Emilija Manaveska / Getty Images

    In 2022, she, alongside other lawmakers, wrote a letter to President Biden, urging him to "de-schedule" marijuana as an illegal drug.

    Well, Senator Warren was recently a guest on the podcast Pod Save America, hosted by John Favreau, and was asked to pick her ideal "blunt rotation" companions from a list of famous politicians and celebrities.

    Two individuals in a podcast setup engaged in conversation
    Pod Save America / Via youtube.com

    According to Favreau, a blunt rotation is a "group of people you'd hypothetically like to smoke weed with because they'd be a really fun time."

    "I'm going to give you a list of people, and we'd love for you to pick four of them as your dream blunt rotation," Favreau asked Warren.

    Man in a studio with a microphone, identified as Jon Favreau, with a surprised expression
    Pod Save America / Via youtube.com

    "This has nothing to do with weed," Warren jokingly clarified. "This is just who you think is fun!"

    Elizabeth Warren gesturing with hands up during a &#x27;Pod Save America&#x27; interview
    Pod Save America / Via youtube.com

    Favearu began reading off names from his list:

    "Joe Biden..."

    "Kamala Harris..."

    "Bernie Sanders..."

    Warren stayed quiet until Favreau said, "The Rock..."

    Dwayne Johnson seated on a talk show set, smiling, in a black outfit with wrist accessories
    NBC / Getty Images

    "Oh, The Rock! Oh, I'm stopping there!" Warren exclaimed. "I'm just doing The Rock 4 times."

    Woman in blue blazer gestures during an interview, seated at a desk with microphones and a glass of water
    Save America Podcast / Via youtube.com

    "I had Nancy Pelosi, Snoop Dogg, Chuck Schumer, and Taylor Swift," Favreau said, continuing with his list.

    Jon Favreau speaks animatedly, captioned as host of Pod Save America
    Save America Podcast / Via youtube.com

    "I'm still at The Rock," Warren said, laughing.

    Person with short hair at a microphone, expression changes from closed-eyes grin to open-eyed smile
    Save America Podcast / Via youtube.com

    Here's the hilarious full clip.

    Pod Save America / Via youtube.com