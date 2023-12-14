Recently, I was scrolling through good ole TikTok when I came across a video of a podcast host who said he believed "three-person group chats" are the downfall of society.
What a statement! As I sat and thought for a moment, I realized that being in a three-person group chat really does feel like being a virtual third wheel because someone is almost always left out.
That got my mind racing thinking of other everyday things that do more harm than good for society. So I've decided to ask the BuzzFeed Community to fill in the blank: "Society started to downslide after___."
I believe society started to downslide after meat-themed vegan dishes became popular. Like, seriously, does that not defeat the purpose?
Also, I think society began to crumble after THE Zendaya lost her season of Dancing With the Stars, and I will stand by that forever.
And finally, I truly don't believe society has been the same since Elon Musk renamed Twitter "X." It just doesn't sound right.
You've heard mine, now I want to hear yours. But only in one sentence or less. Feel free to drop your downfall of society with little to no context. If you'd like to remain anonymous, fill out the Google form here and you might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.