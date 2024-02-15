In Airplane Horror Story News: A Delta Flight Turned Around After MAGGOTS Started Falling On Peoples’ Heads

So, I might just stay off of airplanes forever because there's news about ANOTHER horrifying airline incident, and this one will literally make your skin crawl.
A Delta airlines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit had to turn around after maggots from a carry-on bag reportedly fell onto passengers in their seats.
Yes, you read that right. According to the Independent, a passenger reportedly had rotten fish in their suitcase and somehow got it through TSA. The luggage opened on the flight, causing passengers in the economy seats to have maggots come down on them.
A passenger named Philip Schotte, who saw the entire ordeal, spoke to Fox 2 Detroit and described watching maggots fall on a woman seated near him. "She was freaking out," Schotte said. "She was just trying to kind of fight off these maggots."
Schotte explained that the flight attendants found rotten fish wrapped in newspaper inside a man's suitcase. "I did see everyone’s reaction to the bag being opened, which was just an immediate pinching of the nose."
Another passenger took to a Delta subreddit to share their purported experience, writing: "So, I was on this unfortunate flight, LOL. My family and I were in the row directly in front of the maggots. The lady right behind us told the flight attendants the maggots were falling on her head. Ugh. I turned around and they were wiggling around on the seat."
"They moved us further into the front, though. One of our carry-on bags was right nearby the disgusting one, so at the end of the flight when I went to get it after checking it over thoroughly, the passenger in question was still sitting there and didn't exit the plane. So, I'm assuming some kind of consequences, but unclear what. Also, apparently it was wrapped in newspaper. Absolutely gross," Reddit user nisha_16 said.
"After we landed in Detroit later on the 3 p.m. AMS to DTW flight, I saw again the lady on whose head the maggots were falling. My family and I and another passenger were talking with her, and she said she had alerted the flight attendant before even taking off, but then nobody did anything!" nisha_16 claimed.
The Daily Mail interviewed another passenger on the flight who said Delta's reimbursement to passengers included "8,000 air miles, hotel room compensation, and a $30 meal ticket if they were delayed overnight."
People on Twitter have been horrified by the news, with one writing: "First doors flying off, now we have maggot showers. Flying isn't fun in 2024."
In a statement to Fox 2, Delta wrote: "Their trip was interrupted due to an improperly packed carry-on bag. The aircraft returned to the gate and passengers were placed on the next available flight. The aircraft was removed from service for cleaning."