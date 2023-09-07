Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"It was pretty bad. It was dribbled down the aisle, smelled horrible. The vanilla scented disinfectant used on it only made it smell like vanilla s***."
A Delta Airlines Airbus A350 turned around back to Atlanta Friday night because of diarrhea throughout the airplane from a passenger and it’s a biohazard. 👀🥴— Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 3, 2023
The FAA flight strip for DL194 was posted to Reddit (📷xStang05x) Also a passenger posted here asking why her son’s… pic.twitter.com/VWbkB47wF1
-Content warning-— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 5, 2023
For those asking what “all the way through” the plane means: pic.twitter.com/UBGryNgQgd
We all thought that’s what it must mean but then told ourselves “No, it can’t possibly mean THAT.”— Relish Hendy aka Jen (@relish_hendy) September 6, 2023
And yet.
Omfg
Someone really squiddly diddlied all the way through!
My partner was on that flight! It was pretty bad. It was dribbled down the aisle, smelled horrible. The vanilla scented disinfectant used on it only made it smell like vanilla s***. After the plane landed, it was thoroughly cleaned. They didn’t leave until around 2:30 am— Dee W (@Woodyssea) September 4, 2023
Both my wife and I were on the flight. It was a mess. The pilots made the right decision to turn around. The ground crew ripped out the carpet and put new in. Considering the circumstances, the ground crew did a great job, along the attendants and the pilots.— John Hurdt (@john_hurdt) September 4, 2023
feel bad for the international flight explosive diarrhea person. just sitting in your own shit with everyone disgusted with you and it’s all over the plane.. waiting for the plane to land. just let me die fr— SINA SNOW (@yungk0ala) September 5, 2023