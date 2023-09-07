  • Viral badge

Almost 30 Million People Have Watched A Video Showing The Shocking Aftermath Of A Passenger's Diarrhea Incident On A Delta Flight

"It was pretty bad. It was dribbled down the aisle, smelled horrible. The vanilla scented disinfectant used on it only made it smell like vanilla s***."

Michaela Bramwell
by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

Last Friday, a Delta Air Lines flight that held 336 passengers was forced to turn around and land after one passenger had a diarrhea incident that the pilot described as a "biohazard."

The flight departed from Atlanta on Friday and was headed to Barcelona.

On the official audio from air traffic control, the pilot can be heard over the radio saying, "Negative, it's just a biohazard issue ... we've had a passenger have diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta."

The flight returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and was delayed around eight hours as cleaning crews replaced the plane's carpet and disinfected contaminated areas.

Passengers reboarded and made it safely to Barcelona the following evening.  A spokesperson for Delta told CNN, “Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to get our customers to their final destination." 

This week, shocking video footage of the incident was released, accumulating almost 30 million views. Massive poop stains, stained paper towels, and blue tarp can be seen all over the floor as the camera pans down the plane's aisle.

A passenger who was on the flight took to Reddit to share details about the incident, writing, "Reports were that the passenger got up about 15 minutes after take off. [They] tried to go forward and the [flight attendants] turned them back. Initially, people thought someone just had bad gas. Once we were on the ground, we heard it went about 20 rows, but I’m not sure if that is true or not. Apparently [the passenger] stayed in the bathroom (or maybe just the very back) until 10 minutes before we landed. Paramedics took them off the plane. The entire aisle had a blue runner down it and they told no one to use it."

The passenger went on to describe the mood of other passengers on the flight: "I can’t speak for what it was like at the back while we were flying back, but everyone seemed calm. Once on the ground, everyone just hung out at the gate waiting for updates. A few people were trying to adjust connections, but still, people were chill."

After watching the viral video, many viewers were shocked:

A Twitter user whose partner was on board during the incident described the scene: "It was pretty bad. It was dribbled down the aisle, smelled horrible. The vanilla scented disinfectant used on it only made it smell like vanilla s***."

A passenger on the plane commended the professionalism of the Delta crew: "Considering the circumstances, the ground crew did a great job, along with the attendants and the pilots."

Finally, another user expressed their pity for the passenger who caused the incident:

Emphasizing that point, a Reddit user wrote, "You have to feel sorry for this passenger - her embarrassment, and the trouble she put everyone through. She must have been horrified and you have to have empathy because we all have people in our lives who have medical conditions and sometimes they simply cannot control what happens."

According to Better Health, a government website in Australia, viruses can be spread through direct contact with an infected person's feces or with a contaminated surface, or even through airborne particles that come from vomit or diarrhea.

It's clear that the pilot made the right decision to land the plane as soon as possible and protect the health of the passengers and crew, seeing as a nonstop flight from Atlanta to Barcelona takes around eight and a half hours.

A Delta representative told CNN, "We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans."