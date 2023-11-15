Internet Finds·Posted on Nov 15, 202320 Pictures Of People's Strangest DIY Costumes That Will Be Keeping Me Up At NightI'm genuinely scared.by Michaela BramwellBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink I was casually scrolling through good ol' Reddit and stumbled upon some of the strangest (and creepiest) DIY costumes I've ever seen. So, let's take a look at a bunch of them that will be giving me nightmares, courtesy of r/DiWhy: 1. Homemade milk jug masks: u/TheSilverFalcon / Via reddit.com 2. Caterpillar tail coat: u/borntoBreewild / Via reddit.com 3. A popcorn suit: u/Internet-and-stuff / Via imgur.com 4. A giant eye ball with a giant hand: u/keatches / Via reddit.com 5. Jabba the Hut: u/lobodott / Via reddit.com This looks way too realistic, especially the eyes. 6. Stuffed animal ski mask: u/elcrivel / Via reddit.com She ruined perfectly cute stuffed animals. 7. Ultimate protective suit: u/Jedrasek / Via reddit.com This is giving me CDC vibes. 8. A human turtle: u/SnootWoofers2232 / Via reddit.com 9. A pantyhose doll: u/kittycatsfoilhats / Via reddit.com 10. Batman mask made from old shoes: u/mesopotamius / Via reddit.com 11. A toothbrush tiara: u/wastemug / Via reddit.com 12. A bloody-barbie handbag: u/roadkillroyal / Via reddit.com 13. Shoes made of EVA foam: u/thedemocracyof / Via reddit.com 14. A lady Zoidberg costume: u/[delted] / Via reddit.com 15. A papier-mâché Mickey Mouse: u/IAMMojo / Via reddit.com 16. Dress made of Barbie doll parts: u/tameoompaloompa / Via reddit.com 17. A full outfit made of plushies: u/Lupevs / Via reddit.com 18. All-denim lifesize Furby: u/JessicaCrafternoon / Via reddit.com 19. Tinfoil Cyberman: u/Pgozur / Via reddit.com 20. And finally, a bread guitar: u/cryle042 / Via reddit.com