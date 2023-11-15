Skip To Content
    20 Pictures Of People's Strangest DIY Costumes That Will Be Keeping Me Up At Night

    I'm genuinely scared.

    Michaela Bramwell
    by Michaela Bramwell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I was casually scrolling through good ol' Reddit and stumbled upon some of the strangest (and creepiest) DIY costumes I've ever seen. So, let's take a look at a bunch of them that will be giving me nightmares, courtesy of r/DiWhy:

    1. Homemade milk jug masks:

    milk jug masks
    u/TheSilverFalcon / Via reddit.com

    2. Caterpillar tail coat:

    long tail coat with gloves attached to the ends
    u/borntoBreewild / Via reddit.com

    3. A popcorn suit:

    man in a full body popcorn costume
    u/Internet-and-stuff / Via imgur.com

    4. A giant eye ball with a giant hand:

    eyeball and hand costume
    u/keatches / Via reddit.com

    5. Jabba the Hut:

    jabba the hut costume
    u/lobodott / Via reddit.com

    This looks way too realistic, especially the eyes. 

    6. Stuffed animal ski mask:

    u/elcrivel / Via reddit.com

    She ruined perfectly cute stuffed animals. 

    7. Ultimate protective suit:

    protective suit with a large disc like extension
    u/Jedrasek / Via reddit.com

    This is giving me CDC vibes. 

    8. A human turtle:

    man rolling around in a turtle costume
    u/SnootWoofers2232 / Via reddit.com

    9. A pantyhose doll:

    A doll sitting up in bed reading
    u/kittycatsfoilhats / Via reddit.com

    10. Batman mask made from old shoes:

    batman mask made from shoe material
    u/mesopotamius / Via reddit.com

    11. A toothbrush tiara:

    Tiara made of toothbrushes
    u/wastemug / Via reddit.com

    12. A bloody-barbie handbag:

    a bag with a bloodied barbie doll attached to it
    u/roadkillroyal / Via reddit.com

    13. Shoes made of EVA foam:

    u/thedemocracyof / Via reddit.com

    14. A lady Zoidberg costume:

    octopus costume
    u/[delted] / Via reddit.com

    15. A papier-mâché Mickey Mouse:

    papier-mâché Mickey Mouse head
    u/IAMMojo / Via reddit.com

    16. Dress made of Barbie doll parts:

    u/tameoompaloompa / Via reddit.com

    17. A full outfit made of plushies:

    full body outfit made of plushies
    u/Lupevs / Via reddit.com

    18. All-denim lifesize Furby:

    u/JessicaCrafternoon / Via reddit.com

    19. Tinfoil Cyberman:

    u/Pgozur / Via reddit.com

    20. And finally, a bread guitar:

    loaf of bread in the shape of a guitar
    u/cryle042 / Via reddit.com