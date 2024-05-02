Two years ago, WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested and detained in a Russian prison after airport authorities found cannabis cartridges in her luggage.
Thankfully, after nine months, the Biden administration negotiated Griner's release from Russia through a highly controversial prisoner swap agreement.
Recently, Griner gave an exclusive interview to ABC News 20/20 detailing her traumatic experience as an American prisoner in Russia.
Here are the 12 most shocking revelations we learned:
2. Griner said she was brought to a Russian police station and put in a seven-by-seven cell that had one bed and a hole in the ground for a toilet.
3. Griner was later transferred to IK-1, a Russian prison, and put into a group cell, where the first thing she said she saw was a large knife left behind by guards.
4. She recalls only being given one roll of toilet paper to last a month, and her toothpaste expired 15 years prior."
"We used to put the [toothpaste] on the black mold to kill the mold on the walls," Griner said.
5. Griner described being left outside for hours by guards during snowy blizzards.
6. After her sentencing, Griner was sent to an IK-2 penal colony, described as "one of the worst prisons in Russia," where her job was to cut fabric for Russian military uniforms.
7. Griner befriended her cellmate, who translated everything for her.
8. While in IK-2, Griner said she cut her hair because it was freezing in the Russian cold, causing her to get sick.
9. After 287 days of detainment, Griner was told she was heading home. Before she left, Griner had to write a letter to Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, to give thanks and ask for forgiveness.
10. Griner said she was forced to take staged prison photos to show that the Russian prison system had "reformed" her.
11. After being told she was going home, Griner said she was put into a van that dropped her off at a men's prison, where she was stripped and searched.
"When I get to this prison, I'm getting processed back in... I get checked into my cell, and I'm there for a couple of days." Griner described a note being slipped to her that read: "Be ready to leave."