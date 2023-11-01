    October Was A Chaotic Month For US Politics, But These 30 Memes Made My Body Physically Sore From Laughing

    I feel like we're living in an SNL skit.

    Michaela Bramwell
    BuzzFeed Staff

    So, last month was a complete dumpster fire for US politics.

    dumpster fire in the street with arrow and &quot;US Politics&quot; caption
    picture alliance / Getty Images

    To cope, I've compiled a list of political meme tweets from October because if I don't laugh, I seriously will cry. (Also, please make a voting plan, we need it.)

    &quot;Veep&quot; scene with caption &quot;This country is getting more disgusting by the second.&quot;
    HBO / Via giphy.com

    1.

    CBS / @notcapnamerica

    2.

    @Mar__G_3

    3.

    Prime Video / @davejorgenson

    4.

    @RepNancyMace / @SopanDeb

    5.

    @AndrewSolander / @Annie_Wu_22

    6.

    @SarahBCalif

    7.

    @maxasteele

    8.

    Via youtube.com

    9.

    C-SPAN / @PopBase / @heiden69

    10.

    Hulu / @AdamParkhomenko

    11.

    @dieworkwear

    12.

    HBO / @POTUS / @rp_kearney

    13.

    Paramount Pictures/ Twitter: @BarbaraLeeForCA

    14.

    @cerzej

    15.

    HBO / @joeyhannum

    16.

    Twitter: @ErikTruong_

    17.

    @1ODAA

    18.

    @rmayermsinger

    19.

    NBC / @DarrigoMelani / Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    20.

    CNN / @Oliviajulianna

    21.

    C-SPAN / @atrupar / @Acyn

    22.

    @jules_su

    23.

    &quot;Deleting dating apps to meet someone the old fashioned way (working in Chuck Grassley&#x27;s Office)
    @actuallyBG / @ChuckGrassley / Via Twitter: @actuallyBG

    24.

    CNN / @JDCocchiarella / @Acyn

    25.

    @thedemocrats via TikTok / @umichvoter / Via tiktok.com

    26.

    C-SPAN / @JDCocchiarella

    27.

    Twitter: @maxtmcc

    28.

    @Phil_Lewis_

    29.

    @macrotargeting

    30.

    C-SPAN - @JaredEMoskowitz / @atrupar

    Like I said, a complete dumpster fire. Let's cross our fingers that November is a little bit better. Let us know which meme was your favorite in the comments below.