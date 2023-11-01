October Was A Chaotic Month For US Politics, But These 30 Memes Made My Body Physically Sore From Laughing
I feel like we're living in an SNL skit.
So, last month was a complete dumpster fire for US politics.
To cope, I've compiled a list of political meme tweets from October because if I don't laugh, I seriously will cry. (Also, please make a voting plan, we need it.)
1.
I HOLLERED 💀 pic.twitter.com/NpkXTcLODN— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 30, 2023
2.
BREAKING— Grimace announces he is running for Speaker of the House pic.twitter.com/E4kEb5UDNu— Maggie Howell (@Mar__G_3) October 24, 2023
3.
what if we made everyone Speaker pic.twitter.com/RK9hAtfBWk— Washington Post TikTok Dad (@davejorgenson) October 25, 2023
4.
Me at Best Buy with credit card points to spare: https://t.co/x7BftfpQqO— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 20, 2023
5.
“what’s happening with the government?” https://t.co/S4IRQVL5FV pic.twitter.com/rmTKw2P0fr— Annie Wu (all socials: @annie_wu_22) (@Annie_Wu_22) October 17, 2023
6.
Live shot of Republican House members nominating Jim Jordan for Speaker. pic.twitter.com/vhDkq1Tl9G— SarahCA (@SarahBCalif) October 13, 2023
7.
what — and i cannot emphasize this enough — are thooooooose pic.twitter.com/uMy7kxR2n2— Max Steele (@maxasteele) October 6, 2023
8.
“These edibles ain’t shit!”— frankie gabagool 🤌 (@frankiegabagool) October 19, 2023
Me 2 hours later to the CVS cashier: pic.twitter.com/IJvW8JMHHf
9.
tyler oakley is mad as hell 😭 https://t.co/aAwWe0cu5F— jack nasty (@heiden69) October 4, 2023
10.
America has a new Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/oWr9WZ2zB2— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 25, 2023
11.
we need to pass a budget for hemming pants pic.twitter.com/JfvjqBXL3u— derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 4, 2023
12.
i am so sorry but https://t.co/i0BKKQf2Eo pic.twitter.com/rI52ZUQNZg— Ryan Kearney (@rp_kearney) October 12, 2023
13.
Bye, @SpeakerMcCarthy 👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/OKmPzGlqq5— Barbara Lee (@BarbaraLeeForCA) October 3, 2023
15.
Republicans announcing their next Speaker designate to get less than 200 votes pic.twitter.com/3244DiDMQX— Joey Hannum (@joeyhannum) October 17, 2023
16.
just in time for fall pic.twitter.com/s2FRygxGph— Erik Truong (@ErikTruong_) October 3, 2023
18.
BREAKING: There are now more former GOP Speaker of the House candidates than guys who've played Batman.— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) October 24, 2023
19.
Mike Pence should be forced to carry his Presidential campaign to term. pic.twitter.com/Hvel5FUzsn— Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) October 28, 2023
20.
Right after the 20 week mark... https://t.co/5J66DeIq9I— Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) October 28, 2023
21.
they’re trying to set a Guinness World Record for most white people in one camera shot https://t.co/xEfTUbsc0o— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2023
22.
Imagine being voted out of office by someone who was just kicked out of beetle juice the musical for vaping and jacking off her date— Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) October 3, 2023
23.
24.
The Speaker of the House is the friends we made along the way in literally in tears 😭😭😭 https://t.co/oFBbQdrgf8— Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) October 20, 2023
25.
DNC is so real for posting this pic.twitter.com/2BBZOkRQBG— umichvoter 🏳️🌈 (@umichvoter) October 5, 2023
26.
Gender affirming care https://t.co/4eMwqECkgN— Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) October 19, 2023
27.
nobody wants to work anymore 🙄 pic.twitter.com/8XYvrgPDPw— Max (@maxtmcc) October 3, 2023
28.
Imagining Stephen A. Smith as speaker of the House— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 4, 2023
29.
the winner of fat bear week should become speaker— Clare Considine (@macrotargeting) October 4, 2023
30.
This is like the ex husband giving the wedding toast at his ex wife’s wedding. https://t.co/fzaHQRJINh— Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) October 20, 2023