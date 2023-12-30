Boomers truly say the darndest things! A TikToker by the name of @artbydemarcusshawn is known for his hilarious impressions, and he recently received over 10 million views on a video of him imitating his grandmother's repetitive warnings about everything that can supposedly go wrong when taking care of a baby: @artbydemarcusshawn
"Don't hold the light over his head or the baby can get glaucoma... Move his hand because he can get jaundice if you hold the baby's hand like that," Demarcus says in the video.
Thousands of users raced to the comments to confirm that their grandparents have done the same: "It's always the judgmental stare, before the unsolicited advice starts flying."
Another wrote: "The way everyone from every culture could relate to this."
Well, I couldn't help but scroll through the comments to see what other superstitions people learned from their own grandparents, so let's take a look:
1.
"While I was pregnant, my grandma told me that I could drown the baby if I held my pee too long."
—Ashlee Marie
2.
"My grandma told me to bite the babies' nails instead of using clippers or he would become a thief."
—teoniastiktoks
3.
"My grandmother: 'Don't tickle the baby's feet, he'll grow up to be a swearer.'"
—blomskibeat
4.
"We were told to tip the baby upside down to sort out their days and nights properly..."
—Sheisl
5.
"My husband's grandma told me not to put socks on the baby because his ankles won't grow."
—jennlcharp
6.
"My grandma told my mom if she raised her arms above her head while pregnant, she'd wrap the umbilical cord around the baby."
—sierrakateia
7.
"LOL, I'm Appalachian, and there are so many of these. 'Don't hold the baby upside down because you will turn its liver over.'"
—Melissa Stewart
8.
"My grandmother told me if I let her blow cigarette smoke in my 4-month-old's ear, it would cure his ear infection."
—Anonymous
9.
"My nanny told me watering down the apple juice would give my baby diabetes."
—amishbearcrimes
10.
"Was told by my grandma that letting a baby look in the mirror will hurt his gums."
—Jewell Michael
11.
"Watch out for the cat, too. A cat will inhale all the baby’s air."
—RandallPorcine
12.
"When I was pregnant, I was addicted to ice water. My granny told me too much would drown the baby."
—Toi Rison
13.
"'Don't touch the bottom of the baby's feet or his hair won't grow,' like huh??"
—sophie
14.
"My MIL would bother the shit out of me to bathe my baby with lettuce every day because it reduces chances of sleep apnea; I’m like girl I’m tired!"
—C
15.
"My grandma used to tell me that if a baby stared at a fan too long that they would be hypnotized."
—Ally
16.
"My grandma told me my baby was going to drown if I went swimming while pregnant."
—tiffuhhkneeee
17.
"'Don’t tickle his feet, he’ll get diabetes' was a real one we heard."
—Tiny Waste
18.
"My aunty and mama said I need to put greens and corn bread in my baby bottle to keep him full at night because that's what they did back in the day."
—mirratalley
19.
"My granny saw a fly in my living room and then proceeded to order a MOSQUITO NET COVER for her bassinet because obviously, flies will lay eggs in the baby's mouth."
—InaguaGyal
20.
"My grandma said not to have the baby out at night because he will get gas."
—Stormi Maya
21.
"My great grandma told my mom we'd have a heart attack if we looked in a mirror as babies."
—bebenotrexha
22.
"My grandma said: 'Don't take so many pictures of her, it ruins their eyes."
—Noah Drake
23.
"I had hemorrhoids when I was younger, and my grandma swore that if I sat in a hot car, the hemorrhoids would boil and explode inside me."
—Brendiesal
24.
"My grandma told us that if we ate watermelon before going to bed, we would die in our sleep because the gases would rot us from the inside."
—Brendiesal
25.
"My grandma used to tell us not to sit on the cold concrete 'cause it will ruin our internal organs."
—josiejay03
I want to hear what random superstitions you've come across? Let us know in the comments below.