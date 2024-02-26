This Mom Is Livid Because She Bought Her Kid $80 Worth Of Favors To Throw In A School Parade, But Their Teacher Gave It To Someone Else

"A girl in his class threw all her stuff at once at the beginning of the parade and the teacher made my son share his stuff with her, and she threw his stuff all at once, leaving my son with nothing for the rest of the parade."

"So I contacted the teacher and asked her why this happened and she said with a nasty attitude, 'Well the girl had nothing left, so I was not going to let her go without, it's not fair.'"



"Me: 'But my son deserves to go without!'"

