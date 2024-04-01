  • Add Yours badge

Adults 25 And Older, Tell Me What Changed When Your Frontal Lobe Fully Developed

Michaela Bramwell
by Michaela Bramwell

BuzzFeed Staff

The National Library of Medicine states: "It is well established that the brain undergoes a 'rewiring' process that is not complete until approximately 25 years of age."

Kramer from Seinfeld with animated expressions, wearing a jacket and patterned shirt
Hulu / Via giphy.com

When this "rewiring process" occurs, some people notice a shift in their personality, behavior, and the things they care about that differs from their teens or early 20s.

So, I'm asking adults in the BuzzFeed Community who are 25 and up to share how they changed when their frontal lobe developed.

Here are a few interesting experiences Redditors have had:

"Around 25, I just got a lot better about seeing how other people (in particular men) used me throughout my life and understanding what I really want. Plus, I just do not give a fuck about body hair or anything else that society told me was terrible anymore."

Person shaving their leg with a razor
BuzzFeed Video / Via giphy.com

—Medium-Database1841

"I became much more aware of self-preservation. I was less interested in doing risky activities that never bothered me before."

—OKresponsibility11

"I became much more confident. I just do things I want to do without giving too much of a fuck what others may think. This for me is getting a long-wanted plastic surgery."

Person receiving a cosmetic injection, marked face, expression of dismay
RCA Records

—circlefragment

"I don't feel FOMO for things I really didn't want to do in the first place, in general I just feel more comfortable being myself."

—Narwhals4Lyf

In the comments below, share what changed for you at 25 when your frontal lobe developed.