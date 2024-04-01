Adults 25 And Older, Tell Me What Changed When Your Frontal Lobe Fully Developed

The National Library of Medicine states: "It is well established that the brain undergoes a 'rewiring' process that is not complete until approximately 25 years of age."
When this "rewiring process" occurs, some people notice a shift in their personality, behavior, and the things they care about that differs from their teens or early 20s.
So, I'm asking adults in the BuzzFeed Community who are 25 and up to share how they changed when their frontal lobe developed.
Here are a few interesting experiences Redditors have had: