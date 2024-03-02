31 (Really Good) Recipes To Make In March, Now That It's Basically Spring

Food·Posted on Mar 2, 202431 (Really Good) Recipes To Make In March, Now That It's Basically SpringIDK about you, but I'm suddenly craving lemon bars...by Melissa JamesonBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Happy March! Spring is right around the corner, and if you (like me) are craving seasonal eats — like fresh spring salads, easy one-pot pastas, or citrus-forward desserts — you're in the right place. Here's what's in season for the month ahead: BuzzFeed 1. Copycat Starbucks Egg Bites thegirlonbloor.com These protein-packed egg bites are super customizable — and cleanup is a breeze, since they bake up in a lined muffin tin or silicone tray.Recipe: Copycat Starbucks Egg Bites 2. Citrus Ricotta Toast snixykitchen.com Take your favorite in-season citrus — like grapefruit or orange — layer it over whipped ricotta, and top with honey.Recipe here: Citrus Ricotta Toast 3. Air Fryer Breakfast Potatoes chelseasmessyapron.com The simple seasoning really elevates these and makes them the perfect base for a runny egg or two. Recipe: Air Fryer Breakfast Potatoes 4. Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes sallysbakingaddiction.com Whole wheat flour and Greek yogurt lend these a bit more bite. You can also swap the poppy seeds for chia seeds — or leave them out entirely.Recipe: Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes 5. Breakfast Plate With Tomatoes, Avocado, and Egg theendlessmeal.com For a lighter first meal to fuel your day, this heart-healthy plate leans on texture, flavor, and color — between juicy tomatoes, creamy avocado, and spicy cashews.Recipe: Breakfast Plate With Tomatoes, Avocado and Egg 6. Greek Yogurt Banana Bread justataste.com Win-win: the best way to use up overripe bananas and sneak in some extra protein thanks to the Greek yogurt. Recipe: Greek Yogurt Banana Bread 7. Avocado, Grapefruit, and Fennel Salad foodiecrush.com Grapefuit plays double duty here — both in the salad and in the simple dressing, where it's mixed with olive oil, balsamic, and shallots.Recipe: Avocado, Grapefruit, and Fennel Salad 8. Salmon With Leeks, Crispy Potatoes, and Asparagus pinchofyum.com Seasonal spring eats are in full force here — between the roasted asparagus, crispy potatoes, and the rich, buttery leek sauce to top it all off.Recipe: Salmon With Leeks, Crispy Potatoes, and Asparagus 9. 10-Minute Chili Garlic Bok Choy cjeatsrecipes.com This vegetable side comes together quickly on the stovetop and packs a ton of flavor thanks to chili oil and — count 'em! — 10 cloves of garlic.Recipe: 10-Minute Chili Garlic Bok Choy 10. Instant Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage therecipecritic.com Let's make the Instant Pot do all the hard work on St. Patrick's Day, shall we?Recipe: Instant Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage 11. One-Pot Lemon Chicken and Orzo damndelicious.net Lemony orzo + golden-brown chicken + fresh veg. What's not to like? (Plus, one-pot cleanup!)Recipe: One-Pot Lemon Chicken and Orzo 12. Spring Fruit Salad exploringhealthyfoods.com Depending on where you live, good strawberries may still be hit or miss at the grocery store. That's why the light lemon and honey dressing comes in handy here — it elevates all the flavors, even the ones that might not be at their peak yet.Recipe: Spring Fruit Salad 13. Baked Cod With Lemon, Garlic, and Parsley themediterraneandish.com Baking the fish in the oven means super-easy cleanup. If you're not a parsley fan, top with olives or capers instead.Recipe: Easy Baked Cod With Lemon, Garlic, and Parsley 14. Instant Pot Chicken Adobo Melissa Jameson / BuzzFeed Being Filipina, I'm always looking for ways to incorporate the classics into my cooking roster. This shortcut Instant Pot adobo — that basically makes itself — is a great way to satisfy those cravings on busy weeknights.Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Adobo 15. Potato and Green Bean Skillet budgetbytes.com This simple side packs extra flavor and texture thanks to bits of crispy bacon and a smart secret ingredient: everything-bagel seasoning. To bring the cost down to just $1.72 per serving, it also uses frozen green beans instead of fresh.Recipe: Potato and Green Bean Skillet 16. Slow Cooker Carnitas There's never a wrong season for carnitas. Come spring, pair these with a grapefruit margarita or two.Recipe: Slow Cooker Carnitas 17. Tahini Carrot Soup With Crispy Chickpeas smittenkitchen.com This cozy and comforting soup is ideal for any colder-than-usual March nights that make you recount the days until spring.Recipe: Tahini Carrot Soup With Crispy Chickpeas 18. Make-Ahead Kale Salad With Lentils, Olives, and Feta Melissa Jameson / BuzzFeed I love kale salads. They're my go-to for make-ahead lunches that last all week, because kale is hearty enough to withstand a few days in the fridge. (And the flavors meld together as it sits!) This version does require some prep — cooking lentils, making spiced oil — but the result is exceptional. Recipe: Make-Ahead Kale Salad With Lentils, Olives, and Feta 19. Trader Joe's Brown Rice Bowl With Broccoli and Soy Chorizo Melissa Jameson / BuzzFeed And while we're on the topic of make-ahead lunches, meet (yet another!) Trader Joe's favorite. This vegan-friendly version comes together with a handful of TJ's staples — like spicy soy chorizo and butternut squash crinkles.Recipe: Trader Joe's Rice Bowl With Broccoli and Soy Chorizo 20. Aloo Gobi Matar vegrecipesofindia.com Potatoes, cauliflower, and green peas are paired with a flavorful curry paste here — then get spooned over rice or eaten with naan. Recipe: Aloo Gobi Matar 21. Smoked Salmon Rice Bowl With Scallions and Furikake reddit.com Confession: I've been on a tinned-fish kick lately. One of my favorite varieties is smoked salmon — and Fishwife makes an incredible version with Sichuan chili crisp. I've been using it in easy rice bowls like this — paired with juicy tomatoes, scallions, furikake, and all the extra chili crisp oil drizzled on top. Recipe: Smoked Salmon Rice Bowl With Scallions and Furikake 22. Butter Lettuce Salad twopeasandtheirpod.com The lemon vinaigrette — with balsamic, garlic, and tangy Dijon — brings everything together perfectly. Recipe: Butter Lettuce Salad 23. Orecchiette With Sausage and Spinach saltandlavender.com Feel free to swap the sausage for mushrooms or the spinach for any spring vegetable you have on hand.Recipe: Orecchiette With Sausage and Spinach 24. Japchae koreanbapsang.com These Korean stir-fry noodles can be loaded up with just about any vegetables you prefer — although the carrot, spinach, and mushroom combo here is a favorite. Leftovers reheat well too.Recipe: Japchae 25. Crispy Gnocchi With Brussels Sprouts and Brown Butter Melissa Jameson / BuzzFeed If you've never seared or roasted gnocchi before, start with this recipe. The outside gets golden brown and crispy, while the inside stays chewy. Add Brussels sprouts, brown butter, and plenty of Parm — and you're good to go.Recipe: Crispy Gnocchi With Brussels Sprouts and Brown Butter (Note: If you encounter a paywall, here's a similar version.) 26. Shrimp Burger With Creamy Aioli acouplecooks.com Summer may not be within reach yet — but shrimp burgers are a solid spring bridge. Frozen patties are a great way to save money here too. (I'm partial to the ones from Del Pacifico.) Recipe: Shrimp Burger With Creamy Aioli 27. 20-Minute Beef With Broccoli justataste.com Slicing the beef into small pieces up front means everything cooks quickly — so this is an excellent go-to for busy weeknights. Recipe: 20-Minute Beef With Broccoli 28. Pasta With Cauliflower and White Beans itsallgoodvegan.com Spring pasta at its finest. I was introduced to this high-protein, high-fiber flavor combo by Daily Harvest, which makes a really convenient heat-and-eat version. Since then, I've made my own versions too, and this one (which also happens to be vegan) is one of my favorites.Recipe: Pasta With Cauliflower and White Beans 29. Easy Lemon Bars When life gives you lemons, make lemon bars (in bulk).Recipe: Easy Lemon Bars 30. Glazed Blood Orange Cake howsweeteats.com This one's a bit of a project best saved for a weekend — but the end result is worth it.Recipe: Glazed Blood Orange Cake 31. Air Fryer Pizookie chelseasmessyapron.com Fellow air fryer fans, this is for you. 😋Recipe: Air Fryer Pizookie What are you making this month? Tell me in the comments!