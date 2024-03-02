Skip To Content
    31 (Really Good) Recipes To Make In March, Now That It's Basically Spring

    IDK about you, but I'm suddenly craving lemon bars...

    Melissa Jameson
    by Melissa Jameson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Happy March! Spring is right around the corner, and if you (like me) are craving seasonal eats — like fresh spring salads, easy one-pot pastas, or citrus-forward desserts — you're in the right place. Here's what's in season for the month ahead:

    List of seasonal produce for March, including artichokes, asparagus, and oranges
    BuzzFeed

    1. Copycat Starbucks Egg Bites

    A plate with an assortment of breakfast foods including egg muffins and sliced frittata
    thegirlonbloor.com

    These protein-packed egg bites are super customizable — and cleanup is a breeze, since they bake up in a lined muffin tin or silicone tray.

    Recipe: Copycat Starbucks Egg Bites

    2. Citrus Ricotta Toast

    A slice of bread with cream cheese and citrus fruit on a plate, with a honey dipper alongside
    snixykitchen.com

    Take your favorite in-season citrus — like grapefruit or orange — layer it over whipped ricotta, and top with honey.

    Recipe here: Citrus Ricotta Toast

    3. Air Fryer Breakfast Potatoes

    Four-step image showing cubed potatoes in a bowl, adding seasoning, tossing, and spread in an air fryer
    chelseasmessyapron.com

    The simple seasoning really elevates these and makes them the perfect base for a runny egg or two. 

    Recipe: Air Fryer Breakfast Potatoes

    4. Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes

    sallysbakingaddiction.com

    Whole wheat flour and Greek yogurt lend these a bit more bite. You can also swap the poppy seeds for chia seeds — or leave them out entirely.

    Recipe: Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes

    5. Breakfast Plate With Tomatoes, Avocado, and Egg

    A bowl of salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, and a fried egg on top, with a fork on the side
    theendlessmeal.com

    For a lighter first meal to fuel your day, this heart-healthy plate leans on texture, flavor, and color — between juicy tomatoes, creamy avocado, and spicy cashews.

    Recipe: Breakfast Plate With Tomatoes, Avocado and Egg

    6. Greek Yogurt Banana Bread

    A stack of chocolate chip banana bread slices showcasing the moist texture and mix-ins
    justataste.com

    Win-win: the best way to use up overripe bananas and sneak in some extra protein thanks to the Greek yogurt. 

    Recipe: Greek Yogurt Banana Bread

    7. Avocado, Grapefruit, and Fennel Salad

    Bowl of avocado salad with grapefruit and mixed greens, dressed with vinaigrette
    foodiecrush.com

    Grapefuit plays double duty here — both in the salad and in the simple dressing, where it's mixed with olive oil, balsamic, and shallots.

    Recipe: Avocado, Grapefruit, and Fennel Salad

    8. Salmon With Leeks, Crispy Potatoes, and Asparagus

    Grilled salmon and asparagus on a plate with lemon wedge and sauce
    pinchofyum.com

    Seasonal spring eats are in full force here — between the roasted asparagus, crispy potatoes, and the rich, buttery leek sauce to top it all off.

    Recipe: Salmon With Leeks, Crispy Potatoes, and Asparagus

    9. 10-Minute Chili Garlic Bok Choy

    Plate of stir-fried bok choy with garlic and chili flakes
    cjeatsrecipes.com

    This vegetable side comes together quickly on the stovetop and packs a ton of flavor thanks to chili oil and — count 'em! — 10 cloves of garlic.

    Recipe: 10-Minute Chili Garlic Bok Choy

    10. Instant Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage

    Roast beef with seasonings in a pot, water being poured in, followed by added vegetables for cooking
    therecipecritic.com

    Let's make the Instant Pot do all the hard work on St. Patrick's Day, shall we?

    Recipe: Instant Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage

    11. One-Pot Lemon Chicken and Orzo

    Skillet with chicken, herbs, and slices of lemon, served with drinks on the side
    damndelicious.net

    Lemony orzo + golden-brown chicken + fresh veg. What's not to like? (Plus, one-pot cleanup!)

    Recipe: One-Pot Lemon Chicken and Orzo

    12. Spring Fruit Salad

    A fruit salad bowl with kiwi, orange, strawberries, and pineapple, and a hand pouring liquid from a small bowl into it
    exploringhealthyfoods.com

    Depending on where you live, good strawberries may still be hit or miss at the grocery store. That's why the light lemon and honey dressing comes in handy here — it elevates all the flavors, even the ones that might not be at their peak yet.

    Recipe: Spring Fruit Salad

    13. Baked Cod With Lemon, Garlic, and Parsley

    Skillet with cooked chicken, garnished with herbs and lemon slice
    themediterraneandish.com

    Baking the fish in the oven means super-easy cleanup. If you're not a parsley fan, top with olives or capers instead.

    Recipe: Easy Baked Cod With Lemon, Garlic, and Parsley 

    14. Instant Pot Chicken Adobo

    A plate with two pieces of chicken and rice, garnished with green onions, next to a fork
    Melissa Jameson / BuzzFeed

    Being Filipina, I'm always looking for ways to incorporate the classics into my cooking roster. This shortcut Instant Pot adobo — that basically makes itself — is a great way to satisfy those cravings on busy weeknights.

    Recipe: Instant Pot Chicken Adobo 

    15. Potato and Green Bean Skillet

    Cooked green beans and halved potatoes in a pan
    budgetbytes.com

    This simple side packs extra flavor and texture thanks to bits of crispy bacon and a smart secret ingredient: everything-bagel seasoning. To bring the cost down to just $1.72 per serving, it also uses frozen green beans instead of fresh.

    Recipe: Potato and Green Bean Skillet 

    16. Slow Cooker Carnitas

    There's never a wrong season for carnitas. Come spring, pair these with a grapefruit margarita or two.

    Recipe: Slow Cooker Carnitas

    17. Tahini Carrot Soup With Crispy Chickpeas

    Bowl of chickpea soup with herbs next to slices of flatbread
    smittenkitchen.com

    This cozy and comforting soup is ideal for any colder-than-usual March nights that make you recount the days until spring.

    Recipe: Tahini Carrot Soup With Crispy Chickpeas 

    18. Make-Ahead Kale Salad With Lentils, Olives, and Feta

    A bowl of lentil salad with kale, nuts, and sliced vegetables, with a fork
    Melissa Jameson / BuzzFeed

    I love kale salads. They're my go-to for make-ahead lunches that last all week, because kale is hearty enough to withstand a few days in the fridge. (And the flavors meld together as it sits!) This version does require some prep — cooking lentils, making spiced oil — but the result is exceptional. 

    Recipe: Make-Ahead Kale Salad With Lentils, Olives, and Feta

    19. Trader Joe's Brown Rice Bowl With Broccoli and Soy Chorizo

    Bowl of food with quinoa, roasted broccoli, wavy-cut sweet potatoes, topped with a soft-boiled egg
    Melissa Jameson / BuzzFeed

    And while we're on the topic of make-ahead lunches, meet (yet another!) Trader Joe's favorite. This vegan-friendly version comes together with a handful of TJ's staples — like spicy soy chorizo and butternut squash crinkles.

    Recipe: Trader Joe's Rice Bowl With Broccoli and Soy Chorizo

    20. Aloo Gobi Matar

    Aloo matar (potato and pea curry) served with rice and a cup, on a dark surface
    vegrecipesofindia.com

    Potatoes, cauliflower, and green peas are paired with a flavorful curry paste here — then get spooned over rice or eaten with naan. 

    Recipe: Aloo Gobi Matar

    21. Smoked Salmon Rice Bowl With Scallions and Furikake

    Bowl of rice with vegetables, chicken, and sliced tomatoes
    reddit.com

    Confession: I've been on a tinned-fish kick lately. One of my favorite varieties is smoked salmon — and Fishwife makes an incredible version with Sichuan chili crisp. I've been using it in easy rice bowls like this — paired with juicy tomatoes, scallions, furikake, and all the extra chili crisp oil drizzled on top. 

    RecipeSmoked Salmon Rice Bowl With Scallions and Furikake 

    22. Butter Lettuce Salad

    Fresh salad with avocado slices, radishes, cucumber, lettuce, and grated cheese, served with bread on the side
    twopeasandtheirpod.com

    The lemon vinaigrette — with balsamic, garlic, and tangy Dijon — brings everything together perfectly. 

    Recipe: Butter Lettuce Salad

    23. Orecchiette With Sausage and Spinach

    Bowl of orecchiette pasta with sausage, greens, and grated cheese
    saltandlavender.com

    Feel free to swap the sausage for mushrooms or the spinach for any spring vegetable you have on hand.

    Recipe: Orecchiette With Sausage and Spinach

    24. Japchae

    Bowl of stir-fried glass noodles with vegetables and meat, garnished with sesame seeds
    koreanbapsang.com

    These Korean stir-fry noodles can be loaded up with just about any vegetables you prefer — although the carrot, spinach, and mushroom combo here is a favorite. Leftovers reheat well too.

    Recipe: Japchae 

    Melissa Jameson / BuzzFeed

    If you've never seared or roasted gnocchi before, start with this recipe. The outside gets golden brown and crispy, while the inside stays chewy. Add Brussels sprouts, brown butter, and plenty of Parm — and you're good to go.

    Recipe: Crispy Gnocchi With Brussels Sprouts and Brown Butter (Note: If you encounter a paywall, here's a similar version.)

    26. Shrimp Burger With Creamy Aioli

    Burger with a crispy chicken patty, lettuce, tomato, and sauce on a brioche bun, skewered with a toothpick
    acouplecooks.com

    Summer may not be within reach yet — but shrimp burgers are a solid spring bridge. Frozen patties are a great way to save money here too. (I'm partial to the ones from Del Pacifico.) 

    Recipe: Shrimp Burger With Creamy Aioli

    27. 20-Minute Beef With Broccoli

    Skillet with beef and broccoli dish, cooked and ready to serve
    justataste.com

    Slicing the beef into small pieces up front means everything cooks quickly — so this is an excellent go-to for busy weeknights. 

    Recipe: 20-Minute Beef With Broccoli

    28. Pasta With Cauliflower and White Beans

    Bowl of mac &#x27;n&#x27; cheese with roasted cauliflower and greens, topped with toasted breadcrumbs
    itsallgoodvegan.com

    Spring pasta at its finest. I was introduced to this high-protein, high-fiber flavor combo by Daily Harvest, which makes a really convenient heat-and-eat version. Since then, I've made my own versions too, and this one (which also happens to be vegan) is one of my favorites.

    Recipe: Pasta With Cauliflower and White Beans

    29. Easy Lemon Bars

    When life gives you lemons, make lemon bars (in bulk).

    Recipe: Easy Lemon Bars

    30. Glazed Blood Orange Cake

    Sliced citrus pound cake with glaze and blood orange slices on top
    howsweeteats.com

    This one's a bit of a project best saved for a weekend — but the end result is worth it.

    Recipe: Glazed Blood Orange Cake

    31. Air Fryer Pizookie

    Step-by-step images showing how to make air fryer cookies, including mixing dough, creating a foil pan, and baking
    chelseasmessyapron.com

    Fellow air fryer fans, this is for you. 😋

    Recipe: Air Fryer Pizookie

    What are you making this month? Tell me in the comments!