32 Products So Wonderfully Ridiculous They Are Basically Meme-Worthy

1. A box of stress sheets to pop away some stress or occupy fidgety fingers.
2. A sad duck night-light if you could use a late-night study buddy, movie-watching companion, or a friend with whom you can commiserate after a rough day.
Promising review: "Like a lot of us, this duck is just doing the best they can. They look a bit sad and forlorn but yet they’re a literal bright spot in your day. I work from home and I don’t typically like a lot of lights on when I’m working but this little friend gives off just enough light to make my day a little more cheerful and I haven’t bitten anyone since I started using it as a little desk lamp. It’s has also come in quite handy when I’ve lost power during a few summer storms. It’s not bright enough to read with but it is good at banishing the creepy things that live under your bed. It seems to hold a charge for a good amount of time and it charges easily on my laptop while I’m working. I didn’t have many expectations for this little light but it’s cute and useful and I am considering buying a few more." —Rebecca Swanson
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
3. A pound of cereal marshmallows because your ideal ratio of cereal to marshmallows is 90% marshmallows and 10% cereal.
Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
4. A Twilight sticker that'll combine two of your childhood faves: The Rainbow Fish and Edward Cullen.
Vlorrie is a small business based in Anderson, South Carolina.
Promising review: "Made a geriatric millennial’s day! Thanks for the creativity. Arrived promptly, nice quality." —katehuan84
Get it from Vlorrie on Etsy for $4.75+ (available in two sizes and as a magnet).
5. An extra-extra long plushie so stinkin' adorable and absolutely ridiculous you kinda sorta have to order it.
6. A bike accessory for anyone who could use a buddy or an extra set of legs to power them through the uphill portion of their daily bike ride.
7. A laptop sticker to make your coworkers think twice before communicating with you. "I hope this email finds you before I do, Susan!"
Atlantis Artist is an Illinois-based small business run by Rachel.
Promising review: "Super cute sticker!" —Anna
Get it from Atlantis Artist on Etsy for $3.80.
8. A very appropriate headband if need an extra hand keeping your hair out of your face while slathering your skin with slimes and serums. Now please tell me, is this a snail, slug, or alien headband?
Promising review: "I love this SO MUCH, I embrace my inner snail every time I wash my face. It's soft but not too fluffy and thick, it has a nice stretch but it's also not too loose where I feel like it's falling. Buy some for you and your snail friends :)" —sam
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in 11 colors).
9. A sticky note holder because it'll ~hangout~ nearby, ready for ya whenever you need to write down something important.
3D Shop HQ is an LA-based small business.
Promising review: "Fast shipping. Perfect for the office." —Ciera Valenti
Get it from 3D Shop HQ on Etsy for $3.89 (available in 11 colors).
10. A geometric dinosaur sculpture that'll hide all your clutter — keys, hair ties, bobby pins, coins, jewelry, and even candy — despite its big mouth. No secret messes will be revealed!
Promising review: "This little dino is very nice and substantial. It is small, we use it to store our keys, and this works quite well. He is much heavier than expected, and the contrasting gold really stands out. He even has little pads on the bottom so he won't scratch whatever you set him on. We ABSOLUTELY LOVE HIM!!!" —Jeremy Szabo
Get it from Amazon for $59.98 (available in three colors).
11. A pair of magnetic hand-holding socks so you and your BFF can literally be connected from head to toe. (Or, er, ankle?)
Promising review: "My sister and I have had so much fun with these socks!!! They are super cute and the magnetic hold really well. The magnets are a bit big so you do notice them but overall super fun and cute." —addison fullmer
Get them from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in four colors and in packs of four).
12. A unique doggie hair clip for a ~pawsitively~ adorable updo even if it's "I just need to toss up my dirty hair" vibes.
Promising review: "This dog clip is beyond perfect. The extra-long tongue on the dog perfectly embodies the spirit of a bulldog. This will make ANY bulldog-loving long long-haired person overjoyed. I get lots of compliments when I wear it, and I smile whenever I see it. I’ve been wearing this clip regularly for a year and it’s held up beautifully!" —Laura is NICE
Get it from Amazon for $10.68+ (available in 23 styles).
13. A pack of edible chocolate candles to top off birthday cakes and probably freak out a few folks when you bite into the candle post-blowout. Just make sure to remove the wick before taking a bite.
Let Them Eat Candles is a family-owned small business.
Promising review: "Got this for my son’s birthday. He and the other kids love it. They were so surprised when I asked, 'Who wants to eat a candle?' But after I took a bite, everyone wants to eat it too. There was more interest in eating candle than the cake. This chocolate candle is a must for any kid's birthday." —Amazon Customer
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $16.95 for a three-pack (available in eight styles and larger packs).