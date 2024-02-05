Skip To Content
    32 Products So Wonderfully Ridiculous They Are Basically Meme-Worthy

    We didn't ask for a doll with existential dread to be made and yet...we're so happy it exists.

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A box of stress sheets to pop away some stress or occupy fidgety fingers.

    a box of tissue-sized bubble popping sheets
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was a great little gag gift for somebody who had been dealing with some stress. She appreciated it." —majic

    Get 14 sheets from Amazon for $9.99

    2. A sad duck night-light if you could use a late-night study buddy, movie-watching companion, or a friend with whom you can commiserate after a rough day.

    a night-light shaped like a duck lying on its side
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Like a lot of us, this duck is just doing the best they can. They look a bit sad and forlorn but yet they’re a literal bright spot in your day. I work from home and I don’t typically like a lot of lights on when I’m working but this little friend gives off just enough light to make my day a little more cheerful and I haven’t bitten anyone since I started using it as a little desk lamp. It’s has also come in quite handy when I’ve lost power during a few summer storms. It’s not bright enough to read with but it is good at banishing the creepy things that live under your bed. It seems to hold a charge for a good amount of time and it charges easily on my laptop while I’m working. I didn’t have many expectations for this little light but it’s cute and useful and I am considering buying a few more." —Rebecca Swanson

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    3. A pound of cereal marshmallows because your ideal ratio of cereal to marshmallows is 90% marshmallows and 10% cereal.

    Reviewer holding the one-pound bag
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    4. A Twilight sticker that'll combine two of your childhood faves: The Rainbow Fish and Edward Cullen. 

    The Rainbow Fish sticker with an Edward Cullen quote:
    Vlorrie / Etsy

    Vlorrie is a small business based in Anderson, South Carolina. 

    Promising review: "Made a geriatric millennial’s day! Thanks for the creativity. Arrived promptly, nice quality." —katehuan84

    Get it from Vlorrie on Etsy for $4.75+ (available in two sizes and as a magnet).

    5. An extra-extra long plushie so stinkin' adorable and absolutely ridiculous you kinda sorta have to order it.

    reviewer photo of a 53-inch cat-shaped plushie lying horizontally on a couch
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My kids love these long cats. And now we buy them for gifts for all their firiends. It is unique and fun especially if you struggle with gift ideas. It's perfect." —Ali M.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 5 lengths and 16 styles).

    6. A bike accessory for anyone who could use a buddy or an extra set of legs to power them through the uphill portion of their daily bike ride.

    a bike accessory that clips on to the spokes and looks like a hamster
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "For those who are not glitter lovers have no fear! This little guy is not glittery at all but his belly is more of a pearlescent color! He’s very cute and I cannot wait to gift it this Christmas!! :-)" —Jax

    Get it from Amazon for $12.

    7. A laptop sticker to make your coworkers think twice before communicating with you. "I hope this email finds you before I do, Susan!"

    a small heart-shaped sticker with a red lace border and text in the center that reads
    Atlantis Artist / Etsy

    Atlantis Artist is an Illinois-based small business run by Rachel.

    Promising review: "Super cute sticker!" —Anna

    Get it from Atlantis Artist on Etsy for $3.80.

    8. A very appropriate headband if need an extra hand keeping your hair out of your face while slathering your skin with slimes and serums. Now please tell me, is this a snail, slug, or alien headband?

    reviewer wearing a black headband with eyes that stick out of the top like antennae
    another reviewer wearing the green and cream version
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this SO MUCH, I embrace my inner snail every time I wash my face. It's soft but not too fluffy and thick, it has a nice stretch but it's also not too loose where I feel like it's falling. Buy some for you and your snail friends :)" —sam

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in 11 colors).

    9. A sticky note holder because it'll ~hangout~ nearby, ready for ya whenever you need to write down something important.

    a mini white 3d-printed hanger holding a stack of sticky notes
    3D Shop HQ / Etsy

    3D Shop HQ is an LA-based small business.

    Promising review: "Fast shipping. Perfect for the office." —Ciera Valenti

    Get it from 3D Shop HQ on Etsy for $3.89 (available in 11 colors).

    10. A geometric dinosaur sculpture that'll hide all your clutter — keys, hair ties, bobby pins, coins, jewelry, and even candy — despite its big mouth. No secret messes will be revealed!

    a reviewer photo of a dinosaur figurine
    a reviewer photo of the same figurine with the mouth open revealing jelly beans inside
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This little dino is very nice and substantial. It is small, we use it to store our keys, and this works quite well. He is much heavier than expected, and the contrasting gold really stands out. He even has little pads on the bottom so he won't scratch whatever you set him on. We ABSOLUTELY LOVE HIM!!!" —Jeremy Szabo

    Get it from Amazon for $59.98 (available in three colors). 

    11. A pair of magnetic hand-holding socks so you and your BFF can literally be connected from head to toe. (Or, er, ankle?)

    model wearing calf-high socks that have eyes on them and magnetic hands
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My sister and I have had so much fun with these socks!!! They are super cute and the magnetic hold really well. The magnets are a bit big so you do notice them but overall super fun and cute." —addison fullmer

    Get them from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in four colors and in packs of four).

    12. A unique doggie hair clip for a ~pawsitively~ adorable updo even if it's "I just need to toss up my dirty hair" vibes.

    seven acetate hair clips that look like different dogs including a corgi, shiba inu, and spaniel
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This dog clip is beyond perfect. The extra-long tongue on the dog perfectly embodies the spirit of a bulldog. This will make ANY bulldog-loving long long-haired person overjoyed. I get lots of compliments when I wear it, and I smile whenever I see it. I’ve been wearing this clip regularly for a year and it’s held up beautifully!" —Laura is NICE

    Get it from Amazon for $10.68+ (available in 23 styles).

    13. A pack of edible chocolate candles to top off birthday cakes and probably freak out a few folks when you bite into the candle post-blowout. Just make sure to remove the wick before taking a bite. 

    a lit candle in a donut hole
    reviewer holding the candle, which is a few inches tall
    www.amazon.com

    Let Them Eat Candles is a family-owned small business.

    Promising review: "Got this for my son’s birthday. He and the other kids love it. They were so surprised when I asked, 'Who wants to eat a candle?' But after I took a bite, everyone wants to eat it too. There was more interest in eating candle than the cake. This chocolate candle is a must for any kid's birthday." —Amazon Customer

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $16.95 for a three-pack (available in eight styles and larger packs).

    14. A bendable stuffed doll if you need a stuffie that experiences as much existential dread as you do.

    reviewer photo of the stuffed doll curled up and holding its legs
    another reviewer photo of the doll with its hood off and its legs straight in front of it
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "He may look like he is having an existential crisis, but this banana man is definitely worth the purchase. I love him! No matter how bummed out I am, he is always far more bummed than me, and that somehow cheers me up." —Dei

    Get it from Amazon for $9.73.