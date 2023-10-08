24 Things That'll Upgrade Your Life For Less Than $5

Promising review: "I absolutely love this product!! I've been using it about every day for the past almost two years and it's easily became my favorite cream bronzer! I am a light skin gal with normal-dry skin and I use the shade Oak's On You as a bronzer rather than a contour. Perfect shade, consistency, texture and blends with NO problem. I find that while it does need some building up, I don't find that to be a bad thing if you are looking for a light wash of bronzer color on a light makeup day, and/or can build it up enough to your liking without it being too much all at once. I will ALWAYS buy this product as long as it's still being made!" —Violet & Brandy



Get it from Amazon for $3.98 (more shades available here).