24 Things That'll Upgrade Your Life For Less Than $5

1. A velvety cream-to-powder Wet n Wild multi-stick to conceal, highlight, or contour. Pick a shade depending on your need, and then swipe away for a buildable and long-lasting color. Reviewers swear that you can also use them a lipstick, eyeshadow, or blush!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product!! I've been using it about every day for the past almost two years and it's easily became my favorite cream bronzer! I am a light skin gal with normal-dry skin and I use the shade Oak's On You as a bronzer rather than a contour. Perfect shade, consistency, texture and blends with NO problem. I find that while it does need some building up, I don't find that to be a bad thing if you are looking for a light wash of bronzer color on a light makeup day, and/or can build it up enough to your liking without it being too much all at once. I will ALWAYS buy this product as long as it's still being made!" —Violet & Brandy
2. A pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaners because they'll deodorize your smelly pipes safely and dislodge buildup safely and effectively. No one wants to smell the leftovers you tossed down the sink three days ago.
Promising review: "This product works! I followed the directions, which are super easy, and was very satisfied to see the gross slime and muck that was removed. You put the entire packet down your disposal, and the magic happens quickly! Very powerful and successful cleaning! The scent was not what I would call overpowering, but the inside of the disposal is super clean, confirmed. These will definitely be a cleaning staple for me. The garbage disposal runs much easier and more quiet now. When things fall into the disposal, my hands are not covered in gross slimy stuff anymore." —JSullivanJ
3. A pack of sound-dampening door bumpers if you love your family but they're also monsters who seem to enjoy shutting doors and closing cabinets as loud as possible when you're trying to sleep.
Promising review: "Should have bought these years ago! Now my cabinets don’t thud when closed and they even open easier. Got rid of the sticky bumpers that the installers applied. I thought 40 bumpers would be way too many, but ended up using all but four." —Darcy M
4. A pack of slow cooker liners that'll come in handy if you have a lot of hungry people to feed. With the disposable liners, you can cook different recipes at the same time, reducing your overall cook time *and* saving you from having to wash a huge stack of dishes.
PS: They also come in handy with dishes going into a water bath (think: cheesecakes, custards, and puddings).
Promising review: "We constantly use our crockpot for easy meals. I'm a teacher and my husband is a firefighter, and it's just easy for our family of five. No real cleanup. I toss the bag in the trash after use and will just run a wet rag around the inside of the pot for good measure. Never have a problem with holes or burning." —Ashley Matthews
5. A before-you-go toilet spray so your coworker is none the wiser when they enter the bathroom after you.
Promising review: "Took it on a cruise — I would highly recommend. One spray, and smells are gone!" —phyllis parker
6. Some Tide sink packets with the perfect amount of detergent to clean your sweaty T-shirts, and dirty undies. Rewear clothing instead of stuffing your suitcase with pieces you'll only wear once!
Promising review: "My husband and I travel often. If we go to Europe, we stay for at least a month. We stay longer to make the use of my airline reward points more valuable in seeing more cities and in seeing more places. Now retired, we can take our time in cities. We take minimal clothes and re-wear them. With these Tide travel packs, I can wash our clothes in the bathtub, use travel clothespins to hang and dry items, and even use a hair dryer to dry heavier items like jeans quickly. Always pack these Tide packs for all travel. They are especially great during hot times and hot temperature locations." —B Tatum
7. A cruelty-free lengthening mascara because you're tired of mascaras that don't live up to their promises. This one won't let you down — I promise! It's lightweight, won't transfer, doesn't smudge, and lasts all day. Consider your expectations exceeded!
Promising review: "Love this mascara! I’ve used the 'best of the best' designer, super hyped, ultra popular mascara available and NOTHING compares to this stuff! I don’t even bother using a lash curler anymore! I buy two at a time so I always have a spare (yes, it’s that good!!). I highly recommend this particular mascara...it goes on effortlessly, it lasts pretty much all day, and the price — I feel like I’m almost stealing it! I’d give it 10 stars if I could!!!" —Chulaboola & MCD
8. Some acne patches for those days when a pimple pops up at the *worst* possible moment. Hydrocolloid, tea tree oil, and calendula oil are gentle on the skin while still drawing out fluids and pus from your pimple.
9. An interactive cat toy that'll appease your furry rulers and occupy them for a few hours...until they come howling for dinner.
Promising review: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him go crazy. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" —Kwoo
10. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp so you can polish your toilet without ever having to pick up a dirty toilet brush. *shudders* The stamp releases the cleaning gel, which foams and cleans your toilet.
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet
11. A pack of light-dimming stickers because bright alarm clocks and flashing electronics shouldn't distract you from sleep.
Promising review: "My wife hates all my gadgets in our room and how they do an excellent job at lighting it up. Between the constantly flashing red, blue, and green LEDs, it was hard for her to fall asleep and stay asleep causing some not-so-nice mornings if you know what I mean. LightDims were an inexpensive impulse purchase because hey why not? It may compel my wife to stop complaining and actually get some peaceful sleep. Well I'm glad to announce, LightDims did the trick! I'm still able to monitor device activity at a glance, without putting on a personal light show in the room. The LightDims adhere strongly, comes in various shapes and sizes for convenience. It seem like they'd remove easily although who would want to? I'd definitely recommend LightDims to anyone for use on all their devices!" —A. Williams
12. A Garnier leave-in conditioning cream if humidity is your mortal enemy. This argan oil-infused cream offers frizz control (even in 97% humidity!) while keeping your strands soft.
Promising review: "I have been using this product for years. Many different stylists have commented on the softness of my hair, and asked what I was using. I apply it to my hair before I dry it with a t-shirt. I have very fine, low porosity, curly hair. I love how soft my curls feel with this product. When my hair is dry, it does not feel like there is any product on it. It is also fairly affordable compared to other products on the market." —bluecatart
13. A pack of food spikes for plants that are in desperate need of a #glowup. These fertilizer spikes inject nutrients and nourishment into your plant's roots continuously.
Promising review: "I got some of these from my neighbor and shoved them into my sadder-looking plants. Well...just, look! Look at my plant!!! It looks like I gave it steroids lol. It's pushing out bigger leaves than it ever had, even when I first brought it home! I had to clip back all the old growth due to the sheer size of all the new growth and immediately bought more spikes to shove into my other plants. The instructions are so simple. How big is the pot? Use #__ spikes. Easy peasy. Get them, your plants will thank you!" —Lita Lita Lita
14. A double-sided scour pad that'll obliterate soap scum, limescale, hard water stains, pink mold and whatever else is gunking up your tub, tiles, shower, sinks, and other bathroom surfaces.
Promising review: "I don't know what this thing is made of what is in it but it works. I used it to clean my glass shower doors and it cleaned deep enough to go through layers of hard water stains. I used it on the shower fixtures and my large bathroom mirror. It is not worn out." —Lee
15. A color-changing aloe vera lipstick so every time you swipe it on you're wearing *your* perfect shade. It magically adjusts hues depending on your temperature and your lip's pH, and leaves behind a subtle sheen and a hydrating finish.
Promising review: "I’m so happy with these! They smell SUPER nice and clean. It goes on clear and smooth, is decently moisturizing, and it’s not overly greasy. It gave me a nice pinkish reddish tone like my lips are two shades darker, and I love it! It looks very natural and perfect! PLEASE keep these in stock, I want to keep these forever! I applied once hours ago, and also applied a different clear lip balm over it later on, and I still have color even. It seems to last so long even through eating and drinking. It doesn’t smudge off and looks so cute! I’m so happy with these! I love the smell and the color so much! Much better and longer lasting than a lipgloss I had!" —Lin
