The Next Time You Need A Gift, Try One Of These 25 Hidden Gems From Amazon

1. The Ultimate Reading Challenge, a book of 25 challenges (and rewards!) that'll encourage their inner bibliophile to explore new cultures, embrace diversity, and invigorate their creativity. It's time to finally get through the "To Read" pile that grows taller by the day.
Promising review: "I was so excited to get this. The book is very big, which I like. It is also super colorful. When I open it, it’s filled with all of these pockets with the challenges written on them and the rewards inside. I am a big reader and this is a fun journey to go on. I shared this with a friend of mine and she was very interested in it and wanted to get it for her daughter. Some of the challenges may need to be adjusted for ages, but you can easily just change the challenge. This is hard covered. Beautiful setup. This is going to be very fun and makes a great gift for yourself or for anyone else. And I’m really excited to see what the rewards are as I completed the challenges!" —GG
Price: $17.58
2. A pack of UV stickers so they know when it's time to slather on some more sunscreen. That's right — these color-changing stickers will alert them to when their sunscreen has worn off. They're ultra thin and will survive sweat, water, dirt, and more.
Promising review: "I am in LOVE with the concept of these. I cannot tell you how many times I asked myself the question, 'Should I put on more sunscreen?' when it's too late and I'm as red as a lobster. Big fan of the packaging and portability. A really ingenious idea. Here is to a happier, healthier, future ahead!" —CopperStad
Price: $25.99 for 16 stickers
3. The Clean Ball, a genius German invention to get rid of purse sand — y'know, the fine layer of dirt, dust, crumbs, grit, and who knows what else that they scrape their hand against whenever they're rooting around their bag and brush the bottom of their tote. Inside the honeycomb pink ball is a smaller sticky ball that picks up debris and washes clean so they can reuse it.
Promising review: "This little ball is genius! It rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot lint, debris, or even crumbs. It's easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must-have!!" —dj3biggs
Price: $11.99 (available in three colors and in multipacks)
4. Some Sock Ons if they're tired of their little one wriggling out of their socks. These stretchy sleeves sit over their sock, preventing them from kicking or tugging off their socks, thus saving them the annoyance of coming home from the park only to notice their baby has one (or even two!) fewer socks than when they left this morning.
These are designed for ages 6–12 months.
Promising review: "These things are GREAT! I normally wouldn't spend money on something that seemed kind of silly like this, but my sister-in-law gave me a box of baby stuff when I had my second kid and there were two pairs of Sock Ons in there and I had no idea what they were, but let me tell you...they are HANDY to have! So much, that I got on Amazon and bought a pink pair for my daughter. They keep the socks from falling off non-stop. Without these, her socks will fall off like...100 times a day and with these they only come off maybe once or twice if she is kicking a lot. It is cold here right now so I love that they keep her socks on and keep her feet warmer. These would be a good purchase by a parent and a GREAT purchase for a gift, because it's something a lot of people won't buy themselves unless they know that they work! The ONLY downfall is that they cover up part of the sock design...which some of the little baby socks are cute...but it's worth it!" —zoey1012
Price: $11.99.
5. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt for anyone whose favorite food is movie theater popcorn. Well, lucky for them this seasoning gives regular microwave popcorn the salty and savoriness they've only experienced with popcorn at the movies. In fact, several reviewers who've worked at the movie theaters and amusement parks swear this is the stuff they used at work, so you know it's the real deal.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord swears by this stuff:
"Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm."
Promising review: "I used to use Flavacol during my time working at an amusement park and popping popcorn for hungry guests, so I knew this was what the 'professionals' use. I am happy to report that using this does make your popcorn taste like it was just popped at a movie theater. I like to put a little bit of oil on my kernels, mix in some Flavacol, and then add it to the pot of oil on my stove top when it's hot enough (as opposed to sprinkling it on top of freshly popped corn, which I could see easily accidentally adding too much). It also means that I'm no longer loading up my popcorn with additional toppings like butter or plain salt. Yum!" —Kate R
Price: $9.40
6. A plant-based milk maker because the only thing separating them from a glass of fresh, home-made almond milk is 15 minutes. Making nut milk at home is a lot of work; there's overnight soaking, blending, straining, nut bags, leftover pulp, and a lot of cleanup. But this magical machine does all the work for them with the push of a button — and then it cleans itself up.
It comes with six milk presets: almond, soy, cashew, oat, macadamia, and coconut. You can also use spelt,* quinoa, sesame, walnuts, pistachios, hazelnuts, and hemp. Add in flavors like vanilla or chocolate if you'd like and you're all set!
Promising review: " I just received this product today and used it once to make soy milk. I must say it is super easy to use. I ran the self-cleaning a couple of times first before I actually put soybeans in it to make the milk. Simply load the beans/rice or whatever you want to make, press the button, and the machine takes over. It will even auto clean it when done brewing. No, the milk is not as 'smooth' as the store-bought since the pulp is actually ground super fine and added into the milk during brewing instead of being strained out. I personally like it like because it tastes nice and rich and is not wasteful. Can’t wait to try making other ones with the recipe booklet enclosed. Nothing beats fresh brewed rather than in cartons. It is not huge so it doesn’t take up a lot of counter space." —Mike Weitzel
Price: $239
7. A multi-use K-beauty lip and cheek tint that'll help them create looks on the go. Its a blendable, buildable, highly pigmented formula made with shea butter so it's never drying.
Promising review: "This is the perfect product. In the past I’ve always felt like blush was so powdery, and it would build up and make my face too matte. My face is naturally dry, so I didn’t want matte. I’ve received so many compliments on this blush, because you can blend it into your foundation, or concealer however much you’d like." —Hannah P.
Price: $9 (available in five shades)
8. A Hugimals weighted stuffed animal so they have something to squeeze when you're not around. 🥺 The creator used expertise from occupational therapists, pediatricians, and psychiatrists to dream up a toy that not only combines the benefits of deep touch pressure (like a weighted blanket), a soothing tactile sensory experience, and an easy-to-wash design, but also feels like it can "hug you back."
Promising review: "Re-entering social and work engagements after two years of quarantine brought on unexpected anxiety and sleep disruptions. Weighted blankets were too warm. This has been the greatest gift! Just enough weight to be calming and soothing. Falling asleep more naturally with his Hugimal goodness!" —PK
Price: $64 (available in other styles on the Hugimals Amazon shop)
9. And speaking of chocolate, a pack of edible chocolate candles to top off birthday cakes and probably freak out a few folks when they bite into the candle post blowout. Just make sure to remove the wick before taking a bite.
Let Them Eat Candles is a family-owned small business.
Promising review: "Got this for my son’s birthday. He and the other kids love it. They were so surprised when I asked, 'Who wants to eat a candle?' But after I took a bite, everyone wants to eat it too. There was more interest in eating candle than the cake. This chocolate candle is a must for any kid's birthday." —Amazon Customer
Price: $16.95 for a three-pack (available in eight styles and in larger packs)
10. A 2-in-1 garlic press if they're the type of person who's going to add three cloves (minimum!) when the recipe calls for two. This press slices *and* minces so they don't need two separate gadgets.
Promising review: "I have carpal tunnel so I like to minimize straining my muscles. I also have pretty small hands. This garlic press is really comfortable to use, albeit a little bit annoying to clean. I recently tried using a friend's garlic press and the amount of force I needed to use really hurt my hands and wrists. If you've been avoiding getting a garlic press because you fear you lack wrist strength, this is the product for you. I'm never mincing or slicing garlic again." —Jamie Sarmiento
Price: $12.99