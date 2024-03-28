Just 29 Stylish Things If Online Shopping Overwhelms You

Promising review: "I have gotten so many compliments on these overalls! I was looking for something comfortable and light enough to wear during the summer since I'm not a big fan of shorts. I'm pretty petite and it fits well; it's just baggy enough. I love them so much I ordered another pair in blue!" —Cynthia Cahalen

Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 19 colors).