    Just 29 Stylish Things If Online Shopping Overwhelms You

    Stop endlessly scrolling page after page and check out these curated picks.

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. A pair of baggy overalls if your ideal summer wardrobe can best be defined as "art teacher chic." Reviewers swear the loose, flowy, and breathable cotton linen fabric is incredibly comfy and lightweight on the skin.

    reviewer wearing the brick red jumpsuit over a white tank top with a bucket hat and sneakers
    another reviewer wearing the army green version over a white t-shirt with a straw hat and sandals
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have gotten so many compliments on these overalls! I was looking for something comfortable and light enough to wear during the summer since I'm not a big fan of shorts. I'm pretty petite and it fits well; it's just baggy enough. I love them so much I ordered another pair in blue!" —Cynthia Cahalen

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 19 colors).

    2. wide-leg pants and matching blouse set that'll be the only thing you wanna wear on your upcoming tropical vacay.

    reviewer wearing the cream set with the shirt open over a black bikini top
    plus-size model wearing the black set with the top unbuttoned and open over a white tank top
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I was amazed with this outfit. I bought it very last minute for a six-day family cruise trip…and oh boy, do I wish I would have bought more in different colors. The fit was just as I imagined it. The material, the fit, comfort. Easy to dress up or dress down. 20/10 would recommend and will definitely be buying more." —Ralf and Jacky Artigas

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes XS–4XL Plus and 36 colors).

    3. A stunning claw clip for anyone who loves romantic and whimsical hair accessories.

    model wearing a strawberry claw clip
    model wearing a pink and blue butterfly claw clip
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These hair clips are really good quality. My hair is a couple of inches past my clavicle, about 4 inches past, and medium thickness. The clip holds it very securely. I think these clips could hold thin or thick hair. Thank you for a fabulous product." —Debra DeMattei

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in 30 designs).

    4. A pair of perfectly slouchy and super stylish Levi's 501 '90s jeans because "I saw Hailey Bieber wearing [these jeans], so I bought [these jeans]" is something you would probably say.

    Model poses in a cropped green cardigan and high-waisted jeans
    Model wearing a tank top with black jeans and chunky sole shoes
    Levi's

    Promising review: "OMG, these are the favorite Levis I have ever purchased! I’ve bought so many pairs of vintage 501s that have been too tight on my thighs and baggy around the waist, but these are PERFECT if you actually have thighs and a bum! Please never stop making this fit!!" —Española

    Get it from Levi's for $98+ (available in sizes 23–34, 2 lengths, and 11 washes).

    5. A polka-dot midi dress to comfortably and stylishly twirl your way through every brunch on your calendar.

    Model in a white polka-dot dress and white strappy heels poses
    Rebdolls

    Rebdolls is a woman-owned and Latine-owned small business started by Grisel Paula, who was born in the Dominican Republic and moved to Harlem at the age of 10.

    Get it from Rebdolls for $49.90 (available in sizes S–5X).

    6. A pair of breathable Rothy's ballet flats so you can strut your stuff without a second thought about the dreaded ballet flat funk. These are machine washable! Yep, just toss them in the washing machine when they look dingy or start to smell.

    cream ballet flats with a black checkerboard toe cap
    Rothy's

    Promising review: "These are my dream flats. Run true to size. I have a slightly wide foot, and they fit just right." —ANNA W.

    Get them from Rothy's for $145 (available in sizes 5–13 and 14 colors).

    7. A seamless tank if you're a D+ cup and have never found a bralette that offered enough support, compression, and lift for your chest. Looks like you just found one...

    reviewer with large chest wearing the olive green color
    another reviewer with a 38DD chest wearing the cream colored tank
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these and have ordered five of them since the first one I got. They are so comfortable and fit so nicely. Soft, soft, soft. I like the adjustable straps. I have a 32DDD chest and breastfeed, and I rarely can get away without a bra. I never wear one with these tanks. They don't have built-in support, but they hold my chest in so nice I don't feel like I need a bra. Your nips show if it's cold, but these are NOT see-through at all, even the white ones. They're thick and soft and not too cropped, and I hope they never discontinue because I will always want these in my summer wardrobe." —TG

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 19 colors).

    8. Or a similar spaghetti strap padded workout top that's just as supportive but has the added benefit of padding.

    reviewer wearing the top in black and flexing while taking a selfie
    reviewer with 38G chest wearing the top
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out this activewear essential on TikTok here.

    Promising review: "I loved this top so much that I've already ordered two and plan on ordering more. The fit of the sewn-in sports bra is perfect. It's not too constricting and tight but not so loose that it provides no support. The material that it's made out of is breathable and soft. The top goes to about 1.5 inches above my belly button. I like how it fits, but others might like it longer. The straps are a soft material, so they don't dig in or rub uncomfortably. It's also made of quality material, so it won't wear out quickly. I highly recommend purchasing this product if you want a comfortable everyday crop top or a good gym top." —Glenda R.

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 22 colors).

    9. A flight attendant-approved off-shoulder jumpsuit comfy enough for traveling (and snoozing) in yet stylish enough for wearing out multiple times during your upcoming trip.

    reviewer wearing the black jumpsuit while standing in front of mountain scenery
    reviewer wearing the red jumpsuit while standing on a pier
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought the navy blue to take on vacation after reading an article about how easy care these jumpsuits are. I loved it so much that I bought green. I take them out of my suitcase, hang them up, and they are ready to go in a few hours, no ironing is needed. I get compliments every time I wear one of them." —AKSunshine

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 32 colors/patterns). 

    10. A versatile crewneck striped sweater because *bam* it's a cardigan...no wait...it's a sweater too.

    model wearing navy and ivory striped sweater with the buttons in the front so it looks like a cardigan
    model wearing the sweater with the buttons in the back so it looks like a sweater
    Alex Mill

    Promising review: "Love this sweater. It can be worn as a crewneck with buttons in the back, buttons in front, or as a cardigan open with a tee. Perfect quality. A three-season sweater, maybe four. Could wear on a breezy beach, too." —Bernadette G.

    Get it from Alex Mill for $150 (available in sizes XS–XL and two colors).

    11. A roll-up straw hat to keep the sun out of your eyes and protect your face from sun damage (it's UPF 50+, which means it blocks 98% of the sun's rays) while you're enjoying your tropical vacation. And it rolls up so it takes barely any space in your already crowded carry-on bag.

    reviewer wearing a light tan hat with a black band
    another reviewer wearing the hat
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Extra satisfied with this purchase!! I ordered it for a trip to Florida. I wear hair extensions and was worried it would be too small for my head, but it fits perfectly. There is also a ribbon inside the hat under the band that you can use to tighten/adjust if needed. Soft straw and flexible enough to mold to your head in the humidity and heat. I ordered the khaki color, which is perfect and neutral for any beach or outdoor vacation. I also purchased a few cute broaches to attach to the band to upgrade it a bit. It's easy to flatten out the brim if it gets wrinkled, although I haven't had to adjust the top part of the hat yet. I was a little hesitant at first but so happy with this hat. Will def get good use out of it this summer." —Tlikey

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in 21 colors).

    12. A lightweight mini crossbody pack (that can also be worn as a belt across the waist!) so you can enjoy plenty of room for your essentials in a hands-free style you'll love when you're out and about.

    Reviewer with black buckled fanny pack across their shoulder and chest
    Reviewer opening the fanny pack to show pockets on teh inside