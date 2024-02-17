I’m Sorry To Your Wallet But These 30 Stylish Pieces Deserve A Spot In Your Wardrobe

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A pair of ultra-comfy and cozy crossover flare leggings because your current crusty, dusty, and pilling pair of leggings are begging you to give them a break.
Promising review: "These are the comfiest pants. I usually buy big baggy sweatpants because I hate the tight cinching around my stomach from leggings or other tight pants. But the sweats are not as cute and don’t give you the nice booty visual. I hesitantly bought these pants because the reviews raved about how comfy they were, and the reviews were absolutely right! These are tight around my waist, but not in a way that’s uncomfortable at all. They sit nicely. They’re only 'tight' in that they have good tummy control and give you a nice waist. They also give you a bangin' booty, whether you have one or not! Highly recommend this product. Good price for the quality." —Sarah
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, three inseam lengths, and 23 colors).
2. A granny square crochet top for warm, beachy vibes even in the middle of winter.
P.S. Reviewers whose usual size is medium and large say this top fits perfectly.
Promising reviews: "SUPER CUTE! I loved this shirt. Will need covers if you choose not to wear a bra, which is the route I went. It’s light and good quality. Loose fitted." —Keynna
"I wore this over a black shirt, and it was really fun. One size fits all, so it hung loose, but I like it. Seems well made. It is not firm fitting, which suited me fine." —SC
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in one size [fits sizes S–L] and in seven colors).
3. A tie-strap tank top if you're searching for something that'll turn heads when you waltz into a restaurant and dramatically remove your jacket to reveal — BAM! — this beaut.
Promising review: "I love this top. Its V-neck, the bows, and soft and good fabric. I bought a black one first and I liked it so much, I went ahead and bought a navy one too. Nice top for a date night and girls' night out...I also like that this is machine washable." —Txcatzmom
Get it from Anthropologie for $58 (available in sizes XXS–3X and in six colors).
4. A full bodysuit so you have something to tuck into your thick cable knit socks and your Ugg Tazz slippers.
5. A Carhartt beanie that'll keep your noggin warm and stylish. And it comes in enough cute colors that you'll have one to match your outfit every day of the week.
Promising review: "I wore this hat for an outdoor hockey game at Yankee Stadium in mid-January outside in the cold for four hours at 20 degrees. The hat kept me warm; it's a heavy-duty hat. Very satisfied with this purchase. Will probably purchase another one in the future." —C.G.S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in various colors).
6. A pair of palazzo pants to free your legs from constricting denim. And there's still room underneath for you to double up with heat-trapping leggings since it is still winter.
Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas without looking like it :)" —Nash
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X, two lengths, and 28 colors/styles).
7. A versatile crewneck striped sweater because *bam* it's a cardigan...no wait...it's a sweater too.
Promising review: "Love this sweater. It can be worn as a crewneck with the buttons in back, buttons in front, or as cardigan open with tee. Perfect quality. A three-season sweater, maybe four. Could wear on a breezy beach, too." —Bernadette G.
Get it from Alex Mill for $150 (available in sizes XS–XL and two colors).
8. A pair of coquette-coded cherub socks for pairing with your delicate ballet flats and Mary Janes.
Get them from Baggu for $12 (available in one size [fits sizes 6–11] and 12 patterns).
9. A tie-waist midi skirt if you're embarking on a warm-weather vacay soon or just dreaming of balmy temps in the mid-70s. *sighs*
10. An oversized pullover with fleece lining so you have something cozy you can slip into the *minute* you wake up.
Promising review: "I was looking for a heavier pullover to wear in my house for the coming cold months here in the PNW. I don’t like tight clothing, so I wanted something a little oversized but not sloppy. This pullover is a heavier weight as it has a thin fleece lining. It looks very high quality, and the gray is a soft gray, not too dark or too light. I should mention the jacket itself is very soft. There is a little stretch, and I would have liked to have a little more across the shoulders, but it is not too tight. If you want to wear a shirt under this, you may want to go two sizes up. I am very satisfied and am going to order two more!" —Sjh
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 27 colors/patterns).
11. A mock-neck bodysuit that'll function as both a stylish top *and* a warm base layer, as well as allow you to bring back some of your favorite summer dresses you thought it was too cold to wear. Reviewers swear it's surprisingly comfortable, so you won't feel like you're being sawed in half.
Promising review: "It fits AMAZINGLY and I cannot emphasize that enough. The material feels very high quality and it has a bit of a stretch to where the shirt is form-fitting and super comfortable. I have very long arms and was afraid that the sleeves might be a bit short, but no! Also, the clasp at the bottom is not stressed at all and I can't actually feel that it is there, like it should be. I'm very happy and satisfied with this purchase. :D" —Madison Beard
Get it from Amazon for $26.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 35 colors — this is a very similar plus-size option).
12. A pair of faux leather leggings to convince you you do in fact have a fashion fairy godmother (it's me!) who's looking out for your wallet and wardrobe. If you've been eyeing a much more expensive pair (you know the ones I'm talking about...) but just can't stomach the almost-$100 price tag, you'll be thrilled to know these are almost half the price but have *all* the buttery soft goodness and compression you want.
Promising review: "I was blown away within seconds of trying these leggings! I almost bought Spanx, but decided to take the risk on a cheaper option. Glad I did! They are even more comfortable than some of my other high-end leggings (Alo Yoga, Lululemon, Zella...). I love that the 'leather' isn’t overpowering or too leathery shiny." —Caroline
Get it from Amazon for $59.31 (available in sizes XS–4XL and four colors).
13. A faux-shearling moto jacket because you've had it up to here with having to wear very un-chic outerwear just to stay warm. This lined jacket offers warmth, style, and coziness.
Promising review: "This jacket is amazing. It looks expensive. It is extremely comfortable and warm, yet not too hot. Seriously, I wore it in 60-degree weather and was not too hot. I wore it in -5-degree weather, yes that’s right, and I was comfortable. I wore it in my house and I didn’t overheat. There’s something about the material. The lining does not shed or flatten. It’s thick and spongey like real shearling. It doesn’t really attract lint or hair or anything either. I just can’t say enough about this." —Huesitos
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and eight styles).
14. A satin slip skirt for jazzing up your work wardrobe. ATP we'll take anything that makes getting dressed in the dark a little less miserable.
Promising review: "Overall, this skirt is beautiful. It fits well, the material is the perfect thickness, and I love the slit detail." —LaceyPrice
Get it from Nordstrom for