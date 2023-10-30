Simon Says Buy These 29 Problem-Solving Products

1. A cuticle oil that'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani. A combination of sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba softens the cuticle and strengthens your claws so you'll be proud to show them off.
Promising review: "Wow. If I could give more than 5 stars I would! I have been on a wild search for nail strengtheners all 27 years of my life. I’ve tried every nail product in stores and every home remedy, and my nails would peel and flake. I went from chips and peels in every nail on my hand to perfectly healthy looking nails. I wish I had known about this product sooner in my life and I will recommend to everyone I meet!!!!!!" —Kelsey
2. And a nail concealer so you can subtly hide yellowing and staining on your nails.
Promising review: "If I could give this polish more than 5 stars I would. Goes on so smooth with absolutely no streaking even with the initial application. I have trouble keeping polish on my nails; it usually chips within a day. This is the first polish that actually stays and doesn't chip and I am overjoyed with it. Everything in the ad about this product is true, I highly recommend!" —Jill
3. A standing weeder because the worst part of gardening is having to kneel for hours plucking weeds. My back hurts just thinking about it! Thankfully, this tool has three steel claws that grip weeds and roots so you can pull them out while standing.
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is an Oregon-based, family-owned small business.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
4. A pack of AirPods cleaners if your earbuds are caked with a disgusting combination of earwax and lint. Squish the flexible square into your AirPod speaker, peel it off, and gasp in horror at the ear goop that's been dulling the sound quality.
Promising review: "I never usually write reviews but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year and when the sound quality was diminishing, I was afraid they had a short life expectancy and I would need to get a new pair! Even after using cotton buds to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there's stuff built up and hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product. It literally took five minutes to clean each ear bud effectively and instantly the sound quality was as good as new! Loud, clear, less trouble connecting to my phone, etc. You don't need a full square to clean them, so you can pull a piece off or reuse a square with a side you haven't used! SO happy I found a solution!" —Amazon Customer
5. A set of adjustable clip holders for when you're wearing a racer-back top and need to hide your bra straps. These clips attach to both straps across your back, so from the front no one can see your bra straps.
Promising review: "My bra straps spent more time off my shoulders than on them. I have bras that fit perfectly, but the straps are too wide-set or something. I'm so glad I bought these little bra strap clip holders because they've solved the problem. I've used them for three days now, and my straps have not fallen off of my shoulders even once in that time. Amazing! I love them! I put a clip holder on my bra and then put the bra on like a T-shirt — over my head, put my arms in, then fasten it as usual in the back — pretty easy. The length of the clip holders are adjustable. I have fully extended them to fit across the back of my 38DD bras. At first it felt a bit odd because it was different, but it doesn't take long to adjust to the feel of it. The strap clip holders do the job, and they are pretty cheap, so give them a try." —Polly Esther
6. An oil stain remover to slurp up oil- and petroleum-based (think transmission and brake fluid) spills and splatters on concrete, pavers, garage floors, parking lots, etc. You paid good money for that driveway!
Promising review: "The scene: me with a hot glove carrying a drip pan full of au jus. Thumb goes into hot liquid. Pan is dropped, and greasy meat juice is all over our patio brick. In freezing temps. I use a putty knife to get some out, but there the stain remains six months later. Even muriatic acid didn’t cut it. Ordered this. Tried a spot. Let it dry overnight. Swept it. Stain is almost gone. I apply it to the rest of the stain and let it set. But this time it rains and turns it gooey. Fortunately, new power washer and I join forces with Chomp, and within a half hour, it’s totally gone. Amazing product. 1,000% satisfied." —Teddy Roosevelt
7. A sand-removal bag that'll be a must-have in your beach bag. Rub it on your body to remove sand with ease! (No, it's not magic. Inside the bags is a powder that, when rubbed on your body, quickly absorbs moisture making it easier to brush off the sand.)
Shakalo is a small business based in San Diego.
Promising review: "We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives! It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1–2 times a week. And I even use it on my dogs paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of too. I will definitely be buying the refill & another baggie to have exclusively in the car." —Gabbs Uresti
8. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
9. A foot cream because even though sandal season is leaving us, you deserve to shimmy into your fuzzy open-toed slippers (and frankly, your outdoor boots, too) without a second thought about calluses and dry skin.
Promising review: "I have never seen a product like this ever. My feet were so soft and radiant after one application only. I usually don’t give this rating easily but this product truly made me do it. Seriously, it deserves 10 stars not 5, I would strongly recommend it to everyone." —Nora
10. A pet hair remover if you're tired of getting fur all over your clothes. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "If I could give this product 6 stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
11. A pet tag silencer to put an end to the grating jingle jangle of your dog's tags.
Promising review: "If you hate listening to your pet's tags clink and jingle, save yourself the pain and just order this tag silencer, you will love it. My husband loathes the sound of clicking dog tags and would perpetually take our dogs collar off. This tag silencer has solved that issue. We keep three tags on our dogs collar: ID tag with contact info, rabies tag, and city license tag. All three fit with no issue and no jingle. There is definitely room for more tags. It is easy to attach to the collar and once it's on, you don't have to mess with it again (unless you add or take tags off obviously). This was the second one we purchased for our dog. The first one lasted roughly 2.5 years on a growing puppy. Our dog is pretty active so it survived lake swimming, hiking, rough play with other dogs, etc. It also survived hot summers and cold winters, but our dog prefers winters spent under a blanket next to the heater vent. We have recommend to family and friends and they all love it. I also work in a veterinary office and recommend it to clients who complain about the clinking of tags." —Work hard, play hard.
12. A versatile and travel-friendly travel shawl that'll double (triple?) as a scarf and blanket. It's fantastic for climates that are warm during the day but chilly at night. It'll also come in handy if you're traveling somewhere scorching hot but may need to occasionally dress more modestly (churches in Europe will often require you cover your shoulder to enter). And! It's UPF 50+, which means the fabric is designed to block 98% of the sun's rays.
Promising review: "I love my new everywhere scarf/shawl. I purchased the silver for travel and am now wearing it almost daily. It is sooooo soft and versatile. Looks great with jeans and a sweater as a scarf. Looks really nice as a shawl with a dress or slacks and blouse. You will love how you feel wrapped up in it on an airplane or in the car on a trip. Don’t pass up owning this great accessory, enjoy it!" —George K.
13. An easily washable drip catcher so the counter space between the back of your faucet and the wall just turn into a puddle after you wash the dishes. This absorbent mat sits snugly around your faucet so the back section of your sink area stays dry.
Hustle & Sew is a small shop based in Saint Helens, Oregon.
Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." —Alina
14. An airplane seat back organizer because air travel can actually be pleasant when all your in-flight essentials are within reach. Thanks to the four roomy pockets, this organizer can hold your snacks, drinks, electronics, books, toys, etc. so you may not need to squeeze past your seat neighbor 10 times in the same flight because you need to grab something else from your carry-on.
Promising review: "I cannot recommend these enough and I do recommend them to everyone who flies. I like to keep lots of things easily accessible (gum, tissues, my drink or drinks, a game, sunglasses etc.) I hate having to dig through my bag to get my AirPods case to charge them or to grab a piece of gum or my snack. These pockets are so nice that when I first get on the plane I load up the pockets with all the goodies from my bag and then I can just tuck my personal item (book bag) under the seat in front of me and forget about it. No more lost drink bottles rolling around somewhere under my seat, no more pulling my bag out 50 times. I also love that it covers the top tray. 1.) I have food allergies and hate germs and this is just 1,000 times cleaner! 2.) It provides a nice surface to read, play games with the kids, or do any number of things on. No taking it off for meals either. I have no cons to say about this item. It’s super slim, fits in your personal item easily, and it doesn’t feel like it takes up your leg room. I just can’t give it enough stars. I have taken these on many different style aircrafts and never had an issue with the latch style yet. This would also make an amazing gift and the traveler in your life will love you forever after using this." —Jessica
15. A dry shampoo powder if you're looking for a travel-friendly option (it's a powder, not an aerosol can) to mattify your roots, absorb excess grease, and help extend the life of your hairstyles between washes.
Promising review: "I've always needed dry shampoo for my top roots, which get oily far before the rest of my hair. THIS is by FAR the best I've ever used. The applicator is genius — it goes on so easily. And I've NEVER had a dry shampoo last like this for DAYS! It's easy to work in with my fingers and it is a wonderful volumizer. The size is great for travel. I hope they never change the formula — it is just wonderful — even the very light, delicate fragrance is perfect. I give it 100 STARS for its safety, convenience, design AND for all the time it saves me." —Lexi Jean
16. A pair of keyhole lights for adding some much-needed brightness to your very dark entryway. Nothing like returning home late at night (maybe after an adult beverage or two) and trying to unlock your door in near darkness! 😬 A very genius reviewer even added this to their fridge for late-night hydration.
Promising review: "This has been so great as my door area light isn’t always on where I can see my lock to insert my key. This has saved me a lot of fumbling trying to get out my phone to use a light to see. Would recommend to anyone who has subpar lighting for their door!" —JC
