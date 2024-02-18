29 Products That’ll Come In Handy When Your Social Battery Is Drained

1. Burn After Writing, a TikTok-famous guided journal for helping you spend some screen-free time exploring your feelings; reflecting on the past, present, and future; learning about yourself; and letting things go by engaging in thought experiments and answering incisive questions.
Promising review: "I LOVE IT!! I have depression/anxiety and have been told in the past that I need to journal. Well easier said than done, right? I just never knew what to write about. I love this journal because it gives you prompts. It gives you something to think about other than what’s going on inside of your brain. It’s amazing. I feel so much more relaxed after writing in here, and there are some really thought-provoking prompts. 11/10 highly recommended!!" —Becca Moss
Get it from Amazon for $7.32.
2. An Obé fitness subscription because ~exercise gives you endorphins~ and ~endorphins make you happy~ (sorry, I had to)! Sometimes a solo yoga, HIIT, run, basically something that gets your body moving, is just the thing to help you recharge.
At this point, I've taken over 600 Obé classes and cannot say enough good things about it. You can take live classes, which have the same vibe and energy of an IRL workout class, or peruse Obé's library of thousands of workout videos if you don't like the live class. There's something for everyone: yoga, HIIT, weights, Pilates, dance, boxing, barre, meditation, stretching, and more! Classes range from 5 to 60 minutes so you can find a workout that fits with your free time. All in all, Obé has helped me enjoy exercising again, and the daily movement has done wonders for my mental health during such a weird time.
Get a subscription from Obé for $24.99 a month or $170 a year.
3. A pack of shower steamers so you can enjoy your shower to its fullest extent. If you've ever said, "Gee I wish there were bath bombs for showers" — tada! As the tablet dissolves, it releases essential oils like lavender and chamomile to help you relax after a long day.
The Herbal Zen is a small business based in Pennsylvania. Jason, the owner, was working as a pharmacist before pivoting to creating a line of small batch hand-crafted essential oil and herbal based products that are cruelty-free, gluten-free, and made without artificial fragrance and preservatives.
Promising review: "I really enjoy these. I'm pregnant and find it hard to relax and fall asleep now that I'm in my third trimester and these are great at night when I shower in the dark with just a nightlight. The scent is strong and will give a great waft every time it comes into contact with the hot water. I'm usually in the shower for about half an hour and I put this in the very back and it usually lasts throughout the entire time. If I put it near the front it dissolves in about 5–7 minutes and can be a little overpowering. It also came with a sample of the their stress relief scent, which is just lavender and lemon and honestly smells like fruit loops." —trieulove
Get a 10-pack from The Herbal Zen on Amazon Handmade for $24.99 (available in other scents).
4. A TikTok-famous 1,000-piece puzzle from The Magic Puzzle Company if you love twist endings. It features 50 Easter eggs throughout *and* a magical surprise that reveals itself once the puzzle is finished.
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry
Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
5. Or a 1,000-piece murder mystery puzzles that'll make you put on your detective cap. Once you put together the puzzle, read the included booklet and try and figure out whodunnit.
My parents bought these puzzles at the beginning of quarantine and sent me one. I forgot how enjoyable puzzles are, y'all! Space is limited in my small apartment so I actually put it together on my living room floor. It was nice to take a short break during the day and work on the puzzle a bit. My partner and I also enjoyed having a shared activity since we usually go do our own thing after dinner; this was a nice way to bond even though we spend basically 24/7 together.
Get them from Amazon for $16.98.
6. A reverse coloring book to get your creative juices flowing if traditional coloring books feel stale or aren't as relaxing as they once were. This coloring book is a bit different: The colors are already on the page — your job is to add the lines.
Promising review: "This is definitely no coloring book. You can do so many things on each page, and you see different things each time. I did a couple like this one where I drew the faces and animals I saw — it can be similar to seeing things in clouds, or the bathroom floor tiles. Or it can be a loose framework — I did a couple of pages where I made mechanical or botanical stuff. Many of the pages are obviously floral, but you can change them up any way you want. When I’ve drawn all of the pages I might get another copy and do them differently. There are also more books by the same author, so I might want them as well. I’ve never had so much fun doodling. It’s easy to get into the zone with this book." —KathyG
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
7. A pair of fleece-lined joggers for those times when all you want to do after a long day of socializing is be as cozy as possible in front of the TV. But it's pretty near impossible to fully relax when you're cold or your pants are itchy. These will keep your legs nice and toasty!
Promising review: "I'm very happy with these warm pants. My house is very cold in the winter, and I am very cold in the winter. A few reviewers commented that the fit is weird. It is not. These are sweatpants, and with a thick lining; what did you expect? They are very comfortable and warm. They are stiffer than regular sweatpants because of the lining. But they are sweatpants — meaning they were never meant to make you look like a fashion queen. Just imagine curling up on the sofa with hot chocolate and a friendly cat during polar vortex in your fleece lined pants. Nice and cozy!" —Angela Thompson
Get it from Amazon for $33.14+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 17 colors/styles).
8. And a Cup Cozy Pillow because nothing ruins your movie marathon like having to get up a million times because you forgot to get a snack, and then you forgot your phone, and then you forgot you water bottle. It keeps all the important stuff is reach with insulated cup holders that expand to fit bottles, cans, mugs, and cups.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a family-owned small business.
Promising review: "I was happily satisfied with my new pillow cup holder for my couch! I was recently laid up after breaking my leg, and since I have a sectional without end tables close, this worked out perfectly! Even fit my large Hydro Flask or my coffee mug in the largest opening." —kgals
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in a variety of sizes and colors/patterns).
9. Small Batch Bakes, a delightful book of recipes tailored for one to six servings so you can bake to your heart's desire without feeling guilty because now you have five dozen cookies you gotta eat, give away, or toss if you can't finish them yourself.
10. Or a miniature baking set if you're looking for an afternoon of fun and some just-for-you bites you won't have to share.
The set comes with a storage tin, rolling pin, wee knife, pizza/dough cutter, mixing spoon, three wee spoons, mixing bowl, pizza/pie pan, pie server, sheet pan, silicone cake and cupcake molds, two silicone finger mitts, and 48-page recipe book. The recipe book comes with explanations on how the food chemistry works so it's great for newbie food scientists.
Promising review: "I gave this to my sister for Christmas and she immediately used it to make mini treats with the kids. They LOVE it! I just kept getting texts and pictures from them about how functional and FUN it is." —Leslie Palmer
Get it from Amazon for $25.49.
11. A Home Chef subscription that'll make you sigh in relief after a long day of work when you're starving, don't want to deal with servers at a restaurant or cashiers at the grocery store. Ingredients are shipped right to your door, and recipes can be finished in as little as 15 minutes. They also offer ready-made meals in case you just don't have the time, energy, or inclination to cook.
Why it's great: Home Chef's selection of recipes and ready-made meals changes weekly so your tastebuds can take a break from eating ramen five out of seven nights. It also offers custom express meal kits (ingredients come pre-prepped so you can get dinner on the table in 15 minutes), oven-ready meals (just pop the tin in the oven!), Fast & Fresh recipes (that can be zapped in the microwave), and more so dinner is easy peasy lemon squeezy.
What else to know: Menus change weekly so you're always in for a delicious treat. And it's easy to customize your recipes; substitute proteins if you don't like the meat in the picture, or double the protein if you know that one serving isn't enough.
Availability: Home Chef currently ships to 98% of the US. Enter your zip code during sign-up and Home Chef will alert you if you are outside of its delivery range.
Prices: $7.99+/serving
12. An Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to bring you thousands — literally thousands — of streaming channels, movies, and shows, as well as live TV, news, and sports.
The remote is Alexa-compatible so you can use voice commands to find something new to watch, launch an app, search for a movie, or even order yourself a pizza. Your old remote could never!
Promising review: "I love this thing! I can watch Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and a really good selection of free apps. Easy to use and Alexa works great when we are looking for a specific movie. It checks all my downloaded apps for whatever you ask. I'm considering cancelling my $200-a-month cable and just keeping Wi-Fi." —groomer74
Get it from Amazon for $38.62.
13. A book of only the New York Times' Monday crosswords (the easiest day of the week) for when you want to challenge your brain...but not too much.
Promising review: "I love this thing! The print is nice and large, and the spiral binding is super nice. The paper is still newspaper-y, which makes it feel like a newspaper crossword without having to lug around a newspaper. I use erasable pens and they erase great. The boxes are plenty big enough for the letters and the crosswords are all appropriately Monday difficulty. Great thing to have! Can’t wait to finish it and move on to Tuesday!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.