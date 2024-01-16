Skip To Content
    36 Products With Before And Afters That Might Just Scar You For Life

    Spooky time is over, but there's still time to be haunted by these images.

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A mold and mildew remover so finally — finally! — those unsightly black splotches on your tile grout dissolve, never to be seen again. Just set it, forget it, and come back in a few hours to see grout that looks like new. I'm talking basically every speck of black mold is gone! *Cues up "Do You Believe in Magic"*

    Progression photo showing dark mold and mildew on shower tile grout disappearing overnight
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The words won't do it justice. I had this little bottle for over a year before I finally used it. What a mistake! I should've used it immediately! We have a small leak in our shower, which leads to a lot of built-up mold and mildew. I had tried everything else — commercial cleaners, even — and nothing touched it. Then I came across the little bottle I had bought over a year earlier and had pushed to the back of the cabinet, and I thought, 'What have I got to lose?' IT CLEANED ALL THE BLACK GUNK OUT OF MY SHOWER! I can't say enough good about it. I will buy more and keep some on hand, at least until we can get this leak fixed. What a lifesaver." —REMayRicks

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    2. An ear treatment to clean your poor pet's ears of buildup and prevent inflammation and irritation. These ear drops are designed to protect against a variety of fungal and bacterial infections, like yeast and staph infections.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before and after showing the treatment cleared all the brown crustiness from their dog&#x27;s ears
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My dog has had chronic ear infections for years now. Every other month or so she’d get an infection and $200 later we’d have meds from the vet who confirmed what we already knew. I finally decided to give an unprescribed treatment a try and it worked AMAZINGLY. Followed the instructions for a week, and her ear is completely healed! Much easier to pay $20 as opposed to $200 when you get the same results! I highly recommend." —Fromal16

    Get it from Amazon for $23.79.

    3. A drill brush kit with three different heads if you gave up on baths a long time ago because getting your tub sparkly clean didn't feel possible. No more furiously scrubbing your tub; instead, just attach the brush head and flip the switch on your drill. Why work harder when you could work smarter?

    amazon.com

    Drillbrush is a small business started by Anthony LaPolla, a former electrician who opened a car wash. Tony suffered from carpal tunnel so he created a device that would allow him to clean car rims without the painful strain caused by hand-washing — and thus the Drillbrush was born.

    Promising review: "If I could give it 10 stars I would. If you have a tile shower that is the bane of your existence like mine...you need these! They clean what no human hands can in half the time. Still hard work to use but way better then the old fashioned way!" —jennifer

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in soft, medium, stiff, and ultra stiff bristles).

    4. A Briogeo exfoliating shampoo for help preventing flakes and buildup. It penetrates deeply, lifting dead skin and leftover products. Plus, the cooling formula soothes itching with a combination of anti-fungal oils, as well as moisturizing coconut oil that prevents future flakes.

    before photo of a flaky scalp next to an after photo of a flake-free scalp after using the scrub
    Amazon

    Briogeo is a Black woman-founded hair care brand launched by Nancy Twine.

    Promising review: "The best shampoo I've ever used! I use this with the conditioner and my hair feels so amazing instantly. My hair has been falling out and thinning since I gave birth so I gave this a try as a free sample and bought the real thing instantly. My hair's getting thicker again and my split is back to normal again. I love this stuff!" —dramacitaa

    Get it from Amazon and Sephora for $15+ (available in four sizes).

    5. A denture cleaner because, despite brushing your retainer each night, it's somehow coated in some weird white film. These fizzing tablets will blast away odor-causing bacteria, discoloration, and plaque from your Invisalign, retainers, dentures, night guards, and more.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have." —Lisa R.

    Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $19.81.

    6. A box of cleaning K-Cups that'll get rid of residue in your machine and prevent flavors from transferring in just one cycle. Or have fun descaling it multiple times. Your choice!

    reviewer photo of the water that came out of their keurig after using the k-cup cleaning pod and you can see that the original brown water gets cleaner and clearer after each cycle of using the cleaning cup
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Thought I was having problems with my machine. Used two cups to flush the entire coffee maker out and it started working like new. Totally satisfied!" —Dara Pazooki

    "This product cleans the openings through which the coffee comes out. We’ve had our Keurig for more than seven years and I never thought of cleaning it. I saw these on Amazon and figured what the heck? Coffee had been trickling out of the pod for a couple of years but I never thought much of it. I used two of the Quick & Clean pods. The first one sent coffee colored water through and the second one was much clearer. I ran water through the coffee insert — not a pod — and the water flowed. To be certain it wasn’t because the insert was empty and had a bigger opening, I ran a pod and the flow was almost as strong as through the insert. I had no idea that the exit needle could get so clogged. This is a great product to keep my Keurig working like new." —Mimi

    Get a box of six pods from Amazon for $9.95.

    7. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets so you can reclaim your favorite thermos from the pile of forgotten mugs. These tablets will lift old stains and odors so your cups are finally usable again.

    Reviewer photo of cleaning process showing a brown stained mug that&#x27;s been cleaned with the tablets and is now bright and silver
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After many failed attempts using different products I had finally given up and accepted my coffee pot was always going to be stained. Then my husband sends me an article about different things to buy on Amazon and this item was one of them. I was skeptical, even after seeing reviews and before and after pictures. But what the heck, for less than $10 why not try. And I am so happy I did! I let my coffee pot run without adding coffee so I could have nice hot water, then dropped one of these tabs in. It immediately started to fizz, ended up leaving over night. The next day with a quick swipe with a bottle brush and my coffee pot looked like it was brand-new!" —Andrea N

    Get 12 tablets from Amazon for $8.

    8. A liquid tartar remover to clean your doggo's teeth, because lord knows they will not let you within 5 feet of them if they see you coming with a toothbrush. Think of this as doggy mouthwash! Just add this to their water and you'll notice your dog's plaque and bad breath subside.

    Comparison of reviewer&#x27;s dog&#x27;s teeth showing the water additive lightened the brown plaque stains noticeably
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have four dogs. My biggest dog is the worst culprit of bad breath. I've tried treats and other things but nothing else has worked. Looking at alternatives, I came across dog mouth wash. The idea of drinking mouthwash is weird, but be my guest to teach your dog to swish and spit out. I've been using this mouth wash for all four of the dogs, and I have to say there has been quite an improvement in their breath and tarter buildup on their teeth. I put two cap fulls in about 32 ounces of water and the dogs gulp it down; they seem to enjoy the taste as well. So about two months in, I have a little less than a half-bottle to go and the dogs breath is much better, especially my big dog." —DH

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in four sizes, three pattern names and two styles).

    9. A pack of AirPods cleaners if you can't hear your true crime podcast. Squish the flexible square into your earbuds, peel it off, and gasp in horror at the goop that's been dulling the sound quality.

    a trio of images: a before photo of reviewer's dirty airpods, an after photo of their clean airpods, and a photo of airpods next to the cleaning putty, which has flecks of earwax on it
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never usually write reviews but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year and when the sound quality was diminishing, I was afraid they had a short life expectancy and I would need to get a new pair! Even after using cotton buds to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there's stuff built up and hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product — it literally took five minutes to clean each ear bud effectively and instantly the sound quality was as good as new! Loud, clear, less trouble connecting to my phone, etc. I really suggest giving this product. You don't need a full square to clean them, so you can pull a piece off or reuse a square with a side you haven't used! SO happy I found a solution!" —Amazon Customer

    Get 24 from Amazon for $15.99.

    10. A stainless-steel tongue scraper for banishing bad bacteria your toothbrush can't lift. It should help improve stinky breath so you won't suffer the embarrassment of someone offering you a breath mint.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product works!! High quality material, well made, easy to clean, corrosion resistant, at least in my experience. I can tell this will last a long time. And, it works!!!! Got rid of a coating on my tongue that other tongue scrapers and the tongue cleaners on toothbrushes did nothing for!! Noticed it got a lot off the first use!!! My tongue looks healthy, and my throat feels better. Once a thicker layer starts on the tongue due to post nasal drip there's nothing else that got rid of it. It's easy to hold, and doesn't gag me at all. It comes with a travel case, which I love because I don't want anything that goes in my mouth loose in a bag." —Saffire Dragon

    Get it from Amazon for $5.49 (also available in multi-packs).

    11. A jetted tub cleaner because it cleans the inside of your tub — y'know, the part you can't reach. This cleanser is made to flush out soap scum, body oils, and those black flakes that gunk up your tub's jets.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This cleaner is amazing! Just four ounces cleaned the pipes like nothing else I have tried! The results are immediate and very effective. I will only use Oh Yuk in the future." —Gadget Specialist

    Get it from Amazon for $17.84.

    12. A bottle of EcoTools makeup brush shampoo (which is BuzzFeed staff–approved!) that'll clean your brushes and sponges using non-irritating plant-based ingredients.

    before photo of a dark brown beauty sponge next to an after photo of the clean sponge, which was actually orange under all that foundation
    amazon.com

    Fellow BuzzFeed editor Heather Braga swears by it. In her own words:

    "After reading about how necessary it is to actually clean your makeup brushes (I know, I KNOW, I should’ve been doing this for years) I was super grossed out and motivated to order the right supplies to do the job. I’ve heard good things about Ecotools makeup brush cleansing shampoo so I figured I’d start there. The Amazon listing also suggested buying a silicone makeup brush cleaning pad to go with it so I figured... why not? Well, now I’m patting myself on the back because ordering these two items was a GAME-CHANGER!

    I could not believe how much residue came off my brushes in just one cleaning. You only need to use a little dab of the shampoo, so one bottle will definitely last a long time. The silicone pad made it super easy to thoroughly lather the brushes without leaving my bathroom sink in shambles. I also loved how each section was labeled with which brush should be cleaned in each area. My brushes look brand new! Don’t hesitate like I did — buy both the shampoo and the mat ASAP."

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    13. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.

    Before: a dirty shower floor; after: the clean shower floor
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine, in addition to purchasing the Wet and Forget Mold and Mildew Remover for use on the vinyl siding of our house. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98 (available in two scents).

    14. A vegan exfoliating body scrub to slough away the rough bumps on the back of your arms and legs (keratosis pilaris is its name but you may have heard it called "strawberry skin" or "chicken skin") with a combination of powerful alpha-hydroxy acids.

    a split reviewer photo of their arm before and after using the body scrub
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I started using this product and my sister told me that she saw the difference it made on my arms from the keratosis pilaris! I see myself every day and doubted that it had made a difference but when someone points it out, it makes it clear and feels for comforting knowing you didn’t waste money LOL!" —denise.m.l

    Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three sizes). 

    15. A pet hair remover if you love your fur baby but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!

    Reviewer photo of a black pillow covered in white dog hair and you can clearly see which side they brushed with the fur remover because all the dog hair is gone in that section
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing is aahhhh-mazing! I’ve had several kinds of cat hair removers — adhesive strips, sticky rollers, rubber nubby gloves. Nothing else works as well and as quickly. Easy to clean out too. I bought one hand held and a bigger one on a long handle for carpet and area rugs. Love them! They even clean the hair off the stupid red velvet drapes that came with the house when we bought it." —M. Bauer

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in black or white).

    16. A pack of stain-removing pads because owning a pet is messy business — fortunately these pads can handle 'em. Pee? Check! Poop? Check! Vomit? Check! (You can even use them to clean up your wine spills.)

    Reviewer photo of their dog's accident on a white carpet
    Same reviewer's carpet after two hours, showing that the stains have significantly lightened
    Same reviewer's carpet after the pad sat overnight, showing that the stain is no longer visible
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our poor older pup started having some incontinence issues and had several accidents in the house. I was really frustrated until I found these. They work amazingly well. They're small, so if the area was larger I had to use two or three, but they pulled up stains and saved the house from being smelly. I even used one on an older stain (that I'm pretty sure wasn't pet related) and it came up after leaving it on for about 24 hours. I make sure to keep a supply of these in the house at all times now." —MC

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $26.11.

    17. A heavy-duty oven scrub that'll get the job done right and fast. You're not about to be bested by years of baked-on dinner explosions and drippings that coat the inside of your oven.

    gif of someone rubbing the paste on a dirty oven door and wiping the door clean with a cloth
    Everneat / Etsy

    Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.

    Promising review: "This product is amazing! It works fast with pretty minimal elbow grease. The stainless-steel sponge that comes with it makes it easier. And it smells great!" —Melissa C.

    Get it from Amazon or Etsy for $19.99 (available in three scents).

    18. A hairbrush cleaning tool so you're brushing your hair with clean bristles. Even if you remove shed hairs every time you brush, there's still a layer of dead skin cells, dust, dirt, lint, and residue from hair products that is accumulating.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." —HeartsofHavoc

    Get it from Amazon for $11.95.

    19. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets to clean your machine as it runs. No need to sigh in frustration every time you open your dirty dishwasher to remove your "clean" dishes.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have had a film on my dishwasher for quite some time now, I am embarrassed to say. We did not realize that it was necessary to clean the dishwasher from time to time. The buildup had been accumulating for over four years now. I tried several other cleaners to get the buildup off, but failed. I bought this product and figured it was worth a try. We added the product into the dishwasher and ran a normal cycle without dishes. When we opened it back up, it looked like new. Highly recommend this product!" —Phillip and Katherine

    Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.95.

    20. A heavy-duty grout cleaner if you want to give your floors a jaw-dropping makeover à la Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries. The dirt will just disappear. IDK what else to tell you.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I tried so many other products trying to get the grout on my kitchen floor clean. This did the trick when nothing else would, and I didn't have to exhaust myself scrubbing." —Marn

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95.

    21. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste for restoring your walls and dressers when your little ones go Baby Picasso on your furniture with a permanent marker.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because if there's one thing I dislike it's cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. But this product, oh my goodness; legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area, then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà — magic!" —May

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    22. A carpet cleaner that'll get rid of that questionable stain on your white carpet that's bested every other carpet cleaner you've ever tried — well, every carpet cleaner but this one.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65.

    23. A power cord box if the area under your work desk is a jumbled mess of cables. This box will hide your cords and protect them from being accidentally unplugged.

    before photo of a mess of tangled cords plugged into a powerstrip and an outlet next to an after photo of a black box holding the powerstrip and cords and the area looks much neater
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is such a simple idea, yet so useful. I really hate seeing tangled cords and having a mess in my workspace. This was a solid purchase, for sure. I like that the box is large enough to easily fit a surge protector in there but also has room to store some cord slack as well. It comes with several Velcro cord wraps that work very well up keep the excess cable length cleanly out of the way, as well as some nylon-like tubing that you could also use if you're running your cords at further distances." —N. Lee

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in three colors).

    24. An acne patch for those days when a pimple pops up. Hydrocolloid, tea tree oil, and calendula oil are gentle on the skin while still cleaning out your pores and slurping up fluids and pus from your pimple.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I cannot say enough about these patches! They are my skin savior! I actually gave myself a facial where I pushed up all the blackheads and whiteheads from my pores, which is why there is so much puss on the patches (gross, I know), but I couldn’t believe all of that was trapped in my skin!! Woke up and removed the patches, not a single pimple! If I would've not put these on, guaranteed I would have woken to multiple pimples in the area. I usually break out when I try to exfoliate and extract, so I only do it when my pores start to look huge and filled (yuck). I am now a true believer, leave the 'spot treatment' creams and switch to these! They will pull out that white head and reduce your pimple to practically nothing overnight! And it’s safer than a cream that just brings all that gunk to the surface but doesn’t actually remove it... then when you do you're left with an oozing pre-scar for the rest of the day! I am now a monthly subscriber. I will never use anything else. In fact, just ordered the XL acne patches to pull out more gunk on my forehead (live in AZ, constantly sweating and naturally oily). Thank you for making such a great product!!" —Jennelectric

    Get 40 round patches from Amazon for $7.64 (also available in XL squares).

    25. A nail repair pen because your discolored, dry, brittle fingernails and toenails aren't ready for manis and pedis just yet.

    Before and after of reviewer&#x27;s toenail showing the pen got rid of their toenail fungus
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I cannot believe this stuff actually worked!! I have had toe nail fungus for like a decade thanks to my beloved husband (I got it from him) and I just put toenail polish over it but it is so gross and destroys your nails. I started using this stuff twice a day but then kept forgetting so was only about once a day but surprisingly over the course of about three months turned my toenails, which were getting awful, are back to my normal toenails I hadn't seen them in 10 years!! I gave my husband a tube and he started using it and started noticing improvements within a month also and asked me for more but I was out. This is probably the best thing I have ever bought off Amazon. So glad I gave this a try!!" —Rebecca Smith

    Get four pens from Amazon for $17.99.

    26. A cuticle oil that'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani. A combination of sweet almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba softens the cuticle and strengthens your claws so you'll be proud to show them off.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.05.

    27. A foot file so you can consider a second career as a foot model. Rub gently and watch the dead skin and calluses fall like shredded cheese to reveal baby soft heels.

    before photo of reviewer&#x27;s deeply cracked heels and an after photo of the heels looking smooth and showing now cracks after using the foot file
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm not one to talk about my feet. I've had circulation problems for years that are just now resolving and that has lead to deep callouses on the heel of both feet. I bought this on a whim as I have tried other products in the past with no luck. Twenty minutes later I'm touching baby-smooth skin where there used to be deep cracks and rough broken skin. This thing is a miracle-worker and if I could rate it 10 stars I would." —Gully176

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    28. A microwave steam cleaner to melt away the baked-on crud that's clung to the sides of your microwave since, well, we're not exactly sure how long it's been there but suffice it to say it's been awhile.

    side by side of a dirty microwave with food splatter inside it next to an image of the same microwave looking totally clean after the steamer was used
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Something I didn't believe until I tried it. So easy to follow directions, written on Angry Mama. Was disappointed when I opened the microwave to see the filth still on it. Was wishing it would magically taken care of itself. But all it took was a quick swipe with a paper towel and GONE. Loosened everything, which is half the process. My microwave was sooooo white once cleaned!! Would buy as gifts." —JDesmond

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).

    29. A teeth-whitening pen if you avoid smiling with your teeth so folks don't see your yellowing teeth. This brightens without the irritation of whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.

    Reviewer before and after showing the pen noticeably whitened their yellow teeth
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.

    30. An antifungal tea tree balm for treating basically any somewhat embarrassing skin condition you can think of: athlete's foot, ringworm, jock itch, and even just dry skin.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this balm on a whim as a remedy for a skin rash, and was very impressed with its effectiveness! After getting rid of my rash, I decided to try it elsewhere and it worked wonders on dry skin areas like elbows, knees, and feet. I was blown away with how I changed my feet entirely! As a dancer, my feet have always been a war zone: dry skin, callouses, ingrown toenails, and athlete's foot (all frequent problems over the course of many years). I was always embarrassed to wear sandals or any type of shoes that would show off parts of my feet because of all the dry skin, but sometimes it couldn't be avoided. This balm has made my feet the loveliest they have been and now I can choose any type of shoes I want to wear without embarrassment." —anengstrom

    Get it from Amazon for $36.32.

    31. An eco-friendly hard water stain-remover because all the other glass cleaners in your cabinet haven't been able to do the job yet.

    Before photo of a glass shower door with hard water stain and after photo of the same door, which is now free of water stains
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been trying to clean my glass shower for three years since we moved into our house. There was a buildup of hard water spots that would not come off. I tried all the advertised products claiming to easily clean it. None of them worked. I tried vinegar and steel wool and homemade mixtures. Nothing worked. Then I came across a mention of Bio-Clean somewhere on the Internet. I don't recall where. Bio-Clean is really incredible! It's non-toxic and safe to handle. And importantly it takes off all the old hard water spots. It also cleans other surfaces. I've already tried it to remove water spots on chrome and it works beautifully. I cannot recommend this product more highly." —Anonymous

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95.

    32. A grout paint pen that'll cover up the mortifyingly large amount of dirt and grime that has fallen into the cracks. It works like a regular marker, so even the people who failed art can use it. And it beats actually having to clean! 🙃