34 Products That'll Help You Hit Reset On A Lot Of Your Annoying Problems

1. A pack of AirPod cleaners because you wanna clearly hear your true crime podcast. Squish the flexible square into your AirPod speaker, peel it off, and gasp in horror at the ear goop that's been dulling the sound quality. That goop!
2. An allergy supplement so your poor pup can find relief from itchy skin and allergies. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients said to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.
3. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets to clean your machine as it runs. No need to sigh in frustration every time you open your dirty dishwasher to remove your "clean" dishes.
4. A bottle of Ecotools makeup brush shampoo (which is BuzzFeed staff–approved!) that'll clean your brushes and sponges using non-irritating plant-based ingredients so applying foundation doesn't trigger a round of fresh zits.
5. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste if your little one went Baby Picasso on your furniture with a permanent marker. It's safe to use on so many surfaces — tile, glass, copper, cookware, furniture, and more — so you can buff away those stains and pretend they never happened.
6. A Schick Silk dermaplaning razor for trimming your brows and conquering your fear of eyebrow grooming after that horrible time in middle school when you accidentally shaved off half your eyebrow. Thankfully this has a precision cover to prevent such mishaps.
7. An adorably tiny hanging diffuser because it just makes ~scents~. Reviewers say the fragrance is downright delicious without overpowering sensitive noses.
8. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
9. A vegan exfoliating body scrub to slough away the rough bumps on the back of your arms and legs (keratosis pilaris is its name but you may have heard it called "strawberry skin" or "chicken skin") with a combination of powerful alpha-hydroxy acids.
10. A pumice cleaning stone that'll power through tough rust, lime, and calcium streaks that have retired many a toilet scrubbing brush. Give your tired arms a break and let this little guy rub away discoloration with ease. This nontoxic cleaner is tough on dirt but gentle on porcelain so you can sit atop the glistening throne you deserve.
11. Or a pack of lemon-scented fizzing toilet tabs if you wanna sanitize your bowl and keep it smelling fresh without having to pick up a dirty brush or even step near a toilet. Just toss one in and let it get to work.
12. A fabric defuzzer for cleaning up all the lint, pilling, and fuzz that's magically accumulated on your favorite sweater the night before you want to wear it. It has three settings so you can choose how close of a shave you want as well as a handy lint catcher.
13. A teeth-whitening pen because it's a heck of a lot quicker (and tastes a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
14. A genius humidifier tank cleaner so you can go longer between washes. Hate refilling the water tank only to realize it's coated with a thin layer of slime and sludge? Same! This fish-shaped cartridge swims around the water tank, inhibiting the growth of buildup for up to 30 days.
15. A KitchenAid attachment organizer to hold all the add-ons you've purchased for your stand mixer. Take advantage of vertical space and store them under your cabinets and within reach!
16. A body therapy kit that'll treat you to head-to-toe hydration. It comes with four kits: a nail mask, foot mask, split end mask, and hair-softening mask.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $26.
17. A pet hair remover if you're tired of getting fur all over your clothes. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
18. A dryer vent vacuum attachment for cleaning what your fingers can't reach. The tube attachment fits into the dryer trap to suck up lint and debris — a major fire hazard.
19. A set of bed bands because your sheets slip and slide if you even look at them wrong. These straps will hold your fitted sheet in place — even over a thick mattress — so you don't have to basically remake your entire bed in the morning.
20. A mold and mildew remover so you can set it, forget it, and come back in a few hours to see grout that looks like new.
21. A tonsil stone remover to tackle what might be the root cause of your bad breath. This tool has a built-in LED light so you can easily locate the tonsil stone. Plus it also comes with a syringe to help you wash out the pocket the tonsil stone left behind.
22. The ~Guac-Lock~ that'll preserve your precious guacamole when you can't finish the whole avocado yourself. This container pushes out the air that causes your avos to oxidize so you can enjoy guac and mashed avocados for toast for days without browning.
23. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets if you're ready to reclaim your favorite thermos from the pile of forgotten travel mugs. These tablets will lift old stains and odors so your cups are finally usable again.
24. A pair of noise-reduction earplugs for dulling loud noises and background sounds, as well as muffling voices. They're great for people with auditory sensitivities and folks who just want some peace and quiet to focus or find zen.
The earplugs also come with a carrying case and eight different ear tips (XS–L) to ensure the perfect fit.
Promising review: "As a student with ADHD, my Loops have drastically improved my ability to concentrate. I chose the Quiet because my ears are physically sensitive and I need to block out as much noise as possible in order to focus. It took me a few tries to figure out how to wear these correctly, but now that I’m doing it right they are soft and comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. I can even nap in them. Bonus points for the Cerise color being the most absolutely perfect pink. 10/10 I’m recommending these left and right." —Alli Belanger-Nanoff
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in nine colors).
25. A pack of stain-removing pads because owning a pet = a lot of messes. Pee? Check! Poop? Check! Vomit? Check! (You can even use them to clean up your wine spills.) Just lay them over the spot, give 'em a stomp to activate their cleaning powders, and watch the stain disappear — no bulky carpet steamer necessary!
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars." —Matt
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.48.
26. A Dawn dish spray so post-dinner dishwashing is a lot less painful. Just spray it on your dirty cookware (looking at you, "nonstick" skillet that everything sticks to), let it sit, and then rinse off. That's it! No scrubbing necessary.
27. A pair of fleece-lined joggers to keep your legs nice and toasty if you're always freezing cold.
Promising review: "I'm very happy with these warm pants. My house is very cold in the winter, and I am very cold in the winter. A few reviewers commented that the fit is weird. It is not. These are sweatpants, and with a thick lining; what did you expect? They are very comfortable and warm. They are stiffer than regular sweatpants because of the lining. But they are sweatpants — meaning they were never meant to make you look like a fashion queen. Just imagine curling up on the sofa with hot chocolate and a friendly cat during a polar vortex in your fleece-lined pants. Nice and cozy!" —Angela Thompson
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 10 colors).