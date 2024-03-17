36 Products That’ll Take Care Of Your Not-So-Pleasant Spring Woes

1. A lawn repair formula that'll regrow the grass that died over the winter so you have something to mow this spring! It's designed to reverse scorch marks from your pet's urine, damage from their digging, and wear in high-traffic areas.
Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day, and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes and four styles).
2. A foot file so your heels are in spring sandal–ready condition. Rub gently and watch the dead skin and calluses fall like shredded cheese to reveal baby-soft heels.
Promising review: "Honestly, I’m going to be blunt...this product is AMAZING!! I’ve struggled with dry, cracked, peeling feet for a long time! I always thought it was bad lotions, lack of moisturizer, or wearing socks for prolonged periods, and I’ve tried EVERYTHING, and I mean EVERYYYTHING, to try and fix my feet. Hiding behind sneakers in the summer, packing lotion on, or wearing socks to bed with my man is no longer needed. This product is NEEDED in your life. No bs. I’m obsessed, and I want to order one for everyone in my family with dry feet like me! DO NOT regret buying this. It was a steal!" —Natalie Gomez
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
3. And a bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel to dissolve hard, dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) If you want to be extra thorough, use this in conjunction with a foot file.
Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands-down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients, and it has made my job so much easier and less time-consuming." —Diamante Valentine
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
4. A pack of DressWeights for saving the day when you're legally required to wear a dress (aka the first day of spring where temps rise above 70), but a stiff breeze has you holding down your dress and waddling like a penguin.
DressStrong is a New York City-based small business. Christina, the owner, came up with the idea in 2012 to save us all from unwanted Marilyn Monroe moments.
Each adhesive should last ~six uses with proper care.
Promising review: "What an amazing invention! I had my bridesmaids use these for my destination wedding. I got married outside in a very windy gazebo, and they worked like a charm. Highly recommend!" —kimberlyo143
Get four weights from DressStrong on Etsy for $15.
5. A creamy paw butter if you want to protect your pet's precious toe beans from hot sidewalks. This balm moisturizes dry, cracked paws and snoots and is safe if licked or swallowed. #PROTECTTHEBEANS
Promising review: "This is perfect for keeping my dog's paw pads soft and safe, especially in the winter months. I put this one her paws anytime we would go out to protect against the salt and cinders from winter and even in the spring and summer months to keep her pads soft." —Bekah Mroczkowski
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A standing weeder because the worst part of gardening is kneeling for hours plucking weeds. My back hurts just thinking about it! Thankfully, this tool has three steel claws that grip weeds and roots so you can pull them out while standing.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
7. A mosquito repellent that creates a 15-foot skeeter-free zone because these pesky bloodsuckers have ruined far too many spring days by making it absolutely miserable to be outside.
Promising review: "I bought this because I was looking for an effective insect repellant for my patio this spring/summer. I didn't want a bulky candle or tiki torch that smelled like canola oil. I found the Thermacell. It looked modern and promising. We tried it, and it works really well. It also produces no smell or sound. We live in the south where mosquitos are really awful, and the Thermacell made sitting on our patio tolerable! Definitely recommend." —Trusted Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.01+ (available in 10 colors and multipacks).
8. And a high-voltage bug zapper so you can say goodbye to not only mosquitoes but also gnats, flies, moths, and other insects within an acre radius.
Promising review: "We live in the woods on a lake in Bluegrass Country in Kentucky. The bugs were ridiculous when we first moved here! I bought one of these last spring as a test and was so impressed I purchased two more. They absolutely crush the flying insect population in short order! This spring, we have noticed a huge decrease in bugs, which we suspect is due to the significant depopulation of the breeders last summer. We leave ours on all year round and some are zapped even in the dead of winter, but during the spring and summer? My gosh! We have to use a leaf blower to clean up under the units nearly every day! Even our nearest neighbor (about 200 feet away) says they've noticed a big fall off in bugs in their yard since we put up our units." —Paul
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
9. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement to help your poor pup find relief from itchy skin and seasonal allergies. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.
Promising review: "My dog loves these. We live in the South, so allergies are pretty serious here. When spring came around, I noticed he was constantly gnawing at his paw and not eating as much as he used to. I did some research and found this product. I was skeptical, as he’s kind of picky, but he is obsessed with them. He waits at the pantry door every morning for them. He thinks they are treats. I noticed — within hours — that he was no longer gnawing at his paw, and his appetite was also back to normal. When he finished his first tube of these, I decided to wait to order more and see if they really worked or if his allergies just wore off. A few weeks went by, and I noticed him gnawing at his paw again and not eating. I ordered them Sunday and he’s back on them again. He was so excited to see them again and is no longer gnawing at his paw :)" —Alyssa
Get 90 chews from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in five styles).
10. And a pack of Burt's Bees cat wipes for reducing dander and keeping your cats fresh. If you turn into a sneezing, drippy-nosed mess when your cat's dander production goes into overdrive in the spring, these will be oh-so-helpful.
Promising review: "Our son was having a lot of dander on his back near the base of his tail. We kept up the brushing, but it wasn't going away. Looking at the reviews, I decided to go for the dander wipes. Well, I have used it twice and was blown away. His dander is pretty much all gone now. Plus, his hair seems shinier and silkier after being brushed and using the wipes. Not to mention, our baby boy looks just like the cat on the packaging. I will continue to buy these and use them once a week or twice every two weeks to keep up his beautiful orange coat. Thanks, Burt's Bees!" —Tom Cincotta
Get it from Amazon for $7.40.
11. A pack of hanging vacuum bags if you're already dreading having to store all your heavy winter coats. With these bags, you can vacuum all the air out so they take up a fraction of your closet space. And you can do this while they're on the hanger instead of trying to fold and smush them in a regular vacuum bag.
Promising review: "Bought these storage bags two weeks ago to pack my winter clothes for summer, and they did the job perfectly. They are large and sturdy. I like its five-hook design. I can store five women's jackets or four big men's jackets in ONE bag. The long bags also fit my dresses. The biggest reason I bought these bags is that I do not need to fold my seasonal clothes; just hang, zip, vacuum, done! Super convenient. Extremely happy with these space bags. I will definitely order more!" —Jia Yan
Get a set of four from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five styles and in a three- or six-pack).