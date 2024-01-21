Simon Says Buy These 33 Products

1. A pack of AirPod cleaners because you wanna clearly hear your true crime podcast. Squish the flexible square into your AirPod speaker, peel it off, and gasp in horror at the ear goop that's been dulling the sound quality. That goop!
2. An allergy supplement so your poor pup can find relief from itchy skin and allergies. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients said to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.
3. Some washing machine cleaning tablets if you keep your washing machine open when it's not in use, yet it still smells moldy. What gives? These will clean and freshen the inside while dissolving stinky residue.
4. A cruelty free vitamin C serum that'll give your skin a much-needed pick-me-up. Just listen to the 92,000+ people who gave it a 5-star review: this stuff brightens, softens, and dramatically fades hyperpigmentation.
5. An air purifier for anyone who's felt personally victimized by seasonal allergies. This bad boy removes dander, mold, dust, and pollen in the air to help you breathe better.
6. A Revlon hot air brush to help you go from wet, tangled, frizzy hair to a shiny, salon-worthy blowout in minutes. FYI this is the hot air brush that all the influencers you follow on IG are raving about because it is just 👏 that 👏 good 👏.
7. A teeth-whitening pen because it's a heck of a lot quicker (and tastes a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
8. A genius humidifier tank cleaner so you can go longer between washes. Hate refilling the water tank only to realize it's coated with a thin layer of slime and sludge? Same! This fish-shaped cartridge swims around the water tank, inhibiting the growth of buildup for up to 30 days.
9. A pair of baggy overalls if you're ready to ditch tight sweaters and jeans for loose, flowy cotton linen.
10. An electrical outlet cover with a power strip that'll hide cluttered cords stat. It's also pretty great if you want to push your furniture right up against the wall but can't because your phone charger adapter is in the way.
11. A shoe stretch spray for softening too-tight boots, loafers, sandals, gloves, and more. You paid good money for those super cute leather boots and by golly you're going to get them on your feet, muscular calves be damned.
My colleague Amanda Davis swears by this spray. Check out her Foot Matters Shoe Stretch spray review (#46) for more deets!
Promising review: "It deserves 100 stars. I wish I found it years ago. This product is slightly life-changing, and I'm not kidding!! I can't tell you who the years when I've had to abandon the shoe for a rubbing in the wrong spot or it being really close to fitting but just something not quite right. I got a really great deal on an expensive pair of sandals; they were gorgeous yet a tiny bit tight and the leather was firm. I was about to send them back, but loved them so much I thought maybe there was a product? It perfectly softened and stretched the sandals. I've since used for a few different pairs of shoes with fabulous results. Best purchase!!! Nothing better than comfortable shoes!!!" —Clm75
12. An interactive cat toy to quickly replace the bin full of other playthings you've bought your kitty over the years...and that they now won't even look at.
13. A pancake batter mixer because it'll help you to whip up hotcakes in whatever fun shape you desire (and your art skills allow for). Just add your wet and dry ingredients to the bottle and give it a good shake. No need to dirty every bowl and utensil you own! There's a blender ball inside to ensure everything gets mixed.
14. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
15. A pack of matatabi chew sticks if you're tired of wasting money on catnip toys that your kitty couldn't care less about. Matatabi is a plant native to Japan and a catnip alternative (great for kitties who show no interest in catnip!). Plus, the stick format helps keep their teeth clean.
Meowy Janes is a wonderfully named small business based in New Egypt, New Jersey. It specializes in catnip and catnip alternatives.
BuzzFeed editor Chelsea Stuart loves these...or...her cats do!
"I recently tried some of these out with my cats and they were a hit! TBH they've never really been super into catnip — they'll play with it but they don't go wild — so I was excited to see they were into these. They bat them around, rub their faces all over them, and ultimately, when they're done, hide them under a chair or in their cat condo so they can come back to them later."
Promising review: "I have two young Siamese mix cats that chew wires, shoes, wooden spoons. These chew sticks are perfect for them. They sniff the sticks, run on them and then start chewing. My two cats that are over 10 years old just rub on them but don't enjoy chewing them. If you have a very active cat that does destructive chewing, these are a great substitute." —JEM4612
16. A hammered metal gold lunar garland that'll ~eclipse~ all your other bedroom decor as your favorite purchase of all time. You'll be ~over the moon~ when you see how much coziness this adds to your bedroom.
17. A set of wad-free pads from Shark Tank for keeping your bedsheets from tangling in the wash. If you've ever opened the dryer expecting...well...dry sheets, only to find them tangled in a damp ball, you need this. Doing the bare minimum = having to dry your bedsheets only once.
18. A multi-use skincare oil to help treat a variety of issues, including uneven skin, stretch marks, and acne scars. It helps your body retain moisture (bye bye, dry skin!) and absorbs into the skin fast, so you won't feel greasy.
Psst! Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun — so don't forget your sunscreen!
My colleague Ciera Velarde can vouch for this stuff:
"I've been using this on a scar on my chest for the past few weeks (trying to make it less noticeable before my wedding in September!), and it's slowly but surely fading away. I apply it at night, but reviewers recommend apply it in the morning as well for best effectiveness, so I'll start doing that too. It smells really nice and it doesn't feel as oily on your skin as you might think."
Promising review: "I was skeptical of how amazing the reviews are, but this stuff is pure gold. I use it on stretch marks on my legs and in just a week they went from bright angry red to purple. I use it twice a day if I remember, and it's amazing. I also rub it on my face after I wash my face. It has made my acne on my cheeks go WAY down, and is removing the scars. I have amazing skin now. I use this stuff EVERY day, and I've barely even put a dent in it. This size is amazing, and for the price — holy cow. I seriously never leave reviews, but seriously this stuff is pure magic. I tried vitamin C serum, rosehip, witch hazel, etc. and this is the only thing that has worked for me. Good luck!!" —Jessamyne Campbell
19. A slicker brush because your fave fleece jacket or blanket started out so cozy and plush but now the once-fluffy fabric is clumpy, matted, and not so soft. This genius brush is designed to restore cashmere, faux fur, sheepskin, wool, and more so it feels (and looks!) new again.
20. A rainbow prism suncatcher so your apartment is filled with itty bitty rainbows — no rain needed. So dreamy!
21. A plush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set if your bedroom aesthetic is "snug as a bug in a rug."
22. A leave-in conditioner that'll make brushing your hair less miserable for curly-haired and tender-headed tots (and adults!). It harnesses the hydrating, reparative, and detangling abilities of vitamin B5, jojoba oil, keratin, and more
Promising review: "This stuff is beyond 5 stars. I initially bought this for my son who is tender-headed. I have really curly hair and happened to break my ankle and was in the hospital for two weeks and couldn't wash and condition my hair like I do at home. I had what felt like dreadlocks in three places! I was hoping this would work on my hair and it was amazing! I completely soaked my hair with this stuff, waited a little while, and gently combed through it. I absolutely cannot believe how well it worked!!" —Bea
