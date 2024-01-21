Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Simon Says Buy These 33 Products

    Or don't — but then you'd never discover the joy of a washing machine that doesn't smell mildewy.

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pack of AirPod cleaners because you wanna clearly hear your true crime podcast. Squish the flexible square into your AirPod speaker, peel it off, and gasp in horror at the ear goop that's been dulling the sound quality. That goop!

    Blue square with lots of ear wax on it that was removed from an AirPod speaker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never usually write reviews but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year and when the sound quality was diminishing, I was afraid they had a short life expectancy and I would need to get a new pair! Even after using cotton buds to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there's stuff built up and hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product — it literally took five minutes to clean each ear bud effectively and instantly the sound quality was as good as new! Loud, clear, less trouble connecting to my phone, etc. I really suggest giving this product. You don't need a full square to clean them, so you can pull a piece off or reuse a square with a side you haven't used! SO happy I found a solution!" —Amazon Customer

    Get 24 from Amazon for $15.99.

    2. An allergy supplement so your poor pup can find relief from itchy skin and allergies. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients said to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine...nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats...he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

    Get 90 chews from Amazon for $29.97 (or Subscribe & Save for $26.97/month).

    3. Some washing machine cleaning tablets if you keep your washing machine open when it's not in use, yet it still smells moldy. What gives? These will clean and freshen the inside while dissolving stinky residue.

    models hand dropping 1/4c-ish size tablet into washer
    Amazon

    They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading.

    Promising review: "I did notice my clothes smelling, let's say, not so fresh. Kinda funky. After reading the reviews, I purchased a box (which according to the box, lasts six months). OK, I'll try it. I've got a new washer with a button that says 'Clean Washer.' How easy can it get? The first load of clothes after using this product, I was an immediate fan. Wow! What a difference! I'm kicking myself for not getting it sooner. Love the side panel to check off the month you used it. Thank you!" —Two Fishes

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $11.95.

    4. A cruelty free vitamin C serum that'll give your skin a much-needed pick-me-up. Just listen to the 92,000+ people who gave it a 5-star review: this stuff brightens, softens, and dramatically fades hyperpigmentation.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never thought that I would find a serum that didn't just irritate my skin. I've spent WAY more money on fancy serums just to have them purge my skin and leave me red and angry-skinned. This stuff is amazing. It isn't sticky or heavy. I used it every day, and it's still lasting me forever. I'm in love. I'd give it 10 stars if I could." —Makayla Fryman

    Get it from Amazon for $21.97+ (available in two sizes).

    5. An air purifier for anyone who's felt personally victimized by seasonal allergies. This bad boy removes dander, mold, dust, and pollen in the air to help you breathe better.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an excellent purifier for those who are affected by cat dander, mold, and other problems associated with breathing difficulties. I have several cats so there is so much hair in the air in addition to their dander. This machine has solved my breathing problems during the night (I use it in my bedroom). In fact I am sleeping better every night, which I'm sure is due to the cleaner air that I am breathing. Another plus is that I'm using a great deal less tissues." —Linda Cruz

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in black and white).

    6. A Revlon hot air brush to help you go from wet, tangled, frizzy hair to a shiny, salon-worthy blowout in minutes. FYI this is the hot air brush that all the influencers you follow on IG are raving about because it is just 👏 that 👏 good 👏.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The brush has special vents that allow air to flow so hair dries faster. Plus, it's quicker than using a dryer and then a flat iron or curling iron, which equals less heat damage.

    Promising review: "Amazing product. I wish I found this 20 years ago!! I have naturally curly hair and enjoy a nice blowout without having that pin straight 'burnt' flat iron look. This product helped me achieve the blowout look in about five minutes (yes five!). When it comes to hair, I’m a super novice and this is by far the easiest most effective (inexpensive) blow out. I would give this more than fve stars if I could. Where has it been all my life?!?!" —Dominique

    Get it from Amazon for $34.49+ (available in seven colors/styles). If you've tried barrel-shaped hot air brushes before without success and have tighter curls or coils, you may want to try the paddle brush version, which reviewers with 3A–4C hair swear by.

    7. A teeth-whitening pen because it's a heck of a lot quicker (and tastes a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.

    Reviewer before and after showing the pen noticeably whitened their yellow teeth
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.99.

    8. A genius humidifier tank cleaner so you can go longer between washes. Hate refilling the water tank only to realize it's coated with a thin layer of slime and sludge? Same! This fish-shaped cartridge swims around the water tank, inhibiting the growth of buildup for up to 30 days.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just drop this in your humidifier and it keeps the water pretty darn mildew and mold free. Super easy to use, no smell, and safe. I have already repurchased and given a few to other people as well." —Kristine

    Get it from Amazon for $5.28.

    9. A pair of baggy overalls if you're ready to ditch tight sweaters and jeans for loose, flowy cotton linen.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have gotten so many compliments on these overalls! I was looking for something comfortable and light enough to wear during the summer since I'm not a big fan of shorts. I'm pretty petite and it fits well and is just baggy enough. I love them so much I ordered another pair in blue!" —Cynthia Cahalen

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in women's sizes S–3XL and 21 colors).

    10. An electrical outlet cover with a power strip that'll hide cluttered cords stat. It's also pretty great if you want to push your furniture right up against the wall but can't because your phone charger adapter is in the way.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have an outlet above our mantel that’s meant for a wall-mounted TV. We have a large painting covering it. We wanted to use the plug to power two Wi-Fi speakers on the long mantle. The thinness of the plug is perfect behind the painting. The power strip is hidden by a mantle clock. So, we have our two speakers to either side and no visible wires. This product may not work for every application, but for us, it’s 10 stars." —Chashum

    Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in three lengths and seven styles).

    11. shoe stretch spray for softening too-tight boots, loafers, sandals, gloves, and more. You paid good money for those super cute leather boots and by golly you're going to get them on your feet, muscular calves be damned.

    BuzzFeed writer holding the spray bottle of shoe stretch
    reviewer showing a pair of knee-high boots that don't fit around their calves
    reviewer showing how the boots fit after using the shoe stretch spray
    Amanda Davis / BuzzFeed, www.amazon.com

    My colleague Amanda Davis swears by this spray. Check out her Foot Matters Shoe Stretch spray review (#46) for more deets!

    Promising review: "It deserves 100 stars. I wish I found it years ago. This product is slightly life-changing, and I'm not kidding!! I can't tell you who the years when I've had to abandon the shoe for a rubbing in the wrong spot or it being really close to fitting but just something not quite right. I got a really great deal on an expensive pair of sandals; they were gorgeous yet a tiny bit tight and the leather was firm. I was about to send them back, but loved them so much I thought maybe there was a product? It perfectly softened and stretched the sandals. I've since used for a few different pairs of shoes with fabulous results. Best purchase!!! Nothing better than comfortable shoes!!!" —Clm75

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99

    12. An interactive cat toy to quickly replace the bin full of other playthings you've bought your kitty over the years...and that they now won't even look at.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I rescued an older cat from the shelter and she has never been interested in toys. Not catnip mice, not kickers, not jingle balls, and only very rarely a laser pointer, which she's over within five minutes. This one had her engaged and actually playing like a kitten and every time I bring it out she perks up. I think it is mainly the fact that it bounces unpredictably and is above her head like a bird or a butterfly would be. When I fostered kittens, this was their favorite toy as well, and they would leave whatever they were doing to play with this toy. They'd even pull it out of the toy box and play with it by themselves, because there are little cardboard pieces on each end and enough spring that if one kitten played with one end, the other end would bounce all around for the other kitten to play with. This is a fun and enriching way to play with cats who might be tired of floor-level play. Highly recommend. Would not recommend letting them play unattended, as there are wire hooks on the end to hold the cardboard pieces." —LeftyLeBrandt

    Get it from Amazon for $3.99.

    13. A pancake batter mixer because it'll help you to whip up hotcakes in whatever fun shape you desire (and your art skills allow for). Just add your wet and dry ingredients to the bottle and give it a good shake. No need to dirty every bowl and utensil you own! There's a blender ball inside to ensure everything gets mixed.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this and wish I had it years ago! Many many Saturday and Sunday mornings could’ve been cleaner and more fun if I’d just had this around. It makes pancakes and waffles a breeze to make now with virtually one item to clean!!! It’s awesome! My kids could’ve helped with breakfast, trusting they wouldn’t spill the mix all over the place!" —Jennifer Jackie Reid

    Get it from Amazon for $12.69.

    14. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.

    Before: a dirty shower floor; after: the clean shower floor
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two scents).

    15. A pack of matatabi chew sticks if you're tired of wasting money on catnip toys that your kitty couldn't care less about. Matatabi is a plant native to Japan and a catnip alternative (great for kitties who show no interest in catnip!). Plus, the stick format helps keep their teeth clean.

    cat chewing on the stick
    Amazon

    Meowy Janes is a wonderfully named small business based in New Egypt, New Jersey. It specializes in catnip and catnip alternatives.

    BuzzFeed editor Chelsea Stuart loves these...or...her cats do!

    "I recently tried some of these out with my cats and they were a hit! TBH they've never really been super into catnip — they'll play with it but they don't go wild — so I was excited to see they were into these. They bat them around, rub their faces all over them, and ultimately, when they're done, hide them under a chair or in their cat condo so they can come back to them later."

    Promising review: "I have two young Siamese mix cats that chew wires, shoes, wooden spoons. These chew sticks are perfect for them. They sniff the sticks, run on them and then start chewing. My two cats that are over 10 years old just rub on them but don't enjoy chewing them. If you have a very active cat that does destructive chewing, these are a great substitute." —JEM4612

    Get it from Amazon for $11.31

    16. A hammered metal gold lunar garland that'll ~eclipse~ all your other bedroom decor as your favorite purchase of all time. You'll be ~over the moon~ when you see how much coziness this adds to your bedroom.

    The gold hammered metal moon phase garland above a bed
    Amazon

    Base Roots is a woman-owned home decor shop that blends modern and traditional design elements.

    Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the grey/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." —jhsgf

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in two finishes).

    17. A set of wad-free pads from Shark Tank for keeping your bedsheets from tangling in the wash. If you've ever opened the dryer expecting...well...dry sheets, only to find them tangled in a damp ball, you need this. Doing the bare minimum = having to dry your bedsheets only once.

    the wad free pads attached to a bed sheet
    Amazon

    Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.

    Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    18. A multi-use skincare oil to help treat a variety of issues, including uneven skin, stretch marks, and acne scars. It helps your body retain moisture (bye bye, dry skin!) and absorbs into the skin fast, so you won't feel greasy.

    Before photo of reviewer's red, slightly raised scar and an after photo of the same scar that is barely visible after using the oil
    reviewer with dark post-partum stretch marks that have lightened dramatically after using bio oil
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Psst! Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun — so don't forget your sunscreen!

    My colleague Ciera Velarde can vouch for this stuff:

    "I've been using this on a scar on my chest for the past few weeks (trying to make it less noticeable before my wedding in September!), and it's slowly but surely fading away. I apply it at night, but reviewers recommend apply it in the morning as well for best effectiveness, so I'll start doing that too. It smells really nice and it doesn't feel as oily on your skin as you might think."

    Promising review: "I was skeptical of how amazing the reviews are, but this stuff is pure gold. I use it on stretch marks on my legs and in just a week they went from bright angry red to purple. I use it twice a day if I remember, and it's amazing. I also rub it on my face after I wash my face. It has made my acne on my cheeks go WAY down, and is removing the scars. I have amazing skin now. I use this stuff EVERY day, and I've barely even put a dent in it. This size is amazing, and for the price — holy cow. I seriously never leave reviews, but seriously this stuff is pure magic. I tried vitamin C serum, rosehip, witch hazel, etc. and this is the only thing that has worked for me. Good luck!!" —Jessamyne Campbell

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    19. A slicker brush because your fave fleece jacket or blanket started out so cozy and plush but now the once-fluffy fabric is clumpy, matted, and not so soft. This genius brush is designed to restore cashmere, faux fur, sheepskin, wool, and more so it feels (and looks!) new again.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where have these been all my life? We purchased a couple of beautiful, charcoal-gray (dyed) sheepskin rugs for both sides of our bed. It used to feel really nice to get out of bed and set your feet onto them. But after many years and a couple of dogs, now my reaction to putting my feet down is, 'Ew. What the heck did I just step on?' Because of the dye, we can't just wash them or get them too wet. And I'm kind of lazy and forgetful. (Meaning, I've been thinking of taking them to a dry cleaner for years — but how much will that cost?) After our puppy had an accident (the worst kind of accident) on one, I knew I had to do something. These rugs weren't cheap, so tossing them wasn't an option. I cleaned up the 'accident' as best I could, but that left the spot feeling kind of dry and crunchy. And honestly, did I even get everything out? So after reading and googling, I decided to try one of these wire wool brushes. HALLELUJAH! It took some muscle to thoroughly brush each rug, but wow, not only did it re-fluff and revive the wool, it pulled up a lot of loose dirt and anything that was stuck to the fibers. I did have to keep cleaning off the brush (from all the fibers and dirt that accumulated), but that's super easy. No different than my own hair brush. I really wish I had gotten this brush sooner!" —Renee

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99.

    20. A rainbow prism suncatcher so your apartment is filled with itty bitty rainbows — no rain needed. So dreamy!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This might be the best thing I’ve ever purchased. My room looks magical on sunny afternoons. If you love yourself, buy these crystals. Not only are the rainbows pretty but the crystals are too." —Tiffany Tyree

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.99.

    21. A plush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set if your bedroom aesthetic is "snug as a bug in a rug."

    the off white faux fur duvet set on a bed
    Amazon

    One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.

    Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —Sk

    Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes Twin–King and 34 colors).

    22. A leave-in conditioner that'll make brushing your hair less miserable for curly-haired and tender-headed tots (and adults!). It harnesses the hydrating, reparative, and detangling abilities of vitamin B5, jojoba oil, keratin, and more

    before photo of a child with frizzy and flat curls next to an after photo of the same child whose curls are defined and soft-looking after using the conditioner
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is beyond 5 stars. I initially bought this for my son who is tender-headed. I have really curly hair and happened to break my ankle and was in the hospital for two weeks and couldn't wash and condition my hair like I do at home. I had what felt like dreadlocks in three places! I was hoping this would work on my hair and it was amazing! I completely soaked my hair with this stuff, waited a little while, and gently combed through it. I absolutely cannot believe how well it worked!!" —Bea

    Get it from Amazon for $9.69.

    23. An adorable canvas growth chart for families who wanna record every inch and foot their little ones grow but aren't too keen on having to write on the wall. Reviewers recommend rolling it up and storing it as a keepsake when you're done. 🥲

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the ease of this growth chart. Being able to move it wherever is a major benefit and it’s very durable. I was nervous thinking it was paper but it’s a really solid material. We were recently in the middle of a move and were able to roll it up and put it in a box. It’s perfect for the farmhouse/rustic look or pretty much any look in your home. Definitely recommend." —Mommyof3

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).

    24. A box of cleaning K-Cups to get rid of residue in your machine and prevent flavors from transferring in just one cycle. Or have fun descaling it multiple times. Your choice!

    reviewer photo of the water that came out of their keurig after using the k-cup cleaning pod and you can see that the original brown water gets cleaner and clearer after each cycle of using the cleaning cup
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Thought I was having problems with my machine. Used two cups to flush the entire coffee maker out and it started working like new. Totally satisfied!" —Dara Pazooki

    Get a box of six pods from Amazon for $9.95.

    25. A moisturizing saline gel because you're a drippy, sneezy mess thanks to a gnarly combo of dry winter air and allergies (me right now!) and are constantly blowing your nose, which has led to some not-infrequent nosebleeds (so fun!). Reviewers who use CPAP machines swear by this stuff, as do airplane travelers (dry airplane air!).

    reviewer holding the squeeze tube
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "So thankful for this gel. Was having nosebleeds daily with the dry air and this stopped them! It doesn’t make your nose feel sticky, and it’s not really smelly. Easy to use. It was everything I needed." —Danica

    Get it from Amazon for $3.62.

    26. A pick-and-peel stone so you have an outlet for your anxious hands and mind. Reviewers, especially folks who compulsive pick their skin and nails, swear by it for keeping their hands busy.

    close-up of a textured rock with green paint inside the holes and a picker tool scraping paint out of the holes
    Pick 'N Peel Stones / Etsy

    Pick 'N Peel Stones is a Pittsburgh-based small business. Renee Benn started the company as a channel for their anxiety after they lost their job. Each lava rock is covered in nooks and crannies that are filled with latex glue. The fun, soothing, anxiety-reducing part is using the picking hook to slowly excavate the holes. Each kit comes with a filled stone, a picking hook, and a stone filler.

    Promising review: "I can’t believe I waited so long to buy this! It shipped super quick and definitely keeps my hands busy. I thought I would go through the paint super quick but I haven’t even needed to reapply yet. My anxiety is so bad lately I was picking my nails until they bled and hurt for days afterward. Since I got this stone I haven’t picked my nails at all! I’m so glad I finally ordered it. If you’re thinking about this, get it, now!" —Andrea Fercho

    Get it from Pick 'N Peel Stones on Etsy for $34.