If You’re Trying To Complain Less, These 35 Products Will Probably Help

1. An in-flight foot hammock to make your economy seat feel a bit more like business class. It attaches directly to your tray table and offers a cozy resting spot for your feetsies, keeping them elevated and helping prevent swelling and soreness.
Promising review: "I used this recently on an overnight flight to Europe. Definitely made me more comfortable to have my feet elevated off the floor (I'm 5'3"). It could have been a little wider (I have small size 7 feet). But it was ample enough and compact to travel with. It did not bother the person in front of me (I had it attached to my tray table). Glad I made the purchase, definitely felt like it gave my legs some relief." —daydoo72
2. A kids art frame for both 1) properly showing off your budding artist's latest creation, and 2) creating some hidden storage for your kiddo's growing oeuvre (so you don't have to throw away the stick figure family drawing your child just handed you when they hand you a new masterpiece in approximately five minutes).
Promising review: "Wish I'd known about these with my first kid or my second. Now, I'm on my third, and our kitchen was littered with art projects. These were a great solution to clear out the clutter and make my kitchen look less like a kindergarten classroom. The frames store A LOT of art in them, and each kid has their own frame and can decide which picture to put on display. Magnetic case makes it easy to open but stays shut when it's supposed to." —probooks627
3. A WD-40 pen (A pen! Genius!) so you can enjoy the squeak-quieting, hinge-lubricating, rust-preventing powers that you know and love from traditional WD-40 but in an easy-to-maneuver precise pen tip.
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and the house toolbox." —BBP623
4. A standing weeder because the worst part of gardening is kneeling for hours plucking weeds. My back hurts just thinking about it! Thankfully, this tool has three steel claws that grip weeds and roots so you can pull them out while standing.
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is an Oregon-based, family-owned small business.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
5. A tiny toenail brace if you're dealing with the pain and annoyance of ingrown toenails. It's designed to help lift the curved nail and help relieve pain and pressure — and you may see results in just a few days.
This comes with a kit containing 10 toenail braces and tools for application. Each brace lasts 3–6 weeks.
Promising review: "I have had problems with ingrown nails, especially on my big toes, for 50+ years. I've tried everything, and over the last decade, I ended up soaking the nails in warm water and then putting a wisp of cotton under each. It was not great, but better than nothing. Then I tried CurveCorrects and found they actually work. For this, I am delighted." —Michael Cieslak
6. A set of snap-on sheet labels that'll spare you the annoyance of unraveling your neatly wrapped bed linens only to realize you grabbed the queen-size sheets instead of the king. Rookie mistake!
Snap On Bedding Label is a small business run by Sunny Williams, a busy mom who wanted to spend less time finding the right sheets. The best part? The snap-on labels don't require sewing or ironing, won't damage your sheets, and can be reused when your old sheets need to be replaced.
Promising review: "These little snap tags have helped me organize my linen closet in a way I never thought possible! We have white sheets for every size bed in our home, and now I can tell the twins from the doubles and the queens from the kings! A tight snap that allows the sheets to go into the washer still tagged — genius!" —Janine Molinaro
7. A set of wrist rest pads to cushion your wrists and palms from the edge of your laptop. IDK if it's just me, but the edge of my MacBook always digs into my palms, and it's quite painful by the end of the day!
Promising review: "These little wrist rests aren't overly soft, but do provide additional comfort when typing on my laptop. They are thin enough that they don't interfere with the closing of the laptop, and they are easy to reposition without leaving a residue. I'm happy with my purchase." —Christine Underwood
8. A pet hair roller for pet owners who love their fur babies but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —DH
9. A hydrocolloid nose patch so you can target the whiteheads around your nose and on your nose bridge. If you're familiar with the small circular pimple patches, know that this is pretty much the same thing, but it'll cover a larger surface area.
Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling, and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin, I definitely recommend washing your face first and applying it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars, I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas...maybe because it's not cheap." —Justina
10. A mascara remover because it'll lift even the most stubborn waterproof formulas with ease. Apply it like mascara, let it sit for a few minutes, and wipe away. That's it!
This stuff is MAGICAL. I have stick-straight Asian lashes that refuse to hold a curl with wetter mascara formulas. As a result, I have to use waterproof mascara, which is a total pain to remove at night. Instead of rubbing my eyes raw with makeup removers that burn, I apply this like mascara, let it sit for a few minutes, and my waterproof mascara MELTS. Then I go in with a micellar water–soaked cotton pad, and my mascara is gone in 1–2 passes.
Promising review: "I was skeptical because I have always struggled with removing waterproof mascara 100% on the first wash/wipe. I applied it to both my lashes and then immediately washed my face with my normal cleanser and I felt nothing on my lashes! Like I never applied anything to them. I am amazed and in shock still from this magical formula and invention! Best creation ever!" —Chrisy
11. Some Sock Ons if you're tired of the little one wriggling out of their socks. These stretchy sleeves sit over their sock, preventing them from kicking or tugging off their socks, thus saving you the annoyance of coming home from the park only to notice baby has one (or even two!) fewer socks than when you left this morning.
These are designed for ages 6–12 months.
Promising review: "These things are GREAT! I normally wouldn't spend money on something that seemed kind of silly like this, but my sister-in-law gave me a box of baby stuff when I had my second kid, and there were two pairs of Sock Ons in there, and I had no idea what they were, but let me tell you...they are HANDY to have! So much so that I got on Amazon and bought a pink pair for my daughter. They keep the socks from falling off nonstop. Without these, her socks will fall off like...100 times a day, and with these, they only come off maybe once or twice if she is kicking a lot. It is cold here right now, so I love that they keep her socks on and keep her feet warmer. These would be a good purchase by a parent and a GREAT purchase for a gift because it's something a lot of people won't buy themselves unless they know that they work! The ONLY downfall is that they cover up part of the sock design...which some of the little baby socks are cute...but it's worth it!" —zoey1012
12. A water dispenser leveler that'll probably elicit a literal "OMG" from you now that you know there is a solution to the annoying problem of it being nearly impossible to fully fill a glass with water from the fridge because of the current angle of the spout.
Packard 3D Designs is a Maryland-based small business run by mechanical engineer Austin Packard.
Promising reviews: "Game changer for our fridge. We had to adjust our shelves a bit, but it was way worth it to have this thing fit!" —Alex McGee
"This has made getting water from my refrigerator much easier for my grandkids and me." —Susan
13. An SPF 30 scalp sunscreen mist to keep your precious noggin protected without feeling greasy. It's water-resistant for 80 minutes, which is perfect if you're going to the beach or for a long run outside.
Promising review: "I have two girls, and we spend a lot of time outside in the summers. I work as a nurse and have seen scalp skin cancer, and I definitely wanted to protect myself and my girls. We usually use the regular spray, but it leaves the hair greasy or stiff. This has a great scent, and a little goes a long way! I was worried about the small size, but it lasted us all summer. Also leaves no residue." —Elizabeth Young
