If You’re Easily Distracted, Ooooh, Look, Here Are 31 Pretty, Shiny Things

1. A reviewer-loved hair and body mist with notes of vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio to make you smell like you just walked off a sunny beach in Brazil.
Promising reviews: "If I could give this more stars I would!!" —Timothy Pilkington
"I have smelled [Cheirosa '62] on other women in public and have been too scared to ask what it was they were wearing. I bought this on a whim on the Prime Day sale and was FLOORED. It’s equal parts summer/beachy with an almost coconut vanilla essence but also gives cozy fall vibes as well. I can’t stop smelling my own hair, this stuff is amazing." —Caralina Casperson
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in six scents).
2. A granny square crochet top for warm, beachy vibes even in the middle of winter.
P.S. Reviewers whose usual size is medium and large say this top fits perfectly.
Promising reviews: "SUPER CUTE! I loved this shirt. Will need covers if you choose not to wear a bra, which is the route I went. It’s light and good quality. Loose fitted." —Keynna
"I wore this over a black shirt, and it was really fun. One size fits all, so it hung loose, but I like it. Seems well made. It is not firm fitting, which suited me fine." —SC
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in one size [fits women's sizes S–L] and in eight colors).
3. An E.l.f. Cosmetics
liquid glitter eyeshadow if you want your eyes to be the focal point. Reviewers rave about this stuff — the price point (so cheap!), the application (so smooth!), the payoff (so pigmented and sparkly!), and the durability (so long-lasting without flaking)!
Promising review: "I love this stuff so so much! At first, it seemed hard to manage as it was wet and [smudged] when I blinked. I learned through trial and error that it works wayyy better if you let it dry before blinking. As soon as it dried, it stayed where it belonged and took a lot of makeup wipes to come off. It even survived crying at a concert, so I put it to the test! Pigment is great and very strong; it’s probably only for special occasions, but that’s my kind of special occasion to wear this to." —brookieb21
Get it from Amazon for $2.99+ (available in 11 colors).
4. A set of gingham mini oven mitts so you don't have to sacrifice aesthetics for performance. These KitchenAid mitts are heat resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and they're just so damn cute.
Promising review: "I have small hands, and my partner has large hands. We both prefer to use these oven mitts. They are fast and easy to slide on, and the grips on the pad keep hot pans secure as you transport them. Cleaning has been easy, wash in the washing machine, then air dry. Very happy with the purchase and highly recommend." —Customer
Get them from Amazon for $14+ (available in 14 colors).
5. A hammered metal gold lunar garland that'll ~eclipse~ all your other Amazon purchases as your favorite purchase of all time. You'll be ~over the moon~ when you see how much coziness this adds to your bedroom.
Base Roots is a woman-owned small business whose home decor blends modern and traditional design elements.
Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall, and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed, as shown in the display photos, and I am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the gray/white color scheme I was going for, and I have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." —jhsgf
Get it from Base Roots on Amazon for $18.99 (available in a gold or silver color and a banner style).
6. A set of rainbow magnets because they'll make the monthly calendar on your fridge and to-do lists in your cubicle feel a little less mundane.
Promising review: "These magnets truly are strong and hold up heavier types of paper and pictures...finally! They are a little smaller than I thought they were going to be. But don’t let that fool you. They will hold up just about anything on a fridge, including those large pieces of artwork from your children/grandchildren. I have purchased quite a few magnets in my lifetime, and none of them were anywhere near this strong. You will be happy with this purchase. Oh…and they look pretty too!" —Pamsmap
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. A macaroni pull for adding an ~impastably~ fun pop of color to drawers.
Coming Soon is a small business based in NYC. These pulls are made by artist Sam Stewart.
Get it from Coming Soon for $65 (available in six colors).
8. A tie-strap tank top if you're searching for something that'll turn heads when you waltz into a restaurant and dramatically remove your jacket to reveal — BAM! — this beaut.
Promising review: "I love this top. Its V-neck, the bows, and soft and good fabric. I bought a black one first, and I liked it so much that I bought a navy one too. Nice top for a date night and girls' night out...I also like that this is machine washable." —Txcatzmom
Get it from Anthropologie for $58 (available in sizes XXS–3X and eight colors).
9. A pocket-size rollerball perfume oil so you can smell expensive for a delightfully low price. Reviewers describe the smell as freshly baked cookies and vanilla *drool* without being overly sweet.
Promising review: "This fragrance is worth the hype. It is musky but sweet-smelling as well. It is paired well with amber, vanilla, caramel, etc. — any bakery scents. It is great for people who want to smell sweet but not like B&BWs–type sweet. For the price point, it is great. Plus, the smell lasts a long time. I get compliments throughout the whole day." —Chelsea Archer
Get it from Amazon for $5.08.
10. A reverse coloring book to get your creative juices flowing if traditional coloring books feel stale or aren't as relaxing as they once were. This coloring book is a bit different: The colors are already on the page — your job is to add the lines.
Promising review: "This is definitely no coloring book. You can do so many things on each page and see different things each time. I did a couple like this one where I drew the faces and animals I saw — it can be similar to seeing things in clouds or the bathroom floor tiles. Or it can be a loose framework — I did a couple of pages where I made mechanical or botanical stuff. Many of the pages are obviously floral, but you can change them up any way you want. When I’ve drawn all the pages, I might get another copy and do them differently. There are also more books by the same author, so I might want them as well. I’ve never had so much fun doodling. It’s easy to get into the zone with this book." —KathyG
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
11. A set of ~superstar~ under-eye masks that'll make your nighttime self-care feel extra special. It doesn't hurt that the hyaluronic acid and collagen can help brighten and depuff your eyes so you wake looking and feeling refreshed.
Promising review: "These are fantastic vegan collagen eye masks. They feel so good when you have them on and leave your skin looking and feeling so much better when you take them off. These are great for tired, puffy eyes that just need a nice little boost. You'll find that with these." —mr. dead
Get a pack of three sets from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in a full eye mask).
12. A glitter mesh top because you've got a concert, girls' night out, birthday party, bachelorette, etc., and nothing to wear. Might I suggest this surprisingly comfy (read: not itchy at all) and ultra sparkly option?
Reviewers say the material is stretchy so you should order a size down if you want the top to be very form-fitting.
Promising review: "I purchased this glitter sheer mesh top on Amazon, and it turned out to be a real hit! I decided to pair it with faux leather pants for a concert I attended, and I must say, it was the perfect choice. The glittery sheer mesh fabric adds a touch of glam and sophistication to any outfit, and it caught the light beautifully during the concert, creating a mesmerizing effect. The top's design is stylish and comfortable, making it a versatile addition to my wardrobe." —Andrea D. Wilson
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and seven colors).
13. A set of rainbow wineglasses to make a regular old glass of TJ's merlot feels oh-so-fancy.
Promising review: "My boyfriend got these for me for my birthday, and I am obsessed with them. The only wine glasses we use! The colors absolutely mesmerized us both when I opened the package…felt like we were looking at a rainbow. They are beautiful, to say the least." —bai
Get a set of six from Amazon for $49.99.