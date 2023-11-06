Just 40 Products From Etsy That I Basically Can’t Stop Thinking About

1. A pick-and-peel stone for occupying anxious hands and minds. Reviewers, especially folks who compulsive pick their skin and nails, swear by it for keeping their hands busy.
Pick 'N Peel Stones is a Pittsburgh-based small business. Each lava rock is covered in nooks and crannies that are filled with latex glue. The fun, soothing, anxiety-reducing part is using the picking hook to slowly excavate the holes. Each kit comes with a filled stone, a picking hook, and a stone filler.
Promising review: "I can’t believe I waited so long to buy this! It shipped super quick and definitely keeps my hands busy. I thought I would go through the paint super quick but I haven’t even needed to reapply yet. My anxiety is so bad lately I was picking my nails until they bled and hurt for days afterward. Since I got this stone I haven’t picked my nails at all! I’m so glad I finally ordered it. If you’re thinking about this, get it, now!" —Andrea Fercho
Price: $29.99
2. A Sasquatch candle if you're adamant that you've seen Bigfoot. Of course I'll wait while you pull up the footage!
This candle smells like pine and harvest spice. Make sure to remove the Sasquatch figure before burning the candle.
Bo Winston is a San Diego-based small business filled with kitschy handmade goods.
Promising review: "This Bigfoot candle is my most favorite thing I have ordered so far this Christmas!! Its so funny and cute at same time!!" —hhazey1
Price: $23.24+ (available in three sizes)
3. A viral Shrek toothpaste cap because the years start coming and they don't stop coming, and sometimes you just need a little laugh to stop from screaming. Hey now, you're an ~all star~, with your toothpaste, and your Shrek butt!
Casual Chicken is an Irvine, California-based Etsy shop that sells an array of pop culture-themed 3D-printed items.
Promising review: "My order came well packaged and on time. Gifted it to my friend and she thinks it is hilarious." —Grace
Price: $9.99
4. An adorable bookmark book tracker to gamify reading and entice you to finally finish the story on your nightstand.
British Book Art is a small business based in the UK that sells the most stunning book art and bookmarks.
Promising review: "I'm absolutely obsessed with this bookmark. It's definitely made me more determined to read this year and will be a nice keepsake. Will be repurchasing when this one's almost filled ❤️" —Mady Taylor
Price: $3.75
5. An ugly cats in Renaissance paintings calendar that'll make you feel much better about your art skills (not me believing I could be a Renaissance painter!) *and* trigger an urge to scoop up your furry friend and tell them how handsome they are. Shhh, you look nothing like July! (April is...me...100% of the time.)
Decor Hardcore is a small business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Promising review: "My brother, sister, and I decided to buy fun esoteric calendars for each other for Hanukkah. My sister is a huge cat lover and this made her day. 100 out of 10 would buy again!" —Gwendy7769
Price: $26.29+ (available in two sizes; there's also an ugly Renaissance dog paintings version)
6. And on the other end of the spectrum, a Renaissance-style custom pet portrait so Sir Biscuit Bottoms can finally wear the literal crown he figuratively dons each morning before bossing around everyone in the house and demanding second breakfast.
VanWoof is a small business run by Luke Emery that specializes in custom pet portraits.
Promising review: "Absolutely loved the work from VanWoof! Would highly recommend. After following the detailed instructions for the optimal photo, I was contacted by Luke with a mockup in a very timely manner. I had asked that the picture have a different background color because my dog is very brown and I didn’t want to lose him in the background. The final product was amazing! Even Murphy approved of his regal look! Thank you again!" —Kylee
Price: $31.45+ (available in seven styles)
7. A minty jelly frog soap for a ~froggin'~ cute upgrade to your bathroom. You'll have to check the bathroom after every guest to make sure they don't try to take this lil' guy home with them.
Frolic Creations is an Orlando-based small business.
Promising review: "To the seller and creator of this item, THANK YOU SO MUCH. I may sound silly when I say this, but it’s the truth: froggy soap has boosted my serotonin SO MUCH. Ever since I've bought my froggy soap, I can definitely see a change in my mood. Not only has it been a serotonin booster for me, but it has also been a bonding experience. Everyone in my family knows about the beloved frog, and we plan on getting the set of 12 miniature ones so we can all have our own little froggies!!" —Maddison Liddick
8. A brutally honest T-shirt if you're tired of trying to pretend that everything is OK...because it's not!
Justin's Shirt Store is a small business based in Richmond, Virginia.
Promising review: "I am in love with this shirt! It’s so soft and it’s of good quality! If you love the image on it as much as I do I highly recommend ordering it!" —Sara G.
Price: $27+ (available in unisex sizes S–4X and six colors)
9. A wood kennel cover because it'll help you maximize space in your small apartment. Not only will it make your dog's crate less of an eyesore, but it'll also turn it into a functional piece for holding bits and bobs.
My Farmhouse Essential is a small business based in Winder, Georgia.
Promising review: "I ordered two crate toppers and they added a beautiful finishing touch to the dog area along with additional space to organize their stuff. The items arrived quickly and in great condition. I am very happy with the purchase." —Kathy Ryan
Price: $29.99+ (available in a variety of sizes and finishes)
10. A rock climbing mug to challenge your grip strength. This'll ~hold~ a special place in your overflowing drink ware collection.
Climbergoods is a Pittsburgh-based small business run by climbing enthusiast Nathan and their wife.
Promising review: "The coolest mug! I got this for my partner, and he was so happy, as was I. Super easy to grip in whatever way suits you, even with a full cup of coffee." —kacey borin
Price: $26.95+ (available in nine colors)
11. Or a possum mug that'll subtly convey to your employer how each work day makes you feel. No, Linda! Your email did not find me well.
Live Laugh Lagoon is a small business based in Baltimore that makes pop culture-themed mugs.
Promising review: "How to express the amount of joy this mug brings me...thank you! Opossum-themed mugs are truly a niche part of Etsy. I am glad I found this shop. This mug is wonderful and arrived in a timely fashion." —Abby
Price: $22
12. A lipstick organizer so you can show off your makeup collection in a totally unique way. Mount it on your wall or lay it flat on the bathroom counter. It'll look good either way!
Makeup In Place is a Miami-based small business.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh!!! This lipstick holder is so freaking cute and so unique!!! The packaging was spot on and it was shipped and delivered with care. Thank you so much. I love it!!!!!!" —Laci
Price: $75 (available in pink or red)
13. Ecologies, a nature-inspired card game for some tabletop fun. Players must build balanced food webs across biomes while simultaneously strategizing to send their opponent's webs out of whack.
Montrose Biology is a small business run by Matt, a science teacher and nature lover.
Promising review: "I bought the whole set of three card boxes together. The art of each individual card is phenomenal. The game play is straight forward. The strategy might be a little nuanced at first, but a couple "make it easier" house rules, got the game going and people were able to grasp the broad strokes of the game mechanics. As play experience continues, we will work our way back to the true game rules I am sure it will continue to be a favorite. The manufacturing quality is excellent. Shipping was pretty quick. The game cards met my expectations. I would recommend you purchasing this game. Not even to mention the cool education aspect of it." —Russell Swannack
Price: $25
14. A plant monster if your greenery is looking a little lonely...and tentacle-less...
Art House is a Colorado-based small business owned by Whitney Phippen.
Promising review: "I gave this as a birthday gift to make a friend smile. She did and does every time she looks at her plant now!" —Bobbie Boyd
Price: $16+ (available in six styles and eight colors)