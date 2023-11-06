Just 40 Products From Etsy That I Basically Can’t Stop Thinking About

Pick 'N Peel Stones is a Pittsburgh-based small business. Each lava rock is covered in nooks and crannies that are filled with latex glue. The fun, soothing, anxiety-reducing part is using the picking hook to slowly excavate the holes. Each kit comes with a filled stone, a picking hook, and a stone filler.

Promising review: "I can’t believe I waited so long to buy this! It shipped super quick and definitely keeps my hands busy. I thought I would go through the paint super quick but I haven’t even needed to reapply yet. My anxiety is so bad lately I was picking my nails until they bled and hurt for days afterward. Since I got this stone I haven’t picked my nails at all! I’m so glad I finally ordered it. If you’re thinking about this, get it, now!" —Andrea Fercho

Price: $29.99