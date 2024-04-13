Just 27 Nifty Little Products To Celebrate The Sun’s Glorious Return

1. A roll-on sunscreen sponge to make the always messy (why is it so messy?!) task of applying sunscreen a heck of a lot better. Simply squirt your sunscreen of choice into the applicator, attach the lid, give it a shake so the sunscreen reaches the sponge, and then apply! Your hands will stay clean (no more greasy hands!) and the sponge will prevent too much sunscreen from coming out = less product wasted.
Reviewers recommend using a more watery sunscreen; if your preferred sunscreen is quite thick, this may not work for you. And JSYK, the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) says most adults need about an ounce (the equivalent of a shot glass) of sunscreen to cover their face and body adequately.
Promising review: "Not just for kids. I told all my friends it's awesome. Pricey, but better than wasting expensive sunscreen in globs. This makes the sun screening process much less messy and not as much of a drudgery. They even have replacement pads available so the ergonomic container can be reused indefinitely. Consider one to keep at home and one packed to travel. MAKES A GREAT GIFT FOR KIDS. They can almost apply sunscreen on their own with little assistance." —Bette Henry
Get it from Amazon for $15.98 (available in three colors and a two-pack).
2. And a SPF 30 scalp sunscreen mist for protecting your precious noggin without feeling greasy. It's water-resistant for 80 minutes, which is perfect if you're going to the beach or for a long run outside.
Promising review: "I have two girls, and we spend a lot of time outside in the summers. I work as a nurse and have seen scalp skin cancer, and I definitely wanted to protect myself and my girls. We usually use the regular spray, but it leaves the hair greasy or stiff. This has a great scent, and a little goes a long way! I was worried about the small size, but it lasted us all summer. Also leaves no residue." —Elizabeth Young
Get it from Amazon for $19.60.
3. A sand-removal bag that'll be a must-have in your beach bag this summer. Rub it on your body to remove sand with ease! (No, it's not magic. Inside the bags is a powder that, when rubbed on your body, quickly absorbs moisture making it easier to brush off the sand.)
Shakalo is a small business based in San Diego.
Promising review: "We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives! It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1–2 times a week. And I even use it on my dogs paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of too. I will definitely be buying the refill & another baggie to have exclusively in the car." —Gabbs Uresti
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
4. A pack of towel bands if you didn't plan to spend your vacation chasing your towel down the beach or the pool deck after the wind blows it away. Reviewers say they take less space in your bag and do a better job of holding down your towel than bulky clips.
Promising review: "Last-minute purchase for a trip to Jamaica. So happy I bought them. They always kept our towels on the chairs correctly. It was also easy to tell our chairs apart from others on the resort. Will definitely be recommending them to others." —RG
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in four colors).
5. A folding balcony bar because your "backyard" is your itty bitty balcony — but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy your morning coffee outside with the wind and sun on your face. And when you're done, fold down the bar!
Pure Wood Design is a small business run by carpenter Ömer, who has over 40 years of woodworking experience.
Promising review: "Best idea for a balcony. Really well-made product and I could not be happier. Heavier and stronger than what you're thinking." —Scotty Smith
Get it from Pure Wood Design on Etsy for $98+ (available in 11 sizes and 10 colors).
6. A Stanley nesting cup cook set so you can quickly and easily boil water for hot meals (post-hiking ramen just hits different!) coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and more. It's durable and easy to travel with so your pack isn't weighed down.
Promising review: "Just the right size for 1–2 people. The nested ceramic cups inside the kettle are genius and leave extra room for a bag of ground coffee, tea bags, or short spoon and fork — the volume of the kettle is not a waste of space since it can be filled with useful items. The ceramic of the cups is not brittle — I had one cup fall to the ground without shattering, and they are not hot to the touch, even with freshly brewed coffee inside. The kettle is made of thin stainless steel with measuring marks for water amounts — light to carry, quick to warm up, thus saving fuel, and quick to cool down to put away. Very functional lid, held in place by gravity, thus easy to lift with the attached ceramic handle. The small holes on the edge of the lid are useful for pouring small quantities of hot water or filtering tea or coffee. Well thought-out kettle handle with simple and effective mechanism to lock it in place or to lock the lid in place; the handle takes up minimal volume, and it does not get hot when boiling water. And cheap compared to titanium-made or jet-boil-like competitors. Stanley has hit a bull's eye with this kettle. It will become a classic!" —chikuzen
Get it from Amazon for $25.
7. A portable kid's chair to grow with your kiddo and ensure you absolutely get your money's worth. It has three modes — sitting, standing, and big kid mode — and works for ages baby to 8-years-old.
Promising review: "I'm extremely satisfied with this chair. The back is nicely padded for comfort. The harness straps are secure. I put my 3-month-old in the chair and was confident she was not going anywhere. The legs are very supportive and keep the chair balanced. This chair will not easily tip over at all. It's easy to set up; just one push down to lock it in and pull up to close. It is a touch and positive lock in place to open; it won't accidentally close. We have used this chair at home so far but can't wait to use it camping and at the beach." —MH
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in two colors).
8. A zero gravity chair for the comfiest, coziest, drool-worthy outdoor naps. It comes with a headrest, canopy, and tray, so you can do just about anything from your new fave chair: snooze (duh), read, eat, work, or, my fave, do absolutely nothing but enjoy the sun and breeze.
Promising review: "I bought a couple of these chairs, but without the sun shade, last year, and they were so comfortable! I was thrilled when I saw this one, with the sun shade. I am very fair-skinned, and I burn easily in the sun, so any additional protection I can get is very welcome. This is so nice! The chair has a wide range from sitting upright to lying back. It's really comfortable for my back, and the visor keeps the sun off my face and chest so I don't get burned. It's been great for my cousin's soccer games, camping, beach trips, or just hanging out in the backyard. It's easy to carry and not too heavy. The shade part folds flat against the back of the chair for travel or if you don't want to use it. Great for fishing to keep the tree detritus from falling on me, too. I'm going to get a couple more, for sure! The cup holder is a nice addition, too! Easy to hook on and super sturdy! It can be taken off easily if you don't want to use it, but I always take mine with me." —April
Get it from Amazon for $59.98+ (available in 24 colors).
9. A flame colorant that'll make nights in front of the firepit just a little bit more special.
10. A pre-swim hair cream if you plan to spend all yearound in your pool but don't want your mane to look like a dry, tangled mess. This cream protects your tresses from chlorine and can help prevent blonde hair from turning green.
Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING! Literally nothing else keeps tangles out of my daughter’s hair like this does. Her hair is so thick and very difficult to brush; this makes it easy peasy to brush the tangles out after a swim in the pool. It also softens her hair. When not used, the pool chemicals make her hair very stiff and dry. We even use this every once in a while just because! It smells wonderful and doesn’t make the hair greasy in any way. I cannot recommend this product enough!!!" —Emily Gardner
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
11. The Buckhoe, a gardening must-have because the one tool can do the work of a cultivator, dibber, hand fork, rooter, trowel, and weeder. Wow! And it's designed to cause less strain on the hand/wrist by moving through the soil with ease.
The Buckhoe is a family-run small business started by farmer and metalworker Laurie and his daughter Jackie. Laurie handmakes each tool in his workshop in East Sussex, England.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely fab little garden tool. Father loves it as he has problems with his wrists. Makes gardening a lot easier." —Lisa brown
"I ordered two of these for two friends who love their gardens. Wow! They LOVE this tool! It is not only interesting, but multifunctional!" —donna araneo
Get it from The Buckhoe on Etsy for $36.41.
12. A pair of gardening overalls so cute and functional that you'll find every excuse you can to wear them. They're lightweight (read: breathable even in the heat) and stretchy, great for moving and grooving in the garden or just running errands. They're UPF 50, which means the fabric blocks 98% of the sun's rays, and there's even a genius knee pad pocket so you can add your own knee pads when the day's to-dos call for a lot of weeding.
Reviewers say these run large, so you may want to size down for a standard fit.
Promising review: "I was hesitant to purchase at first because of the price. I'm a Bargain Bonnie when it comes to purchasing things for myself. When these suckers went on sale, BOOM! I followed through and hit purchase on my online shopping cart. I received them just a few days later. Opening the box was like opening your kindergartener's backpack after school. I was ready for something magical. I held that beautiful bodysuit in the air and felt a single tear of joy run down my face. I threw 'em on right away! Took a walk around the house, did a few squats and high kicks, got a cramp, and sat down. When I tell you they are the most comfortable pair of anything I ever put on my body, I ain't lying. I wore them that whole day and the next day. They move with your body gracefully. Nothing holds you back while you have them on. Cereal on the top shelf? Got it! Vacuuming under the couch? Nailed it. Grocery shopping? Slam dunk! Let me tell you a little more about leaving the house in these. You don't even need a purse! There are pockets EVERYWHERE! I have been a proud owner for two years now and own THREE pairs. We will be like those Jeep owners or motorcyclists that wave as we go past each other. I will high-five you as we walk past. Enjoy, my friend." —Katie H.
Get them from Duluth Trading Co. for $60.99+ (available in women's sizes XXS–XXL regular, 1X–3X Plus, and inseam lengths 29–35).
13. A surprisingly challenging Tiki Toss game to get the whole family off their butts and out in the backyard. It's easy to set up, easy to learn, and tons of fun for everyone.
Tiki Toss is a small business that specializes in indoor and outdoor versions of this family-friendly game.
Promising review: "We all love this game. Everyone who comes over cannot stop playing Tiki Toss. So simple and so fun. The quality and design of the product are fantastic. Also makes a great gift." —jzek
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two other styles).