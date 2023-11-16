35 Gifts To Give If You Want To Be Remembered As A Great Gift-Giver By Your Family

Promising review: "I spend about 90% of my day silently screaming at the computer because, well, welcome to customer service. Since this little goat arrived, I no longer look like I am practicing for my appearance on Jerry Springer. I just push the little goat. He screams (but not in a disruptive way). I smile. I am no longer annoyed. I survived peak season because of this goat." —Gab

