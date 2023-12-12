35 Last-Minute Gifts To Give If You Want To Be Remembered As A Great Gift-Giver By Your Family

1. A screaming goat because it accurately portrays their mood 99% of the time. It sits on a tree stump and shrieks whenever you touch it, and all I can say is "same."
Promising review: "I spend about 90% of my day silently screaming at the computer because, well, welcome to customer service. Since this little goat arrived, I no longer look like I am practicing for my appearance on Jerry Springer. I just push the little goat. He screams (but not in a disruptive way). I smile. I am no longer annoyed. I survived peak season because of this goat." —Gab
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $7.65.
2. A Jeopardy 2024 daily calendar (RIP Alex Trebek) for testing your trivia-loving giftee's knowledge. (And yours too!) What is "the best gift ever?"
Each question has a different wager so you can track your winnings for the year.
Promising review: "I use this calendar at work to quiz my coworkers. They all love it. The questions are very good and challenging. If you like Jeopardy and calendars, you'll love this." —Jeremy J. Harker
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $16.19.
3. A drool-worthy faux leather jacket if your fashionista values both looking chic *and* being roasty toasty.
Promising review: "Buttery soft, leather appearance is done well, solid hardware — great value and fashion staple. Highly recommend when investing in the real deal isn't an option or you want something light let weight. Depending on how you like your fit, this may run a little large." —Walmart Customer
Shipping Info: Expedited 1–2 day shipping options are available at additional cost.
Get it from Walmart for $29.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and in three colors).
4. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a fast-paced card-slapping game so they can destroy their family and friends at the next game night.
Promising review: "Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive. :D" —ChocorateChippu
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. A National Geographic geode kit that'll make for a ~smashing~ gift. Now hand me those goggles, please!
It comes with 10 geodes of varying sizes as well as goggles and a display stand.
Promising review: "My 9-year-old niece gets these every year for Christmas. It is a new gift every time! She loves to put on safety glasses and swing that hammer! The geodes are always beautiful. She also loves the element of surprise! This is a wonderful gift that will engage even kids who are not into the sciences. Every year she takes pieces in to share with her class. She also loves to give pieces away as little gifts or mementos. Nat Geo never disappoints!" —Kristin D.
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
6. Abducktion, a strategic duck kidnapping game (first time I've typed that combination of words!) to expand their collection of tabletop fun. Each play through only takes 15–20 minutes, which is perfect for when the gang doesn't have a full two hours to devote to a game.
Promising review: "This game is indeed weirdly strategic! And it’s a quality experience from start to finish. The packaging is thoughtfully and beautifully designed, vibrant graphics, sturdy construction, well-made and beautiful cards, boards, and pieces (no sloppy painting or casting issues on these ducks!) and all have their spot in the box so you’re set up for a smooth setup the next time you play! We enjoyed both the humor and simplicity of the instructions. And the expansion pack we just received gave us the same experience — I was particularly delighted by the fact that the box is the same height and width as the one for the base game, so storing them together is so satisfying, haha! Great job with this game!" —Kerrin G.
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
7. A bag of reindeer farts cotton candy because it's an easy, slam dunk stocking stuffer. The kiddos will get a kick out of the name, and you'll feel good about 10% of all profits being donated to charities that bring toys to kids in need.
Promising review: "This was absolutely the best stocking stuffer of all this past year! Everyone, young and old, loved it! The laughs were many and the cotton candy inside was so good! Awesome product! I will buy again." —Peggy N
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
8. The new AirPods Pro for folks who could use a little peace and quiet (or high-quality tunes!). These'll block out the distracting sounds with active noise cancellation. And there's transparency mode when they wants to still be able to hear what's going on around them.
Promising review: "I have purchased every generation of AirPods. When I first read the reviews here, before purchasing these AirPods, I thought people were perhaps exaggerating a bit. But after having them for two days, what they say is absolutely true. The sound is amazing. Light years better than the AirPods Pro 1. It’s hard to believe that the richness of sound and bass can actually be produced by these small speakers. The noise cancellation feature is outstanding; in fact, when I took them out of my ears, and was hit with the onslaught of actual live sound around me, I realized just how effective the noise filtration is. They’re comfortable, fit great in my ears, especially with the choices of circular ear pads that are included, and the battery life is so much better than the previous generation. Love these guys. Very satisfying purchase." —M. SHAPIRO
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $237.99.
9. A bubbling clay mask if you want to give both a fun *and* effective gift. Reviewers say it de-gunks their pores and blackheads without stripping the skin. And the foaming action will make it incredibly satisfying for them to use!
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." —L. Shea
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.88.
10. A Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker with a built-in strap so the Force (and the beats) are always with them.
Promising review: "I just wanted a small Bluetooth speaker for bedtime audio books. This is louder than I expected and my son just loves it! It is easy to keep nearby because of its small size, and I am happy with this purchase!" —ray cerda
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $17.21.
11. And a pair of glowing lightsaber chopsticks that'll bring that spicy tuna roll from their plate to their mouth with all the skill of a Jedi. Buy this, you must! "My favorite gift, this is!" they'll say.
My colleague Emma Lord bought these and loves them. In her own words:
"I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force."
Promising review: "I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter) and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention getters. Way to go!" —T. Redwood
Shipping Info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $11.97.
12. A pair of cubic zirconia huggie earrings to add a little sparkle to their ear candy collection. IMO huggies are such a beautiful style for second or third lobe piercings — so why not treat 'em to a piercing sesh at a Rowan location near you.
All piercings at Rowan are done by licensed nurses (I mean, needles are involved!) who are skin experts in a way the 17-year-olds at the mall who performed all my lobe piercings were definitely not. I got my helix pierced at Rowan and it was such a lovely experience. My nurse was absolutely amazing and painstakingly mapped my piercing to match the placement of the helix piercing I have on my other ear so that it would look symmetrical head-on. Despite having nine piercings already I always get nervous when I get a new one and my nurse was so calm and steady-handed that there were minimal nerves and pain on my end. Healing has been a breeze and I'm already itching to book another piercing appointment!
Promising review: "I bought these to add a little pizazz to my typically boring earring repertoire. I love how they hug my ear lobes so my toddler doesn’t hang from them. They are comfortable and so cute!" —Megan M.
Shipping Info: Processing takes 1–2 business days. Standard shipping (5–7 business days), expedited three-day shipping, and express shipping (1–2 business days) is available for an additional cost.
Get a pair from Rowan for $28.