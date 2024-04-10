29 Kinda Weird But So Cute Products You’ll Actually Enter Your Credit Card Info For

1. A very appropriate headband if need an extra hand keeping your hair out of your face while slathering your skin with slimes and serums. Now please tell me, is this a snail, slug, or alien headband?
Promising review: "I love this SO MUCH. I embrace my inner snail every time I wash my face. It's soft but not too fluffy and thick. It has a nice stretch, but it's also not too loose where I feel like it's falling. Buy some for you and your snail friends :)" —sam
Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in 11 colors).
2. Some Goldfish-shaped magnets to happily turn your fridge into a sea of everyone's favorite smiling snack crackers.
Handy Cute Art is a Miami-based small business.
Promising review: "Such a cute little item. Giving this to my friend for her birthday. It's one of those things you didn't know you needed 'til you see it." —Theresa Jenkins
Get six magnets from Handy Cute Art on Etsy for $9.
3. A cute telescoping boba pencil case so taking notes and studying for exams is a little less sad and dreary.
Promising review: "I’m able to fit quite a few pencils, highlighters, pens, and erasers. The material makes it easy to hand wash or machine wash. It’s sturdy, durable, and makes a perfect gift." —Vergeta Jones
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in five colors).
4. A vase with posable arms and legs because your bouquet just doesn't look as weird as you'd like it to look.
Promising review: "The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one. I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." —Susy Lundy
Get it from Amazon for $20.90 (available in three colors).
5. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick that'll help hydrate and cool your puffy, tired eyes. A very big-brained reviewer recommends sticking it in the freezer before you use it so it's extra chilly.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed that for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
6. An octopus-shaped blackhead remover for exfoliating your skin while pulling out whiteheads, blackheads, and other pore-clogging yuckies.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
7. A sad duck night-light if you could use a late-night study buddy, movie-watching companion, or a friend with whom you can commiserate after a rough day.
Promising review: "Like a lot of us, this duck is just doing the best they can. They look a bit sad and forlorn but yet they’re a literal bright spot in your day. I work from home and I don’t typically like a lot of lights on when I’m working but this little friend gives off just enough light to make my day a little more cheerful and I haven’t bitten anyone since I started using it as a little desk lamp. It’s has also come in quite handy when I’ve lost power during a few summer storms. It’s not bright enough to read with but it is good at banishing the creepy things that live under your bed. It seems to hold a charge for a good amount of time and it charges easily on my laptop while I’m working. I didn’t have many expectations for this little light but it’s cute and useful and I am considering buying a few more." —Rebecca Swanson
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
8. A pair of cat paw oven mitts to protect your hands from any ~cat-tastrophes~ in the kitchen involving hot bakeware.
9. A vampire-shaped garlic press so your hands don't reek for the next three days. Just twist the Count's head to crush the garlic — easy peasy garlic squeezy. Be careful not to have too much fun with this or you'll end up crushing more garlic than you need...which is not a bad problem to have tbh.
This little bloodsucker is 100% food-safe, BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe!
Promising review: "It's so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher-safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece, so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily; it is honestly a game changer for my cooking game!" —Llamazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
10. A teeny tiny dumpster fire — aka lil' dumpito — because you could use a commiseration buddy as you try to survive the chaos of another week at work.
The Mad Labs Studio is a small business based in New Mexico that specializes in fun 3D-printed creations.
Promising review: "I love this little dumpster fire. 🔥🔥 It's so cute and tiny, and it goes perfectly on my desk. Love love love!!" —Katrina Stevens
Get it from Mad Labs Studio on Etsy for $6.99 (available in two colors).
11. A ~wooly~ adorable shaved sheep plushie that sheds its coat at the slide of a zipper. (Wish this were me in the summer!!)
Promising review: "I love him. He is so cute and so well-made. He is the perfect size and shape. I named him Banana Peel Son since his wool comes off like a banana peel. Adorable. Would recommend to everyone." —Aerebys Stare
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
12. A set of french fry clips for a ~spud-tacular~ and eco-friendly alternative to the tape you're currently using (and that — ugh! — always comes unstuck). They come in a hilarious little magnetic fry carton, so just grab one any time you need a chip clip.
Promising review: "These are very cute, and I love the magnet holder that sticks on my fridge so they are eas