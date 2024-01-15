31 Products That'll Help You Hit Reset On A Lot Of Your Annoying Problems

The earplugs also come with a carrying case and eight different ear tips (XS–L) to ensure the perfect fit.

Promising review: "As a student with ADHD, my Loops have drastically improved my ability to concentrate. I chose the Quiet because my ears are physically sensitive and I need to block out as much noise as possible in order to focus. It took me a few tries to figure out how to wear these correctly, but now that I’m doing it right they are soft and comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. I can even nap in them. Bonus points for the Cerise color being the most absolutely perfect pink. 10/10 I’m recommending these left and right." —Alli Belanger-Nanoff

Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in nine colors).