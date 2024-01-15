Skip To Content
    31 Products That'll Help You Hit Reset On A Lot Of Your Annoying Problems

    If your icks include dirty showers, stinky cars, and brown guacamole, this post is for you.

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pack of AirPod cleaners because you wanna clearly hear your true crime podcast. Squish the flexible square into your AirPod speaker, peel it off, and gasp in horror at the ear goop that's been dulling the sound quality. That goop!

    Blue square with lots of ear wax on it that was removed from an AirPod speaker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never usually write reviews but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year and when the sound quality was diminishing, I was afraid they had a short life expectancy and I would need to get a new pair! Even after using cotton buds to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there's stuff built up and hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product — it literally took five minutes to clean each ear bud effectively and instantly the sound quality was as good as new! Loud, clear, less trouble connecting to my phone, etc. I really suggest giving this product. You don't need a full square to clean them, so you can pull a piece off or reuse a square with a side you haven't used! SO happy I found a solution!" —Amazon Customer

    Get 12 from Amazon for $12.79.

    2. An allergy supplement so your poor pup can find relief from itchy skin and allergies. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients said to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine...nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats...he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

    Get 90 chews from Amazon for $26.97+ (available in three sizes and five styles).

    3. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets to clean your machine as it runs. No need to sigh in frustration every time you open your dirty dishwasher to remove your "clean" dishes.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have had a film on my dishwasher for quite some time now, I am embarrassed to say. We did not realize that it was necessary to clean the dishwasher from time to time. The buildup had been accumulating for over four years now. I tried several other cleaners to get the buildup off, but failed. I bought this product and figured it was worth a try. We added the product into the dishwasher and ran a normal cycle without dishes. When we opened it back up, it looked like new. Highly recommend this product!" —Phillip and Katherine

    Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.95.

    4. A bottle of Ecotools makeup brush shampoo (which is BuzzFeed staff–approved!) that'll clean your brushes and sponges using non-irritating plant-based ingredients so applying foundation doesn't trigger a round of fresh zits.

    before photo of a dark brown beauty sponge next to an after photo of the clean sponge, which was actually orange under all that foundation
    amazon.com

    Fellow BuzzFeed editor Heather Braga swears by it. In her own words:

    "After reading about how necessary it is to actually clean your makeup brushes (I know, I KNOW, I should’ve been doing this for years) I was super grossed out and motivated to order the right supplies to do the job. I’ve heard good things about Ecotools makeup brush cleansing shampoo so I figured I’d start there. The Amazon listing also suggested buying a silicone makeup brush cleaning pad to go with it so I figured... why not? Well, now I’m patting myself on the back because ordering these two items was a GAME-CHANGER!

    I could not believe how much residue came off my brushes in just one cleaning. You only need to use a little dab of the shampoo, so one bottle will definitely last a long time. The silicone pad made it super easy to thoroughly lather the brushes without leaving my bathroom sink in shambles. I also loved how each section was labeled with which brush should be cleaned in each area. My brushes look brand new! Don’t hesitate like I did — buy both the shampoo and the mat ASAP."

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in three sizes).

    5. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste if your little one went Baby Picasso on your furniture with a permanent marker. It's safe to use on so many surfaces — tile, glass, copper, cookware, furniture, and more — so you can buff away those stains and pretend they never happened.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because if there's one thing I dislike it's cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. But this product, oh my goodness; legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area, then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà — magic!" —May

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in five sizes).

    6. A Schick Silk dermaplaning razor for trimming your brows and conquering your fear of eyebrow grooming after that horrible time in middle school when you accidentally shaved off half your eyebrow. Thankfully this has a precision cover to prevent such mishaps.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Performed as advertised. I have RA and plucking was painful but, these are perfect." —No

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.94 (available in a pack of nine).

    7. An adorably tiny hanging diffuser because it just makes ~scents~. Reviewers say the fragrance is downright delicious without overpowering sensitive noses.

    hand holds small glass container with rope around the rear view mirror
    Amber & Wood / Etsy

    Amber & Wood Co. is a family-run small business based in Valparaiso, Indiana, that specializes in all things that smell good. We're talking air fresheners, candles, diffusers, room sprays, and more!

    Promising review: "These were worth the wait and arrived just in time! I ordered several for gifts and was glad I did. They smell great and are such great quality that I want to keep one for myself!" —Heather

    Get it from Amber & Wood on Etsy for $9 (available in a variety of scents).

    8. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.

    Before: a dirty shower floor; after: the clean shower floor
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents and multi-packs).

    9. A vegan exfoliating body scrub to slough away the rough bumps on the back of your arms and legs (keratosis pilaris is its name but you may have heard it called "strawberry skin" or "chicken skin") with a combination of powerful alpha-hydroxy acids.

    a split reviewer photo of their arm before and after using the body scrub
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I started using this product and my sister told me that she saw the difference it made on my arms from the keratosis pilaris! I see myself everyday and doubted that it had made a difference but when someone points it out, it makes it clear and feels for comforting knowing you didn’t waste money LOL!" —denise.m.l

    Get it from Amazon for $18+ (available in three sizes and multi-packs). 

    10. A pumice cleaning stone that'll power through tough rust, lime, and calcium streaks that have retired many a toilet scrubbing brush. Give your tired arms a break and let this little guy rub away discoloration with ease. This nontoxic cleaner is tough on dirt but gentle on porcelain so you can sit atop the glistening throne you deserve.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m doing a happy dance right now! My toilets have had mineral rings in the bowls from well water since we bought our house five years ago. During those five years, I have purchased NUMEROUS products to try to remove the rings. Every single one failed. I had come to terms with the idea that if I wanted pristine looking crappers, I was going to need to replace them. Three of them. Ugh! I ordered the pumice cleaning stone as a last ditch attempt. Received it today, and immediately went to town. My extreme enthusiasm for scrubbing johns was actually a bit odd, but I was feeling optimistic. Turns out I had reason to. THIS PRODUCT IS AMAZING!!! SO amazing, it actually inspired me to take a picture of my TOILET!!!! My hoppers are saved!!!!! Seriously, the rings are COMPLETELY GONE. If I could give 10 stars, I would." —Sassyscribbler

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in a pack of two).

    11. A fabric defuzzer for cleaning up all the lint, pilling, and fuzz that's magically accumulated on your favorite sweater the night before you want to wear it. It has three settings so you can choose how close of a shave you want as well as a handy lint catcher.

    amazon.com

    The battery-operated style requires two AA batteries (not included).

    Promising review: "I have thrown away so many of my favorite tops over the years because I could not get all the fuzzies off them. I tried this thing on one of my favorite shirts this morning and OMG it really works! It is easy to put the batteries in. I was able to operate it without even having to look at the instructions. I wish I bought this sooner. Off I go to mourn the loss of all my old favorite tops that this little gadget could have fixed!" —HD

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in six colors and two styles).

    12. A teeth-whitening pen because it's a heck of a lot quicker (and tastes a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.

    Reviewer before and after showing the pen noticeably whitened their yellow teeth
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in a four-pack).

    13. A genius humidifier tank cleaner so you can go longer between washes. Hate refilling the water tank only to realize it's coated with a thin layer of slime and sludge? Same! This fish-shaped cartridge swims around the water tank, inhibiting the growth of buildup for up to 30 days.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just drop this in your humidifier and it keeps the water pretty darn mildew and mold free. Super easy to use, no smell, and safe. I have already repurchased and given a few to other people as well." —Kristine

    Get it from Amazon for $5.98.

    14. A KitchenAid attachment organizer to hold all the add-ons you've purchased for your stand mixer. Take advantage of vertical space and store them under your cabinets and within reach!

    The attachments and organizer hanging from a cabinet
    3D Home Solution / Etsy

    3D Home Solution is a small biz based in Frisco, Texas that makes really genius home organizers.

    Promising review: "Just what I didn’t know I needed! My attachments didn’t have a good home. The whisk is too fat for my drawers, but I wanted to keep them together, and near the mixer, so they just sat on a shelf. Now they have a home, and they’re not blocking the canisters on the shelf!" —Noora

    Get it from 3D Home Solution on Etsy for $11 (available in three colors and in two mounting styles).

    15. A pet hair remover if you're tired of getting fur all over your clothes. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!

    Reviewer photo of a black pillow covered in white dog hair and you can clearly see which side they brushed with the fur remover because all the dog hair is gone in that section
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If I could give this product 6 stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two colors).

    16. A dryer vent vacuum attachment for cleaning what your fingers can't reach. The tube attachment fits into the dryer trap to suck up lint and debris — a major fire hazard.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "AWESOME PRODUCT! 15 STARS! It cleaned all the lint out from under the lint trap in places the vacuum couldn't reach. The hose fit perfectly on my vacuum and was very easy to use. I would recommend this product." —SCOTT OTERO

    Get it from Amazon for $8.95.

    17. A set of bed bands because your sheets slip and slide if you even look at them wrong. These straps will hold your fitted sheet in place — even over a thick mattress — so you don't have to basically remake your entire bed in the morning.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We have a rather deep mattress and added a memory foam topper, which gave our fitted sheet a real stretch to be able to securely tuck at the corners and not slip off. It would hold some of the time, but we frequently had a corner or two slip off during the night. It was disrupting sleep, so I was ready to safety pin the fitted sheet corners in place. However, no need for safety pins. After giving Bed Band a try our fitted sheet slipping problem is solved! The clamp design grips like iron, but the best part is the adjustable bands that allow for a quick final fit after installing the clamps. The other designs require that you adjust the bands first, and then stretch the clamps into place under tension. With Bed Band, you clamp each band into place without tension, then you use the quick adjuster to apply tension as needed. This makes for a much simpler installation, and with a product that by its nature needs to removed and re-installed repeatedly (sheet washing), ease of installation is critical. Bed Bands is the clear design winner here for both function and ease of installation. A stellar product design at an affordable price!" —David K

    Get a pack of four bands from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four colors and multi-packs).

    18. A mold and mildew remover so you can set it, forget it, and come back in a few hours to see grout that looks like new.

    Progression photo showing dark mold and mildew on shower tile grout disappearing overnight
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "You guys. I’m embarrassed to even show you this. The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I came across this in a BuzzFeed list, and this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like today." —KarynB

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    19. A tonsil stone remover to tackle what might be the root cause of your bad breath. This tool has a built-in LED light so you can easily locate the tonsil stone. Plus it also comes with a syringe to help you wash out the pocket the tonsil stone left behind.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    If you suspect you have tonsil stones (also called tonsilloliths), talk to your dentist or doctor! They can preform a physical exam or imaging scan and deliver a diagnosis.

    Promising review: "Saw it, read reviews, got it, and am 100% satisfied with how this kit works for removing tonsils stones!" —Ed

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    20. The ~Guac-Lock~ that'll preserve your precious guacamole when you can't finish the whole avocado yourself. This container pushes out the air that causes your avos to oxidize so you can enjoy guac and mashed avocados for toast for days without browning.

    youtube.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The Guac-Lock is absolutely amazing. It does everything it claims. I’ve had guacamole unopened for four days in it and when I opened it up, it looked as fresh as the day I had made it and more importantly tasted just as fresh. This product may be a bit on the pricy side, but if you are a guacamole connoisseur and make it on a regular basis and don’t like wasting it, this is a no brainer. It will save every savory, delectable bite for consumption. I couldn’t recommend this product more." —Aaron Clark

    Get it from Amazon for $34.94.

    21. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets if you're ready to reclaim your favorite thermos from the pile of forgotten travel mugs. These tablets will lift old stains and odors so your cups are finally usable again.

    Reviewer photo of cleaning process showing a brown stained mug that&#x27;s been cleaned with the tablets and is now bright and silver
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After many failed attempts using different products I had finally given up and accepted my coffee pot was always going to be stained. Then my husband sends me an article about different things to buy on Amazon and this item was one of them. I was skeptical, even after seeing reviews and before and after pictures. But what the heck, for less than $10 why not try. And I am so happy I did! I let my coffee pot run without adding coffee so I could have nice hot water, then dropped one of these tabs in. It immediately started to fizz, ended up leaving over night. The next day with a quick swipe with a bottle brush and my coffee pot looked like it was brand-new!" —Andrea N

    Get 12 tablets from Amazon for $8 (available in multi-packs).

    22. A pair of noise-reduction earplugs for dulling loud noises and background sounds, as well as muffling voices. They're great for people with auditory sensitivities and folks who just want some peace and quiet to focus or find zen.

    before and after of a reviewer with a tragus piercing wearing the white silicone earplugs
    reviewer photo of the peach-colored earplugs in their case
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    The earplugs also come with a carrying case and eight different ear tips (XS–L) to ensure the perfect fit.

    Promising review: "As a student with ADHD, my Loops have drastically improved my ability to concentrate. I chose the Quiet because my ears are physically sensitive and I need to block out as much noise as possible in order to focus. It took me a few tries to figure out how to wear these correctly, but now that I’m doing it right they are soft and comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. I can even nap in them. Bonus points for the Cerise color being the most absolutely perfect pink. 10/10 I’m recommending these left and right." —Alli Belanger-Nanoff

    Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in nine colors).

    23. A pack of stain-removing pads because owning a pet = a lot of messes. Pee? Check! Poop? Check! Vomit? Check! (You can even use them to clean up your wine spills.) Just lay them over the spot, give 'em a stomp to activate their cleaning powders, and watch the stain disappear — no bulky carpet steamer necessary!

    Reviewer photo of their dog's accident on a white carpet
    Same reviewer's carpet after two hours, showing that the stains have significantly lightened
    Same reviewer's carpet after the pad sat overnight, showing that the stain is no longer visible
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars." —Matt

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $26.11.

    24. A Dawn dish spray so post-dinner dishwashing is a lot less painful. Just spray it on your dirty cookware (looking at you, "nonstick" skillet that everything sticks to), let it sit, and then rinse off. That's it! No scrubbing necessary.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't believe I'm this excited about dish soap. This is a powerful and potent cleanser and a little goes a long way. I have now used it on my bathtub and I'd rate it slightly higher and more effective than any traditional shower cleanser. I've also used it to clean stains on outdoor rugs, to clean kitchen countertops, and on my stove top. If I could, I'd spray myself down with it every night." —Melissa

    Get one spray bottle and three refills from Amazon for $17.50.

    25. A pack of solar-powered waterproof deck lights that'll illuminate all the dark areas outside your home. Attach them to deck railings, on the side of your stairs, to your fence, and wherever else it's a little dark and spooky at night.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These lights were easy to install and look great in on our deck. We just had a pool built and needed some light on the steps of the deck so we could see walking up the steps at night. They're beautiful without too much light." —BJ

    Get 16 from Amazon for $29.89 (available in two sizes and two colors).

    26. Some washing machine cleaning tablets if you keep your washing machine open when it's not in use yet it still smells moldy. What gives? These will clean and freshen the inside while dissolving stinky residue.

    models hand dropping 1/4c-ish size tablet into washer
    Amazon

    They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading.

    Promising review: "Regardless of whether I wipe out the trays in my front load washer, about one every so months it smells. This is the only thing that works and makes your washer smell great. Throw it in, put your washer on 'clean' cycle, and run. It is instant. Highly recommend." —KT

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.16.

    27. A foot file for heels that are so sandpaper-y rough. Rub gently and watch the dead skin and calluses fall like shredded cheese to reveal baby-soft heels.

    before photo of reviewer&#x27;s deeply cracked heels and an after photo of the heels looking smooth and showing now cracks after using the foot file
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm not one to talk about my feet. I've had circulation problems for years that are just now resolving and that has lead to deep callouses on the heel of both feet. I bought this on a whim as I have tried other products in the past with no luck. Twenty minutes later I'm touching baby-smooth skin where there used to be deep cracks and rough broken skin. This thing is a miracle-worker and if I could rate it 10 stars I would." —Gully176

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    28. A denture cleaner because, despite brushing your retainer each night, your Invisalign is somehow coated in some weird white film. These fizzing tablets will blast away odor-causing bacteria, discoloration, and plaque from your aligners, retainers, dentures, night guards, and more.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have." —Lisa R.

    Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $19.81 (available in four sizes).

    29. A heavy-duty oven scrub that'll be your cleaning super hero for real tough messes. You're not about to be bested by years of baked-on dinner explosions and drippings that coat the inside of your oven.

    Everneat / Etsy

    Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.

    Promising review: "This product is amazing! It works fast with pretty minimal elbow grease. The stainless-steel sponge that comes with it makes it easier. And it smells great!" —Melissa C.

    Get it from Amazon and Everneat on Etsy for $19.99 (available in three scents).

    30. A bacon sponge to absorb excess grease without requiring single-use paper towels. Just soak these polyester and organic cotton cloths in hot water and a degreasing soap to keep them clean.

    pile of bacon sitting on the quilted cloth
    Amazon

    Green City Living is a small biz based in Denver that specializes in eco-friendly home goods. They donate 2.5% of sales to Climate Emergency Fund, an organization that supports climate activists.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love the bacon sponge. I feel it absorbs oils better than paper towels and the cleanup is easy! I’m ordering a second for big batches of food." —Karen

    Get it from Green City Living on Amazon Handmade for $14.99.

    31. A jewelry-cleaning pen that'll make your jewels sparkle. It's compact enough to fit in your purse so you can use it on the go, yet it's powerful enough to clean days', months', and weeks' worth of dirt and grime that have dulled your stones' shine.

    Reviewer before and after of their cloudy emerald looking brilliant and sparkly after using the pen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! I'm a fanatic when it comes to keeping my jewelry clean, especially my wedding set. I tried this product on my diamonds, Swarovski crystals, and Brighton jewelry, and the results are nothing less than amazing! This restored one of my Swarovski rings that I had not worn in years due to the cloudy color to a sparkling brilliance just like the first day I bought it! I cannot recommend this product enough! I just ordered additional wands so I don't run out! Home run Amazon!" —Kristina B.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.48.

    Check out our Diamond Dazzle Stik deep dive to learn more about why we love it.

    You to all the little annoyances in your life:

    Thunderbird Entertainment

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity. 