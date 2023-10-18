BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Just 34 Things That'll Have You Thinking, "Hmm, I Think I Finally Need To Try That"

    "Yep, I should've done this weeks ago." —you surveying your luscious new lawn

    Melanie Aman
    by Melanie Aman

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. lawn repair formula that'll regrow the grass so you have something to mow! It's designed for reversing scorch marks from your pet's urine, damage from their digging, and wear in high traffic areas.

    A reviewer's patchy lawn before using the product / A reviewer's lush lawn after using the product
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom

    Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes).

    2. The Clean Ball, a genius German invention to get rid of purse sand — y'know, the fine layer of dirt, dust, crumbs, grit, and who knows what else that you scrape your hand against whenever you're rooting around your bag and you brush the bottom of your tote. Inside the honeycomb pink ball is a smaller sticky ball that picks up debris and washes clean so you can reuse it.

    a pink sequin bag open to show the pink ball
    reviewer photo of the pink sticky ball covered in dirt, hair, and crumbs
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This little ball is genius! It rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot lint, debris, or even crumbs. It's easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must have!!" —dj3biggs

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors and in a three-pack).

    3. A teeth-whitening pen because it's a heck of a lot quicker (and tastes a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth. You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.

    Reviewer before and after showing the pen noticeably whitened their yellow teeth
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist. I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it." —Rebecca Shehee

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99.

    4. A roll-up straw hat for keeping the sun out of your eyes and protecting your face from sun damage (it offers UPF 50+, which means it blocks 98% of the sun's rays) while you're enjoying your some sun. And it rolls up so it takes barely any space in your already crowded bag.

    reviewer wearing a light tan hat with a black band
    another reviewer wearing the khaki-colored hat
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Let me start off by staying I've never been a beach hat type person...until now! I love this hat!!! When I bought it I wasn't sure if I could pull it off. (You know, it looks good on others but not so good on me.) Well, I just got back from Belize and this hat was amazing. I love how adjustable it is. I was able to comfortably wear it while riding a golf cart, all day at the beach, and even out on a kayak without it blowing off or being too tight. And it was just the right coverage for me. Enough to protect my sensitive eyes and fair skin from the sun yet not so large that it was in the way. I wore it much more than I thought I would because it was so useful, cute, and comfortable! Great buy." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in 22 colors).

    5. A grout paint pen that'll cover up years of residue from dirty feet, uncleaned spills, and mysterious stains that bother you every time you look down at your floors. It works like a regular marker, so even people who failed art can use it.

    Reviewer photo of their bathroom tile with half of the grout painted white
    The same bathroom with all the grout painted white
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! After over 10 years of the grout not being cleaned, and a botched repair job, the bathroom floor in this house looked horrendous. Two pens covered the entire bathroom floor, with plenty left over in the second pen, even with applying two to three layers (which you will definitely need as the paint is a bit thin and also absorbs into the grout). Super easy to apply, works exactly like a regular paint marker. Be sure to press the pen tip on a separate (thick) cloth to activate it before actually using on the grout so you don't end up with a huge mess on the tile when the paint floods out at first. If you see the first side of the tip is getting frayed, just pull it out and turn it around to the other side." —regalle

    Get a white pen from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two widths).

    6. A headrest hook to keep your purse nearby so you're not the driver who turns around to dig through their purse in the backseat and misses the green light. It'll also help prevent the contents of your purse spilling all over the car floor if you take a turn too fast or have to slam on the brakes.

    black car hook with purse hanging on it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These hooks work great and function exactly the way I had hoped for! I actually turned them around and use them for the front of the seat, rather than the back. These hooks have solved the dreaded 'bag dump' when you have to break suddenly. No more lunch spilling all over the inside of my work bag!!" —KLGS

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $6.99.

    7. A mold and mildew remover because you can set it, forget it, and come back in a few hours to see grout that looks like new. I'm talking basically every speck of black mold is gone! *Cues up "Do You Believe in Magic"*

    before photo of a reviewer's tub tiles stained black with mold and mildew and an after photo of the same section of tile and the black stains are gone
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I live in an older apartment complex and even though I scrub and clean my bathtub every week, the caulk around the edge still managed to grow mold and turn brown/ black. I scrubbed with many different products and it didn't seem to make a difference. I found this product and the transformation is huge. First, it's easy to apply because of the squeeze top. I was able to just really focus on the caulk. Then, because it's a gel, it stayed put and didn't ooze everywhere. It really surprised me on those vertical sides. In the first picture, I already scrubbed my tub and even used some sturdy brushes attached to my power drill. The second half of the picture is after five hours of letting this mold remover soak and just wiping it off." —Rochelle

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    8. A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel for dissolving hard dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file and your heels will be baby bottom smooth.

    before photo of a reviewer's cracked heel next to an after photo of the same heel with much of the dead skin removed to reveal softer, pinker heels
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante Valentine

    Get it from Amazon for $11.19.

    9. A heavy-duty oven scrub so it's like the years of baked-on dinner explosions and drippings that coat the inside of your oven — poof! — never happened. It'll clean stains right before your eyes; no need to let it sit overnight!

    gif of someone rubbing the paste on a dirty oven door and wiping the door clean with a cloth
    Everneat / Etsy

    Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.

    Promising review: "This product is amazing! It works fast with pretty minimal elbow grease. The stainless-steel sponge that comes with it makes it easier. And it smells great!" —Melissa C.

    Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99+ (available in three scents).

    10. A microwave veggie steamer if you can't be bothered to boil a large pot of water just for your single serving of veggies. This steamer has a 2-cup capacity, so it's great for anyone who's cooking (or steaming) for one.

    the steamer bowl with frozen chicken strips and veggies in it
    the same food after it's been steamed and cooked
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love fresh vegetables but hate having to cook up the whole batch and store. This little microwave steamer worked out even BETTER than I could have imagined! I use it almost every day now. I can break off a few stalks of broccoli, cut up a some asparagus, carrots, steam it in the microwave for 3–3.5 minutes and I have a wonderful serving of mixed fresh veggies anytime I want. I love it! It is small, so if you're feeding a family, look for something bigger along the same lines. It's easy to clean, and it seems sturdy enough for the dishwasher, but I hand wash it because I had a microwave steamer that got warped after a few runs through the dishwasher. Would definitely buy again." —terifrancis

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    11. A high-voltage bug zapper that'll help you say goodbye to not only mosquitoes, but also gnats, flies, moths, and other insects within a 1,500-square-foot area.

    reviewer holding the bug zapper from its handle
    reviewer photo of the bug zapper tray full of dead bugs
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "You will not be disappointed. I just moved out to the country and have been working out in the garage late at night. With the weather getting warmer, I've had the garage doors opened and mosquitos, gnats, and everything else have been finding there way into my garage, so I had to do something about it. I bought this and hung it next to my garage door opener because there's an outlet there and it is way better than expected. I have dead bees, stink bugs, gnats, mosquitoes, and other bugs that I do not know what they are. My 8-year-old son keeps asking me to remove the bottom tray so he can see all of the dead bugs that got zapped. Again, you will not be disappointed, I'm extremely happy I bought this!" —Chris & Jenny

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99.