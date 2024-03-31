33 Helpful Products For Anyone With A Senior Pet

1. A plush, self-warming pet bed to keep your senior pets nice and toasty, thanks to the mylar insulation. (Reviewers with hairless cats say it's great for keeping their naked bbs cozy and warm.)
Promising reviews: "I was concerned that my senior pooch, who sleeps in the corner of my bedroom, wasn't warm enough on cold nights (I turn down the heat) even though his old bed had several layers of blankets and a pillow. So this one seemed ideal ... I put this one inside his old bed (a hand-me-down from a larger dog), and he took to it immediately! It's the perfect size for him (a beagle/Corgi cross, maybe), and he looks very happy all snuggled up in it." —Karen Templeton
"We originally purchased this to help our elderly black kitty stay warm. She has a shaved tummy after being in the hospital. She also suffers from bad arthritis, and being uncomfortable makes it hard for her to get sleep. She was snoring like a train 10 minutes after I put this down. Our other senior kitty also discovered its benefits, so now we have two beds, and they absolutely LOVE them. A true bargain." —The Vid Pro
2. A purring cat toy if your older cat's nighttime crying is breaking your heart. This purple guy has a built-in purring mechanism, so your feline can enjoy the sensation of curling up to another purring "cat." It also plays calming, comforting sounds.
Promising review: "I bought this toy for my senior cat with night-time dementia. While I was suspicious because of the price and toy form (it is just a soft shell except for the sound box), she LOVES it. It only purrs for two minutes at a time, but that is usually enough to help her calm down. She often sleeps snuggled up with it and even uses it as a pillow! We haven't had to wash it yet, but it will be easy to remove the sound box and toss it in the wash. I don't know how effective it would be for a busy kitten, but it is perfect for this old gal." —Nicole Brown
3. A nail grinder for trimming your pup's claws without a stressful trip to the vet or the groomers. It's super quiet and smooth, which is ideal for dogs who get spooked by regular nail clippers.
Promising review: "It's getting harder to take our senior girl out for a spa day, so I ordered these to try our hands at trimming her nails at home. While she didn't love it, she did tolerate it, and it saved her the stress of going to either the vet or a groomer. They were fairly quiet, worked well, and were easy to use. They were a great value as by the second use they will have paid for themselves." —Renee
4. And a pair of professional cat nail clippers so you can keep your kitty's claws in tip-top shape. Did you know that senior cats tend to have thicker nails, and they may lose the ability to fully retract their claws? So, you may need to trim their nails more often than you did when they were younger!
5. An interactive snuffle mat because it helps keep your old boy's brain sharp and stimulated without requiring a lot of movement and stress on his aging joints. With this, you can keep your doggos entertained and engaged, especially if you hide treats and kibble in it.
Promising review: "My schnauzer is 14 and is going blind, and she is unfortunately deaf. Most of the toys on the market she has zero interest in, primarily because she doesn't have the teeth to tug and mess with things. I had been browsing, and this popped up in suggestions. After reading the reviews, I decided to give it a shot. It's AMAZING for her!! She took to it right away, and I've had a smile on my face every time she uses it! I highly recommend getting the small training treats and cutting them up into quarters, making it a little harder to find the treats but also cutting down the amount they eat. It takes them longer and gives them more rewards. She usually digs and sniffs for roughly 20–30 minutes before she finds all the treats, and I tend to put 15–20 chopped-up treats in there (equates to 5 normal treats). This is such a great stimulation for her, as she doesn't play with toys or do much other than sleep and just go for walks, and she's a highly food-motivated dog. I LOVE this toy for her!!" —Mrs.BE
6. An automatic water fountain that'll encourage picky cats to stay hydrated. Some cats hate drinking still water (long story short, it's a defense mechanism), so a fountain with running water may be more enticing.
It also comes with three replacement filters and a mat.
Promising review: "I have two senior cats (one that is 17), and we have had this fountain for a few months. We just had her blood work checked, and the vet said that her kidney function was the highest level they have seen with her in years. They wanted to know what we had changed (our cat is on thyroid medication and has been for years). We told them we set up a water fountain, and they said it was helping. The unit is easy to clean, both of our cats love it, and we have seen a significant increase in activity levels. Highly recommend it, and really affordable. We have tried several other ones in the past with no luck." —Wrigleymom - Michelle A
7. A plush, rounded foam dog stairs to help your senior pet join you on the couch for cuddles when their old joints (and little legs) don't need the stress of jumping.
Recommend for dogs less than 60 pounds and comes with a machine washable cover.
Promising review: "My dog loves these slopped steps! He’s officially a senior and has been having issues jumping up on the sofa. He would just sit in front of it and stare at someone until he got picked up. Well, I got him these stairs for Christmas, and after some initial bribery, he uses them all the time and loves them!! For reference, he’s a ~25-pound Scottish terrier. The stairs are definitely sturdy enough and don’t move around on our carpet. Just perfection!" —Caroline K.
8. A bottle of Burt's Bees dander-reducing spray if your aging cat struggles to groom themselves. This spray is designed to keep your cat's coat soft, shiny, and free of dander and flakes. It's made with aloe vera and oatmeal to condition dry skin and reduce redness.
Promising review: "We have an overweight cat that has trouble grooming her back. She was so full of dandruff and greasy fur that I hated petting her. We took her to the vet, and he thought it was allergies. We tried prednisone for a while, and it was clear she was less itchy, but the dandruff remained. The vet suggested different food, so we switched to a different flavor (different ingredients) in the same line, and there was no change. Our poor girl looked miserable. We decided to try a bath, but she's 13 years old so we knew she wouldn't enjoy it. While looking for a shampoo for her, I came across this product and decided to try it before torturing her with a bath. After the first application there was a huge difference! After the second application, her dandruff is GONE. We spray her down and then brush her. She is so soft and shiny! She finally looks healthy, and feels good to pet." —Amber Steele
9. A hydrating snout soother stick for ensuring their snoot is always soft, moisturized, and oh-so boopable.
Natural Dog Company is a small business.
Promising review: "Our senior boxer's nose was in terrible shape: It was rough, chapped, and 'growing.' I used this for two weeks on him and his nose is back to normal! I've been using weekly to make sure it stays that way." —Wendy
10. An immunity-boosting senior allergy supplement so your poor pooch can find relief from skin sensitivities and allergies. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.
Promising review: "Have a senior pittie who has sensitive skin. Started scratching like mad out of the blue so bad and so hard she made her neck a bloody mess. The vet put her on Apoquel ($$$ and with lots of side effects), which helped a little after a month but did not stop her nonstop scratching. After lots of research switched to Zesty Paws Aller-Immune Bites Senior Advanced. Within a week, all scratching stopped, and her skin had healed. After three months, she is still doing great, and we are keeping her on these chews; plus, she loves them. Do your research and know what your dog's problems and tastes are — we worked with our vet to understand if her issues were seasonal, every day, or related to food allergies." —Jenn W
11. A joint support chew with anti-inflammatory glucosamine, because your dog's creaky old joints could use some lubrication. Zoomies at every age!
Promising review: "My 12-year-old German shepherd has hip dysplasia and had trouble up and down stairs. After taking Glycoflex for a month, he is bouncing up the stairs. He is feeling much less pain and is enjoying his walks much more. I'd like to know if there is a human version of this wonderful product?" —SB
