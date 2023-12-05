35 Gifts So Great They'll Wonder If Someone’s Secretly Been Listening To Their Conversations

1. A Jeopardy 2024 daily calendar (RIP Alex Trebek) for testing your trivia-loving giftee's knowledge. (And yours too!) What is "the best gift ever?"
Each question has a different wager so you can track your winnings for the year.
Promising review: "I use this calendar at work to quiz my coworkers. They all love it. The questions are very good and challenging. If you like Jeopardy and calendars, you'll love this." —Jeremy J. Harker
Get it from Amazon for $13.76.
2. Or a 2024 Bubble Wrap calendar because you shouldn't underestimate the daily thrill they'll experience of popping each bubble.
Promising review: "I have purchased this more than once as a gift and likely will again at some point. If you know someone who loves bubble wrap, this is a great holiday white elephant gift. You can even mark dates for birthdays and anniversaries with color stickers." —Northwest PDX
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
3. A rock climbing mug if your giftee wants to challenge their grip strength. This'll ~hold~ a special place in their heart *and* in the front of their cabinet so it's always the first mug they grab.
Climbergoods is a Pittsburg-based small business run by climbing enthusiast Nathan and their wife.
Promising review: "The coolest mug! I got this for my partner, and he was so happy, as was I. Super easy to grip in whatever way suits you, even with a full cup of coffee." —kacey borin
Shipping Info: For delivery before December 25, order no later than December 15.
Get it from Climbergoods on Etsy for $26.95+ (available in nine colors).
4. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a fast-paced card-slapping game so they can destroy their family and friends at the next game night.
Promising review: "Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive. :D" —ChocorateChippu
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
5. A screaming goat that'll accurately portray their mood 99% of the time. It sits on a tree stump and shrieks whenever you touch it, and all I can say is "same."
Promising review: "I spend about 90% of my day silently screaming at the computer because, well, welcome to customer service. Since this little goat arrived, I no longer look like I am practicing for my appearance on Jerry Springer. I just push the little goat. He screams (but not in a disruptive way). I smile. I am no longer annoyed. I survived peak season because of this goat. I owe my sanity to you, screaming goat." —Gab
Get it from Amazon for $7.65.
6. A Carhartt beanie to keep their noggin warm this winter. And it comes in enough cute colors that you'll maybe wanna grab one for yourself too!
Promising review: "I bought this in charcoal and lost it on a trip, so I bought the exact color again because I missed it so much. Now I'm back to buy it in more colors. It is thick (because it's a watch cap) but I wear it year-round in Dallas or Chicago. It's my favorite hat. The fit is snug to the point that I can sling it back without it falling off and it fits over my Afro or straight hair the same and doesn't lose is stretch after washing." —CE.
Get it from Amazon for $10.34 (available in a variety of colors).
7. The new AirPods Pro for blocking out the distracting noise of roommates, nearby construction, downstairs neighbors, and more with active noise cancellation. And there's transparency mode when they need to still be able to hear what's going on around them.
Promising review: "I have purchased every generation of AirPods. When I first read the reviews here, before purchasing these AirPods, I thought people were perhaps exaggerating a bit. But after having them for two days, what they say is absolutely true. The sound is amazing. Light years better than the AirPods Pro 1. It’s hard to believe that the richness of sound and bass can actually be produced by these small speakers. The noise cancellation feature is outstanding; in fact, when I took them out of my ears, and was hit with the onslaught of actual live sound around me, I realized just how effective the noise filtration is. They’re comfortable, fit great in my ears, especially with the choices of circular ear pads that are included, and the battery life is so much better than the previous generation. Love these guys. Very satisfying purchase." —M. SHAPIRO
Get them from Amazon for $234.99.
8. A pound of cereal marshmallows, because as much as they love you, they've tolerated you eating the marshmallows from their box of Lucky Charms for far, far, far too long.
Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
9. A pack of claw clips if they want a stylish and Gen Z-approved way to hold up their hair. Reviewers say they're strong and durable, even for thicker hair.
Promising review: "I absolutely recommend buying these if you have really thick hair like me. I haven’t been able to find clips that don’t break in my hair or that hold up all my hair. These clips are really tight and I wear them at work with no problems, and they come in cute colors!" —Bethany
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two color combinations and a pack of eight).
10. The Adventure Challenge: Couples Edition — a book of scratch-off dates so your favorite couple can add some spontaneity to their relationship with a book of scratch-off dates. Each activity is a surprise until they scratch it off. They'll also get an instant camera so they can snap a pic of all the fun they have during each challenge.
Promising review: "I was gifted this and LOVED it! This is something truly SPECIAL and MEANINGFUL that I would purchase as a gift for any occasion. Not only was the whole experience freakin FUN and memorable; we really enjoyed reading the introduction to The Adventure Challenge! It made my boyfriend and I realize A LOT about life! From the packaging to the intricate details of the product...this is something you won't regret purchasing. Love what this company represents and was honored to be a part of the experience! Keep up the great work!" —Monique S.
Shipping Info: Items typically ship in one to two business days. Ground (4–10 business days), standard (3–7 business days) and express (2–3 business days) shipping is available. (Express shipping is available for select locations and orders that do *not* contain a Signature Camera). See The Adventure Challenge's full shipping information here.
Get it from The Adventure Challenge for $139.98 (also available for families!).
11. A National Geographic geode kit that'll make for a ~smashing~ gift. Now hand me those goggles, please!
It comes with 10 geodes of varying sizes as well as goggles and a display stand.
Promising review: "My 9-year-old niece gets these every year for Christmas. It is a new gift every time! She loves to put on safety glasses and swing that hammer! The geodes are always beautiful. She also loves the element of surprise! This is a wonderful gift that will engage even kids who are not into the sciences. Every year she takes pieces in to share with her class. She also loves to give pieces away as little gifts or mementos. Nat Geo never disappoints!" —Kristin D.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
12. A pair of fleece-lined joggers to keep their legs nice and toasty if they're always freezing cold.
Promising review: "I'm very happy with these warm pants. My house is very cold in the winter, and I am very cold in the winter. A few reviewers commented that the fit is weird. It is not. These are sweatpants, and with a thick lining; what did you expect? They are very comfortable and warm. They are stiffer than regular sweatpants because of the lining. But they are sweatpants — meaning they were never meant to make you look like a fashion queen. Just imagine curling up on the sofa with hot chocolate and a friendly cat during polar vortex in your fleece lined pants. Nice and cozy!" —Angela Thompson
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 12 styles).
13. A set of two 1,000-piece murder mystery puzzles for putting their sleuthing skills to use. Once they assemble the puzzle, read the included booklet and try to figure out whodunnit.
My parents bought these puzzles at the beginning of quarantine and sent me one. I forgot how enjoyable puzzles are, y'all! Space is limited in my small apartment so I actually put it together on my living room floor. (Honestly, a puzzle mat would have been great because we basically had to avoid the corner of the room where the puzzle was.) It was nice to take a short break during work and piece together the puzzle bit by bit. My partner and I also enjoyed having a shared activity since we usually go do our own thing after dinner; this was a nice way to bond even though we spend basically 24/7 together.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.