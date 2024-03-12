35 Genius Products That Are Likely The Best Things You Never Knew You Needed

Promising review: "My bra straps spent more time off my shoulders than on them. I have bras that fit perfectly, but the straps are too wide-set or something. I'm so glad I bought these little bra strap clip holders because they've solved the problem. I've used them for three days now, and my straps have not fallen off of my shoulders even once in that time. Amazing! I love them! I put a clip holder on my bra and then put the bra on like a T-shirt — over my head, put my arms in, then fasten it as usual in the back — pretty easy. The length of the clip holders are adjustable. I have fully extended them to fit across the back of my 38DD bras. At first it felt a bit odd because it was different, but it doesn't take long to adjust to the feel of it. The strap clip holders do the job, and they are pretty cheap, so give them a try." —Polly Esther

Get a set of three from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in eight styles and in a five-pack).