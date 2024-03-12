35 Genius Products That Are Likely The Best Things You Never Knew You Needed

1. The Clean Ball, a genius German invention so you can get rid of purse sand — y'know, the fine layer of dirt, dust, crumbs, grit, and who knows what else that you scrape your hand against whenever you're rooting around your bag and you brush the bottom of your tote. Inside the honeycomb pink ball is a smaller sticky ball that picks up debris and washes clean so you can reuse it.
Promising review: "This little ball is genius! It rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot lint, debris, or even crumbs. It's easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must have!!" —dj3biggs
2. A headrest hook to keep your purse nearby so you're not the driver who turns around to dig through their purse in the backseat and misses the green light. It'll also help prevent the contents of your purse spilling all over the car floor if you take a turn too fast or have to slam on the brakes.
Promising review: "These hooks work great and function exactly the way I had hoped for! I actually turned them around and used them for the front of the seat rather than the back. These hooks have solved the dreaded 'bag dump' when you have to brake suddenly. No more lunch spilling all over the inside of my work bag!!" —KLGS
3. A pack of stain-removing pads because owning a pet = a lot of messes. And these pads can handle a lot of them: Pee? Check! Poop? Check! Vomit? Check! (You can even use them to clean up your wine spills.) Just lay them over the spot, give 'em a stomp to activate their cleaning powders, and watch the stain disappear — no bulky carpet steamer necessary!
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try them out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let them sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow, the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars." —Matt
4. A volcanic stone face roller for removing oil and shine from your face. And unlike oil-blotting sheets, the ball can be popped out and washed so you can use this over and over and over again.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. Not only is it affordable, but it's also washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful. It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep. After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pick up everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." —Kelsey B.
5. A set of adjustable clip holders if you're wearing a racer-back top and need to hide your bra straps. These clips attach to both straps across your back, so from the front no one can see your bra straps.
Promising review: "My bra straps spent more time off my shoulders than on them. I have bras that fit perfectly, but the straps are too wide-set or something. I'm so glad I bought these little bra strap clip holders because they've solved the problem. I've used them for three days now, and my straps have not fallen off of my shoulders even once in that time. Amazing! I love them! I put a clip holder on my bra and then put the bra on like a T-shirt — over my head, put my arms in, then fasten it as usual in the back — pretty easy. The length of the clip holders are adjustable. I have fully extended them to fit across the back of my 38DD bras. At first it felt a bit odd because it was different, but it doesn't take long to adjust to the feel of it. The strap clip holders do the job, and they are pretty cheap, so give them a try." —Polly Esther
6. A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets that'll ensure your foods emerge perfectly cooked instead of still raw or burned to a crisp because you guesstimated the cook time.
Promising review: "So glad that I came across these very handy sheets. I love having this information handy and easy to use. The magnetic sheets are strong and stay in place, even with the fridge door opening and closing a lot. It's handy to have them right in view for quick reference. It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly. I like that it is a dark color, so it doesn't get messy as easily, and it has everything we are most likely to use the air fryer for. The envelope the magnetic sheets come in is cute and would make a nice gift, perhaps in a basket or bag of related items. Happy to have these!" —Small~Town~Girl
7. An easily washable drip catcher so there isn't a puddle in the counter space between the back of your faucet and the wall after you wash the dishes. This absorbent mat sits snugly around your faucet so the back section of your sink area stays dry.
Hustle & Sew is a small shop based in Saint Helens, Oregon.
Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." —Alina
8. An electrical outlet cover with a power strip to clear cluttered cords stat. It's also pretty great if you want to push your furniture right up against the wall but can't because your phone charger adapter is in the way.
Promising review: "It looks perfect! So clean! I have so many wires for the TV and it looked so ugly. This hid everything. So glad I saw this on TikTok! They made me buy it, and I don’t regret it!! LOL." —Lisette J Haslam
9. An airplane seat back organizer because air travel can actually be pleasant when all your in-flight essentials are within reach. Thanks to the four roomy pockets, this organizer can hold your snacks, drinks, electronics, books, toys, etc. so you may not need to squeeze past your seat neighbor 10 times in the same flight because you need to grab something else from your carry-on.
10. A set of wad-free pads from Shark Tank for keeping your bedsheets from tangling in the wash. If you've ever opened the dryer expecting...well...dry sheets, only to find them tangled in a damp ball, you need this. Doing the bare minimum = having to dry your bedsheets only once.
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.
Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work, and, well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out, and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, but they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
