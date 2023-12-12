In The Spirit Of The Season, I Won’t Be A Scrooge And Not Share These 33 Genius Products With You

2. The cutest stinkin' polar bear hydrating eye stick that'll help hydrate and cool your puffy, tired eyes. A very big-brained reviewer recommends sticking it in the freezer before you use it so it's extra chilly.
Promising review: "I have eczema around my eyes and they are always red, dry, flaky, and puffy. This is the first product that I have tried that has healed my eyes! In less than one week my eyes were completely transformed! I would give this more than 5 stars if I could!!!!" —amy
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
3. A hydrocolloid nose patch for targeting the oily pores and slurping out the gunk in the zits around your nose and on your nose bridge. If you're familiar with the small circular pimple patches, know that this is pretty much the same thing but it'll cover a larger surface area.
Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas….maybe because it's not cheap." —Justina
Get 10 patches from Amazon for $16.55.
4. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two scents).
5. A "Cup Claw" — a bra pad removal tool to expertly remove the padding from sports bras and bikinis. Aaaaaaand it makes reinserting the padding evenly so much easier. (Because why are the slots for the padding always the size of my pinky nail??)
Cup Claw is a family-owned small business specializing in fashion tools.
Promising review: "After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life. If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." —Wesley I.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6. Some Sock Ons if you're tired of your little one wriggling out of their socks. These stretchy sleeves sit over their sock, preventing them from kicking or tugging off their socks, thus saving you the annoyance of coming home from the park only to notice your little has one (or even two!) fewer socks than when y'all left this morning.
These are designed for ages 6–12 months.
Promising review: "These things are GREAT! I normally wouldn't spend money on something that seemed kind of silly like this, but my sister-in-law gave me a box of baby stuff when I had my second kid and there were two pairs of Sock Ons in there and I had no idea what they were, but let me tell you...they are HANDY to have! So much, that I got on Amazon and bought a pink pair for my daughter. They keep the socks from falling off non-stop. Without these, her socks will fall off like...100 times a day and with these they only come off maybe once or twice if she is kicking a lot. It is cold here right now so I love that they keep her socks on and keep her feet warmer. These would be a good purchase by a parent and a GREAT purchase for a gift, because it's something a lot of people won't buy themselves unless they know that they work! The ONLY downfall is that they cover up part of the sock design...which some of the little baby socks are cute...but it's worth it!" —zoey1012
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.28+ (available in six colors and two styles).
7. A magnetic towel because you don't wanna wipe your face with a towel that's been lying on a dirty gym floor 🤢. It adheres to magnetic surfaces (a treadmill, weight rack, exercise bikes, golf clubs/carts, grills, etc.) and also comes with a clip so you can attach it to bags or belts and bring it with you fishing and camping.
Promising review: "Easier to attach/remove from a cart or bag. Magnet is removable for machine washing. Cleans balls/clubs well." —Kent Watase
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in three colors).
8. A pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaners that'll deodorize your sink ASAP and get rid of the funk. Please, please, please do not stick your hand down the drain; let this do the work instead!
Promising review: "This product really works! We were dealing with a foul stench coming from our disposal for some time. We tried boiling water, vinegar, etc. This stuff sniffed out the smell real quick and deodorized it as well." —James Tiberius Kirk
Get a pack (good for four uses) from Amazon for $3.78.
9. A nail concealer for subtly hiding yellowing and staining on your nails.
Promising review: "If I could give this polish more than 5 stars I would. Goes on so smooth with absolutely no streaking even with the initial application. I have trouble keeping polish on my nails it usually chips within a day. This is the first polish that actually stays and doesn't chip and I am overjoyed with it. Everything in the ad about this product is true, I highly recommend!" —Jill
Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in four shades).
Check out our Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer review for more deets!
10. A winterizer ball so there's less work for you to do when you uncover your pool next summer. Don't worry, you still have time to enjoy your pool this year — but when it comes time to shut it down you'll wanna toss in this ball, which helps keep the water clear by preventing buildup and staining.
Promising review: "I was skeptical but WOW! I just took the cover off my pool and it's crystal clear. You could swim in it right now! Ordering the next pill for opening. Very satisfied!!!" —Terry Mosley
Get it from Amazon for $18.12.
11. A nifty car seat buckle release tool — which you may recognize from Shark Tank! — to make traveling soooooo much easier. This genius gadget easily unlatches your kid's car seat buckle without ruining your manicure, and it's also great for older adults and folks who struggle to apply enough pressure to the buckle. Even kids can use it to unbuckle their seats. (While parked, ofc!)
UnbuckleMe is a woman-owned small business run by Becca Davison and her mother Barbara Heilman, an occupational therapist and grandmother of four.
Watch a TikTok of a mom explain why this tool has been a game changer.
Promising review: "As soon as I saw this on Shark Tank I bought it. It was exactly what I've been looking for since I started driving with my new grandbaby. Like the grandma in the duo that invented this, I have arthritis in my thumbs. Many times I have struggled to unlock the straps, almost to the point of panic. Because of the stay home orders here, I haven't been able to use my new UnbuckleMe with my granddaughter in tow, but I tried it out without her in the seat and it worked exactly as advertised. Can't wait to use it with my granddaughter!" —Margery Smith
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in six colors).
12. A pet hair remover if you love your fur baby but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "This thing is aahhhh-mazing! I’ve had several kinds of cat hair removers — adhesive strips, sticky rollers, rubber nubby gloves. Nothing else works as well and as quickly. Easy to clean out too. I bought one hand held and a bigger one on a long handle for carpet and area rugs. Love them! They even clean the hair off the stupid red velvet drapes that came with the house when we bought it." —M. Bauer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
13. A wig dryer stand because waiting hours (or even days) for your freshly washed wig to dry is not the move. Instead of hanging your wet wig on the bathroom door handle, place it over the mannequin head, insert the dryer, and let the ventilation holes dry the hair faster than you thought possible.
Note that you should not use heat settings on your dryer while using this wig stand. Also, please don't leave the wig stand unattended for too long if the hair dryer is plugged in and running!
Promising review: "10/10 I can't see myself drying my wigs any other way moving forward. What took 2–3 days for my wigs to air dry now takes minutes. I more than likely won't use it for styling but that option is available." —Stacy
Get it from Amazon for $28.98.