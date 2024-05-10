Treat Yourself To 29 Fun Finds That You’ll Actually Get Some Use Out Of

1. A very appropriate headband if need an extra hand keeping your hair out of your face while slathering your skin with slimes and serums. Now please tell me, is this a snail, slug, or alien headband?
Promising review: "I love this SO MUCH. I embrace my inner snail every time I wash my face. It's soft but not too fluffy and thick. It has a nice stretch, but it's also not too loose where I feel like it's falling. Buy some for you and your snail friends :)" —sam
Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in 11 colors).
2. Some Goldfish-shaped magnets to happily turn your fridge into a sea of everyone's favorite smiling snack crackers.
Handy Cute Art is a Miami-based small business.
Promising review: "Such a cute little item. Giving this to my friend for her birthday. It's one of those things you didn't know you needed 'til you see it." —Theresa Jenkins
Get six magnets from Handy Cute Art on Etsy for $10.20.
3. A cute telescoping boba pencil case so taking notes and studying for exams is a little less sad and dreary.
Promising review: "I’m able to fit quite a few pencils, highlighters, pens, and erasers. The material makes it easy to hand wash or machine wash. It’s sturdy, durable, and makes a perfect gift." —Vergeta Jones
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in five colors).
4. A vase with posable arms and legs because your bouquet just doesn't look as weird as you'd like it to look.
Promising review: "The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one. I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." —Susy Lundy
Get it from Amazon for $20.90 (available in three colors).
5. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick that'll help hydrate and cool your puffy, tired eyes. A very big-brained reviewer recommends sticking it in the freezer before you use it so it's extra chilly.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed that for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (also available in a style with collagen).
6. And a set of ~superstar~ under-eye masks for making your nighttime self-care feel extra special. It doesn't hurt that the hyaluronic acid and collagen can help brighten and depuff your eyes so you wake looking and feeling refreshed.
Promising review: "These are fantastic vegan collagen eye masks. They feel so good when you have them on and leave your skin looking and feeling so much better when you take them off. These are great for tired, puffy eyes that just need a nice little boost. You'll find that with these." —mr dead
Get a pack of three sets from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in a full eye mask).
7. A sad duck night-light if you could use a late-night study buddy, movie-watching companion, or a friend with whom you can commiserate after a rough day.
Promising review: "Like a lot of us, this duck is just doing the best they can. They look a bit sad and forlorn but yet they’re a literal bright spot in your day. I work from home, and I don’t typically like a lot of lights on when I’m working, but this little friend gives off just enough light to make my day a little more cheerful, and I haven’t bitten anyone since I started using it as a little desk lamp. It has also come in quite handy when I’ve lost power during a few summer storms. It’s not bright enough to read with but it is good at banishing the creepy things that live under your bed. It seems to hold a charge for a good amount of time, and it charges easily on my laptop while I’m working. I didn’t have many expectations for this little light, but it’s cute and useful, and I am considering buying a few more." —Rebecca Swanson
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
8. A pair of cat paw oven mitts to protect your hands from any ~cat-tastrophes~ in the kitchen involving hot bakeware.
9. A vampire-shaped garlic press so your hands don't reek for the next three days. Just twist the Count's head to crush the garlic — easy peasy garlic squeezy. Be careful not to have too much fun with this or you'll end up crushing more garlic than you need...which is not a bad problem to have tbh.
This little bloodsucker is 100% food-safe, BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe!
Promising review: "It's so ridiculous how cute and functional it is! I hated chopping or mincing garlic before getting this! It is fast and efficient and can get a lot done quickly. Did I mention how cute this is? Also, please know this IS dishwasher-safe. I pop the hair off before putting the top in the dishwasher, and the bottom is one piece, so no issues of water getting in and staying there, as other reviewers have expressed concerns about. BUT! If there is ONE THING that is a bit of a pain, it is getting ALL the bits out — but a small silicone spatula or scraper does the trick just fine for me! I use this garlic tool daily; it is honestly a game changer for my cooking game!" —Llamazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
10. A magnetic cat AirPod holder because you'll get such a kick out of handing over your earbuds to this little fellow that you might actually set a record for the longest amount of owning a pair of earbuds before losing them.
Promising review: "Stop the annoyance and panic due to misplaced earbuds. The kitties are super cute and stand up well." —Rita A. Coombs
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in white or black and with accessories).
11. A tangy, zingy salt and vinegar seasoning that'll jazz up popcorn, homemade potato chips, fries, veggies, wings, salads, and more.
Bakers Club is a family-run small business led by a father-son duo who have decades of experience in the food service industry.
Promising review: "If you’re a fan of the tangy kick of salt and vinegar chips, you’ve got to give this a try. From a snack mix of popcorn and chips to roasted carrots and fries. I've been using it on everything. Trust me, it’s a flavor explosion that you won’t be able to get enough of!" —babette
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
12. A buildable froggie desk companion for the chronic procrastinator who could use a gentle reminder that there are emails that require their response. No, now is not the time for a 30-minute TikTok break.
Dapple & Dot is a small business based in the UK. They donate 5% of all sales to Just One Tree, a nonprofit aimed at removing CO2 from the atmosphere by planting trees.
Promising review: "Amazing product! Such a cute design, well made, and it exceeded expectations. It now sits on my desk as a daily mantra. ❤️🥰" —Amy.Botanicals
Get them from Dapple & Dot on Etsy for $11.96.
13. Some fuzzy hand towels shaped like hedgehogs if your bathroom is seriously lacking in ~quill-ity~ decor.
Promising review: "Not only do these towels effectively dry your hands, they add a touch of whimsy to your decor. They are great for small bathrooms with limited space." —Lisa Naegele
Get a set of two from Amazon for $16.99 (available in four colors).