If You Haven’t Even Looked At Your Feet Since Summer, Here Are 14 Products To Get Them Ready For Their Spring Debut

Promising review: "I had neglected my feet for a long time, and they were so ugly, cracked, and rough. I was worried a peel would not work. I originally wanted to order this one but didn't know if it was worth the cost. So, I first tried a $5 one from Walmart, and that was a waste of time. Nothing happened. So I finally decided to spend the money on these, and IT WORKED well beyond what I expected!!! Don't go with any other brand. These are great! I went from coarse, sandpaper heels to brand-new, soft, sensitive skin. I am amazed. I haven't even finished the peeling process, and I'm already writing this review. The skin on the balls of my feet and around my toes is still all peeling off. It's great." —Kristen Hummel



Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in seven scents and two sizes and other multipacks).