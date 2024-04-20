If You Haven’t Even Looked At Your Feet Since Summer, Here Are 14 Products To Get Them Ready For Their Spring Debut

1. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel for dissolving hard, dead skin in literal minutes. (Seriously, reviewers say you should only let it sit for two to three minutes!) Then, give it a good scrub with a foot file, and your heels will be baby-bottom smooth.
Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients, and it has made my job so much easier and less time-consuming." —Diamante Valentine
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in a two-pack).
2. And because we just said it, a foot file so you can shave off any stragglers. Rub gently and watch the dead skin and calluses fall like shredded cheese to reveal baby soft heels.
Promising review: "Honestly, I’m going to be blunt...this product is AMAZING!! I’ve struggled with dry, cracked, peeling feet for such a long time! I always thought it was bad lotions, lack of moisturizer, or wearing socks for prolonged periods, and I’ve tried EVERYTHING, and I mean EVERYYYTHING to try and fix my feet. Hiding behind sneakers in the summer, packing on lotion, or wearing socks to bed with my man is no longer needed. This product is NEEDED in your life. No BS. I’m obsessed, and I want to order one for everyone in my family with dry feet like me! DO NOT regret buying this. It was a steal!" —Natalie Gomez
Get it from Amazon for $8.95.
3. A fungal nail renewal pen to help reduce discoloration and thickness, as well as restore moisture to peeling brittle nails.
Promising review: "I have used Kerasal for three days, and fungal [damage] is 95% gone! Very-easy-to-use dispenser that eliminates mess during application. You can apply yourself effortlessly. Gonna tell other family members with toenail problems about this! I would give it 10 stars if there was room!!!" —Dennis Downing
Get it from Amazon for $19.28+ (available with or without a file).
4. A tiny toenail brace if you're dealing with the pain and annoyance of ingrown toenails. It's designed to help lift the curved nail and help relieve pain and pressure — and you may see results in just a few days.
This comes with a kit containing 10 toenail braces and tools for application. Each brace lasts 3–6 weeks.
Promising review: "I'm at day 14 and the product is beyond amazing. For the first time in years, I cannot find any pain anywhere near chronically ingrown toenails...which are now the corrected shape. Through many showers and baths, there is no sign of the brace letting go. I wish I could give 10 stars!" —Robin Q
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
5. A soft yet supportive toe separator that's discreet enough to wear inside your regular shoes. Over time, it may help correct bunions and hammertoes.
Promising review: "This product (along with a splint at night) has been helping correct my big toe move out, thus relieving the pain of the bunion. I wear it under my socks during work and have barely any pain while being on my feet all day!" —April
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in eight colors).
6. A hydrating foot cream because sandal season is upon us, baby! It's time to paint those piggies and shimmy into your favorite flip-flops without a second thought about calluses and dry skin.
Promising review: "I have never seen a product like this ever. My feet were so soft and radiant after one application only. I usually don’t give this rating easily but this product truly made me do it. Seriously, it deserves 10 stars not 5, I would strongly recommend it to everyone." —Nora
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
7. Or a Dr. Scholl's heel repair balm for anyone with heels so cracked and dry that they refuse to let other people see their bare feet. This intensely hydrating salve comes in an easy-to-apply roll-on formula, and is designed to soften and protect the skin and fill in heel cracks.
Promising review: "Guys, in just a little over a month my feet have had SUCH a transformation that I haven’t seen in over 10 years 😭 I’m only 30, but I’ve had problems with my feet since I was a teen. I’ve always been so insecure about them for obvious reasons. My feet literally shredded sheets! I’ve tried so many products, I’ve lost count! None of them did anything. Wasted time, money, and hope! But this product — it’s given me my feet back 😭 I don’t have to wear socks EVERYWHERE anymore! I will never buy another product!! My favorite part is that I don’t have to put nasty creams on my hands to rub into my feet anymore either. I love the large lip balm–type tube because of this!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $6.47 (also available in a three-pack).
8. A smudge-correcting clear nail polish, so it's NBD when your painstakingly painted pedi gets crinkled because you *thought* your nails were fully dried but learned they were most definitely still slightly wet after you tried to put on a pair of loose socks.
Promising reviews: "I do at-home mani-pedi, which means every now and again I ding some polish, and this works like a charm!" —kevinthomas
"This refreshes my worn-out manicure very well. I apply this as a topcoat over my old manicure. It respreads and smooths out the polish and leaves it fresh and shiny. It's a bit pricey, but it does save me a lot of time and trouble not having to repolish my nails." —SoniaSophia
Get it from Amazon for $20.
9. An ultra hydrating Dr. Scholl's foot mask to repair and soften feet with a spa-like experience thanks to the relaxing essential oil blend. *Rough, dry, and cracked skin has left the chat*
10. Or a foot peel mask if you want results so good they'll make you a little queasy. I mean...
Check it out in action on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I had neglected my feet for a long time, and they were so ugly, cracked, and rough. I was worried a peel would not work. I originally wanted to order this one but didn't know if it was worth the cost. So, I first tried a $5 one from Walmart, and that was a waste of time. Nothing happened. So I finally decided to spend the money on these, and IT WORKED well beyond what I expected!!! Don't go with any other brand. These are great! I went from coarse, sandpaper heels to brand-new, soft, sensitive skin. I am amazed. I haven't even finished the peeling process, and I'm already writing this review. The skin on the balls of my feet and around my toes is still all peeling off. It's great." —Kristen Hummel
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in seven scents and two sizes and other multipacks).
11. A pair of extra sharp stainless-steel toenail clippers like the ones podiatrists use that'll quickly and painlessly snip through stubborn toenails.
Promising review: "I am 75 years old and stiff. Regular clippers are difficult for me to use because of the stiffness in my lower back and legs. I can’t reach my nails well, which ends up hurting my back, and I am unable to hold the position. The inch or so I gain with these clippers allows me to bend over and reach my toenails. They are sharp, so I do not have to use much pressure clipping down on the toenail." —Williamtkohut
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two styles).
12. A pack of corn remover pads because they provide cushiony comfort and protection against friction from your shoes. And they may oust that pesky corn in as little as two treatments!
Read more about corns, their causes, and potential treatments at Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "I used this product once! The corn sort of dissolved and just peeled off like a piece of dead skin. You have to be careful when you place this over the corn. The medicated 'spot' has to be right over the corn. But I left mine on overnight, and the next day, the corn and surrounding skin had sort of turned white and soft. I just sort of lifted the edge of the corn and it fell right off. SWEET RELIEF! I will use these if I ever have another corn to deal with!" —Rosemary Mc Donnell
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $5.58 (also available in a three-pack).
13. A multipurpose antifungal tea tree balm for helping tackle basically any somewhat embarrassing skin condition you can think of: athlete's foot, ringworm, jock itch, and even just dry skin.
Puriya is a family-owned and operated business founded by two Taiwanese sisters.
Promising review: "I think this product is great. Especially during the summer when I'm more active and it's hot out, my feet can get sweaty and start to get athlete's foot. If my feet start itching or smell, I put this balm on them right before bed, and in the morning, it's gone! It's helped my feet not smell, and also keeps them moisturized at the same time. I really recommend for anyone who struggles with athlete's foot or has cracked heels." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $36.32.
14. A pair of slip-on cork sandals so you can celebrate your brand-new feet with a pair of cute and affordable sandals (esp. compared to the brand we all know these look like)! These also happen to be extremely comfortable, which is good, because you've lived long enough to know that if it doesn't have arch support, you don't want it!
FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!
Loads of reviewers compare these to Birkenstocks, saying they offer loads of comfort for a great price.
Promising review: "I am 67 years old and have severe lower back pain. These sandals help because of the cork soles. I love these sandals and will order more." —K Baldwin
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in women's sizes 6–12 regular and 6–12 wide, and in 20 colors).
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.