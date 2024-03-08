34 Home Products That’ll Fix The Problems You’re Not Quite Sure How To Solve

1. A KitchenAid attachment organizer that'll hold all the add-ons you've purchased for your stand mixer. Take advantage of vertical space and store them under your cabinets and within reach!
3D Home Solution is a small biz based in Frisco, Texas that makes really genius home organizers.
Promising review: "Just what I didn’t know I needed! My attachments didn’t have a good home. The whisk is too fat for my drawers, but I wanted to keep them together, and near the mixer, so they just sat on a shelf. Now they have a home, and they’re not blocking the canisters on the shelf!" —Noora
Get it from 3D Home Solution on Etsy for $11 (available in three colors and in two mounting styles).
2. An electrical outlet cover with a power strip to organize cluttered cords stat. It's also pretty great if you want to push your furniture right up against the wall but can't because your phone charger adapter is in the way.
Promising review: "I have an outlet above our mantel that’s meant for a wall-mounted TV. We have a large painting covering it. We wanted to use the plug to power two Wi-Fi speakers on the long mantel. The thinness of the plug is perfect behind the painting. The power strip is hidden by a mantel clock. So, we have our two speakers to either side and no visible wires. This product may not work for every application, but for us, it’s 10 stars." —Chashum
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in 10 styles).
3. A silverware sorter if you cringe every time you open the drawer and see your forks, knives, and spoons spilling out of their tray.
Promising review: "I bought two of these because I have a disgusting amount of toddler/baby silverware along with regular silverware. Since I put these in, WOW does my drawer look organized and empty. I get compliments all the time." —Melanie slinger
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
4. A wall-mounted retractable clothes rack for anyone who lacks a dryer or a lot of extra space. Each rack can hold up to 60 pounds, making it a great drying rack or extra storage for clothes in the garage.
Promising review: "My new laundry room is fantastic- except the place to hang my shirts was too low. When I found this item, it fit over the window and my shirts can hang to dry perfectly. It's out of the way and it went up easily. The perfect solution to my problem." —Rita P Moore
Get a set of two from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in five colors).
5. A pack of hanging vacuum bags because you can vacuum all the air out *while* your clothes are on the hanger instead of trying to fold and smush them in a regular vacuum bag.
Promising review: "Love, love, love these hanging bags! I’ve used vacuum bags for years but never even realized hanging bags were a thing. With the first bags, I 'squished' a closet full of dressy outfits, winter coats, and sweaters. They’ve held for months. I was so pleased I ordered more. They’ve all worked great! I live in a home that has small closets and I welcome the extra space these give me." —Debby D. Flower
Get a set of four from Amazon for $23.79+ (available in five styles and in larger packs).
6. Some washing machine cleaning tablets that'll clean and freshen the inside while dissolving residue. You keep your washing machine open when it's not in use yet it still smells moldy. What gives?
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading.
Promising review: "I noticed a funny smell in my laundry room and realized it was coming from my washer. I bought these and tried them the same day I got them. Ran the washer on hot and open the lid midway through to see the washer was full of gunk and debris and things that this cleaner brought up. Once the cycle was done there was no more smell. My washer was clean. This product is seriously amazing. I wish I found it sooner." —Amazon Customer
Get six tablets from Amazon for $11.98.
7. And a pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets to clean your machine as it runs. No need to sigh in frustration every time you open your dirty dishwasher to remove your "clean" dishes.
Promising reviews: "Convenient, easy, quick way to keep the dishwasher fresh and working at peak." —Amazon Customer
"I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" —Jenny
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.
8. A pack of inconspicuous corner guards if you want to prevent your little one, your poor knees, and even your blind senior pooch from any future ouchies caused by bumping into the corner of the coffee table.
Promising review: "Must-have. I love these. We just moved in with family, and they had a coffee table with super-sharp corners and I have a little one who pulls up on everything and is trying to walk. To say I was on edge is an understatement. My sister-in-law didn’t want an obnoxious baby proof item around her house, but these were so discreet she didn’t even notice that I had installed them. They are so soft that my little one started gumming on them to soothe his gums, LOL. They were super easy to install, stuck on very well and with not much effort, and came with plenty so if I need them I’ll have them handy. Super satisfied! If you’re thinking about getting, them please do!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $8.98.
9. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
10. A pack of Elephant Trax Labels for making storing and — most important — finding your junk as easy as possible. Attach a sticker to the box, take photos of everything inside it, et voilà. You now have a visual inventory!
Promising review: "I am so glad I ordered an extra pack of these. My goal for January was to organize the basement. I have TONS of plastic bins and whenever I need something, I have to open each to find what I’m looking for. I took a few hours the first weekend cleaning out and organizing everything and the bins. I took pictures of the contents of each bin, put one of these stickers on each bin then associated the pics with the sticker’s QR code and voila, done. IF YOU LIKE TO BE ORGANIZED, GET THESE STICKERS!" —Fred Labro
Get a pack of 40 from Amazon for $10.99.
11. A toothbrush station because it automatically dispenses toothpaste for you = fewer opportunities for messy kiddos or roommates from getting toothpaste all over the cap and counters.
It holds five toothbrushes and four cups, and the two toothpaste dispensers use vacuum tech to get every last drop out of the tube.
Promising review: "I am SO happy I bought this for my bathroom! It looks so clean, it is easy to install, and it is easy to clean when toothpaste gets on it! The design is simple, yet genius! My 5-year-old uses it with ease and she doesn't make a mess with the toothpaste tube anymore! I am extremely satisfied and I have had it for 3 months now. TikTok made me buy it LOL!" —Stephanie Mendoza
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).