21 Dog Puzzle Toys To Stimulate Your Pup’s Brain

Promising review: "I have a 70-lb American pit bull terrier, and recently, she has had to spend a bit more time home alone than she is used to. I wanted to get her something to occupy a bit of her time and help her keep herself out of trouble, so I ordered this. She absolutely loves her puzzle, and it really does keep her entertained for quite some time. I always know when she eats all the treats/pieces of dog food because she squeaks the button in the middle a few times — so cute! I was worried she would destroy the puzzle since she is so big, and 99% of her toys last less than 10 minutes, but we’ve had it over a week, and it still looks and works perfectly (a week may not sound like long, but in our house that is a record). I fill it with treats or dog food twice a day, once when I leave for work and once when I’m back on break, so she has had plenty of opportunities to destroy it like she typically does. I definitely recommend this for any dog, and I am more than happy I decided to get one for our home!" —Jocelyn Nice



Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes and three difficulty levels).