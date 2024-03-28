28 Cheap Treats That’ll Satisfy The Urge To Shop Without Requiring Damage Control

1. A pack of half-pound Reese's Peanut Butter Cups because you're an absolute fiend for anything that involves peanut butter smothered in chocolate.
Each pack comes with 2 half-pound Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
Promising review: "I ordered this for Valentine's Day for hubby because he looooooves Reese's Cups. They are his favorite candy. I was worried about freshness because while nothing is better than a fresh Reese's, nothing is worse than a stale one. However, this Reese's was fresh and delicious. The chocolate is very thick, which may or may not appeal to some, but there is a nice thick layer of the yummy peanut butter as well. Hubby enjoyed it so it's a win for me." —Tatanisha K. Howard
Get them from Amazon for $14.31.
2. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence for rejuvenating your face, lightening hyperpigmentation, and prepping your skin so it's ready to drink up all the benefits of your moisturizer.
Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years, and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving on to K-beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable, but it has gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." —Marc
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
3. And a very appropriate headband if need another set of eyes to watch for any stray strands of hair while slathering your skin with slimes and serums. Now please tell me, is this a snail, slug, or alien headband?
Promising review: "I love this SO MUCH. I embrace my inner snail every time I wash my face. It's soft but not too fluffy and thick. It has a nice stretch, but it's also not too loose where I feel like it's falling. Buy some for you and your snail friends :)" —sam
Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in 10 colors).
4. Some shakers of Bojangle's seasoning that'll probably end up becoming your most reached for spice blend. There's a reason this mouthwatering mix is chained up at the restaurant so you can't steal it!
5. A bendable neck light that'll illuminate late-night reads, knitting and crochet projects (reviewers say it's really helpful when using black yarn!), puzzle sessions, and TV watching. Say no to ambiance-ruining overhead lights!
Promising review: "I love to crochet at night when my husband and I are watching TV or sitting in the living room. We don't like bright light when we are watching TV. Using this, we can have dim lighting, and I have bright lights on my stitches! For the first time, I can crochet while watching a movie! I find it takes the eye strain out of crocheting at night. The settings provide a good range depending on your preference. It is so lightweight that I forget I have it on. The battery lasts me several evenings, and I just recharge it by keeping it plugged into the USB during the day. Amazing quality of life improver!" —Karen
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in eight colors).
6. A reverse coloring book to get your creative juices flowing if traditional coloring books feel stale or aren't as relaxing as they once were. This coloring book is a bit different: The colors are already on the page — your job is to add the lines.
Promising review: "This is definitely no coloring book. You can do so many things on each page and see different things each time. I did a couple like this one where I drew the faces and animals I saw — it can be similar to seeing things in clouds or the bathroom floor tiles. Or it can be a loose framework — I did a couple of pages where I made mechanical or botanical stuff. Many of the pages are obviously floral, but you can change them up any way you want. When I’ve drawn all the pages, I might get another copy and do them differently. There are also more books by the same author, so I might want them as well. I’ve never had so much fun doodling. It’s easy to get into the zone with this book." —Kathy G.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
7. A pair of ultra-comfy and cozy crossover flare leggings because your current crusty, dusty, and pilling pair of leggings are begging you to give them a break.
Promising review: "These are the comfiest pants. I usually buy big baggy sweatpants because I hate the tight cinching around my stomach from leggings or other tight pants. But the sweats are not as cute and don’t give you the nice booty visual. I hesitantly bought these pants because the reviews raved about how comfy they were, and the reviews were absolutely right! These are tight around my waist, but not in a way that’s uncomfortable at all. They sit nicely. They’re only 'tight' in that they have good tummy control and give you a nice waist. They also give you a bangin' booty, whether you have one or not! Highly recommend this product. Good price for the quality." —Sarah
Get them from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL, three inseam lengths, and 23 colors).
8. A CeraVe eye cream for helping reduce under-eye puffiness and dark circles, as well as helping hydrate and calm tired skin.
Promising review: "I think out of the hundreds of products I've bought, I've written maybe five reviews. Most of those were bad reviews. 😅 THIS review is like the 10 gold stars of reviews. I LOVE THIS EYE CREAM! I have a pretty nasty bag under only one of my eyes. Within four days, that bag is GONE! I don't know how, but it is. The area around my eyes is softer than it's ever been. Even makeup looks amazing now. It no longer settles in those pesky fine lines. I wish I could find a cream that made my entire face this soft. I microneedle, I've done TCA peels, I'm obsessed with Korean skincare, but NOTHING has ever given me such results as this eye cream. The area around my eyes feels like silk. BUY THIS EYE CREAM! You won't be disappointed." —Emily Hunter
Get it from Amazon for $12.58.
9. An anti-humidity spray if you want to give humidity a metaphorical middle finger. This spray creates a waterproof coat around your hair that blocks out moisture (that eventually leads to frizziness). As if that wasn't already magical enough, this effect lasts up to 72 hours or through 2–3 shampoos!
Promising review: "This stuff is fantastic. I used it at an outdoor wedding in South Florida when the temperature was in the mid-80s and humidity at 92%. My normally super frizzy hair looked great the whole evening, no frizz at all. Make sure you use enough and blow dry until it is completely dry. Would give it 10 stars if I could!!!" —victoria e.
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
10. A Stanley carrying strap so you can carry your fave bulky water bottle on your shoulder and gain a free hand.
J&J Designs is a family-run small business operated by husband and wife John and Jess. They donate a portion of proceeds to the Acres of Love, a nonprofit focused on helping orphaned or abandoned children in South Africa.
Promising review: "Good quality, was just as it said it would be and was exactly what I was looking for. Would definitely recommend it this." —Etsy Customer
Get it from J&J Designs on Etsy for $26 (straps available in two color combinations and charms available in letters A–Z).
11. Aaaaaand speaking of Stanley, a Stanley stein that'll keep your bevvy ice cold for hours. There's nothing worse than cracking open a beer at the beginning of the night only to take a sip and — BLEH! — it's now lukewarm.
Promising review: "Great beer stein. I like this a lot. The color pop is really cool and unique; it definitely won't be lost in a group setting, haha. The handle is nice and comfortable, easy to grip and hold, and though the mug itself is nice and solid and durable feeling, it isn't overly heavy feeling either. Keeps the beer nice and cold for a long time even with the open face, which is impressive, and it can hold a good amount. The steel ring on your lips can take a little getting used to, but it's not really a negative, just not what I'm used to. All in all, would definitely recommend it. It's a new favorite for certain!" —Collin M.
Get it from Amazon for $25+ (available in seven colors).
12. A reviewer-loved hair and body mist with notes of vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio to make you smell like you just walked off a sunny beach in Brazil.
Promising reviews: "If I could give this more stars I would!!" —Timothy Pilkington
"I have smelled [Cheirosa '62] on other women in public and have been too scared to ask what it was they were wearing. I bought this on a whim on the Prime Day sale and was FLOORED. It’s equal parts summer/beachy with an almost coconut vanilla essence but also gives cozy fall vibes as well. I can’t stop smelling my own hair, this stuff is amazing." —Caralina Casperson
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in six scents).
13. A mascara remover because you apply it just like mascara and it'll lift even the most stubborn waterproof formulas with ease.
This stuff is MAGICAL. I have stick-straight Asian lashes that refuse to hold a curl with wetter mascara formulas. As a result, I have to use waterproof mascara, which is a total pain to remove at night. Instead of rubbing my eyes raw with makeup removers that burn, I apply this like mascara, let it sit for a few minutes, and my waterproof mascara MELTS. Then I go in with a micellar water–soaked cotton pad, and my mascara is gone in 1–2 passes.
Promising review: "I was skeptical because I have always struggled with removing waterproof mascara 100% on the first wash/wipe. I applied it to both my lashes and then immediately washed my face with my normal cleanser and I felt nothing on my lashes! Like I never applied anything to them. I am amazed and in shock still from this magical formula and invention! Best creation ever!" —Chrisy
Get it from Amazon for $10.89.