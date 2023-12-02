Big Brain Alert: These 35 Products Are Just So Dang Smart

1. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two scents).
2. A pet hair remover if you're tired of getting fur all over your clothes. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. See, we can own nice things!!
Promising review: "If I could give this product six stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
3. A pack of stick-on fever indicators to keep an eye on your little one's temp without poking and prodding them with a mouth or ear thermometer every hour. These stickers stay put for up to 48 hours so you're constantly aware of your kiddo's temp this cold and flu season.
These stickers shouldn't completely replace a thermometer. But, if your kid has a temp, sticking these bugs on their head will help you keep an eye on whether their fever is rising or going down.
Promising review: "These things are awesome! We have a child who is prone to febrile seizures. These have really changed the amount of stress we have when he's sick. He's almost 7 and loves these. When he's sick he actually asks for one. The best part is they don't fall off in his sleep! So we can monitor his temp in his sleep with no need for an invasive thermometer every few hours. These do not completely replace a thermometer, that's important to know, but they will let you know when a fever is beginning. And, when you have very little time to get a fever down before it spikes to seizure levels these are incredibly helpful." —Nateric
Get eight stickers from Amazon for $6.95.
4. A pancake batter bottle for households that gobble down crepes, pancakes, and waffles quick as a flash. This genius invention is both the mixing bowl and the pourer (no more messy ladles and odd-shaped pancakes), meaning less mess at the end of breakfast.
The bottle isn't just for dispensing, either. It also has a whisk ball in the bottom so you can mix up your batter with just a few shakes.
Promising review: "I love this thing! It is easy to clean. The only thing is that I add water then powder mix; if you do it the other way it will clump up and not mix and you will have to open it and knock it loose to shake some more. You may not have that problem depending on how much you’re making but I have a family of six so we make a lot at once." —Danielle
Get it from Amazon for $13.28+ (available in two colors and with stencils).
5. A wig dryer stand because waiting hours (or even days) for your freshly washed wig to dry is not the move. Instead of hanging your wet wig on the bathroom door handle, place it over the mannequin head, insert the dryer, and let the ventilation holes dry the hair faster than you thought possible.
Note that you should not use heat settings on your dryer while using this wig stand. Also, please don't leave the wig stand unattended for too long if the hair dryer is plugged in and running!
Promising review: "10/10 I can't see myself drying my wigs any other way moving forward. What took 2–3 days for my wigs to air dry now takes minutes. I more than likely won't use it for styling but that option is available." —Stacy
Get it from Amazon for $28.98.
6. A WD-40 pen (A pen! Genius!) that'll give you the squeak-quieting, hinge-lubricating, rust-preventing powers that you know and love from traditional WD-40 but in an easy-to-maneuver precise pen tip.
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use it for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, I have cleaned Sharpie off wood and walls and of course to stop squeaky doors. These small direct point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer and in the house tool box." —BBP623
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
7. An easily washable drip catcher so the counter space between the back of your faucet and the wall just turn into a puddle after you wash the dishes. This absorbent mat sits snugly around your faucet so the back section of your sink area stays dry.
Hustle & Sew is a small shop based in Saint Helens, Oregon.
Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." —Alina
Get it from Hustle & Sew on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in four sizes and six colors).
8. A nail file board if your pup hates getting their nails trimmed but the scratch marks their overgrown claws make on your wood floors make you sad. This is like an emery board for your dog!
ScratchPad for Dogs is a small biz based in Atlanta.
Promising review: "Love this scratch pad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the Scratch Pad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!" —Kira Armajani
Get it from ScratchPad for Dogs on Etsy for $46.95+ (available in four styles and three grit levels).
9. A travel neck pillow to save your butt when you, as usual, overpack your suitcase and are about to be hit with a $100 overweight bag fee. Let's rewind! Before you try cramming everything in your suitcase, instead add some of your soft clothes to this genius sleeve, which becomes a travel pillow when filled. It can hold up to 10 T-shirts or about 2–3 days of clothing.
Promising review: "As a single guy who travels with mostly a few shirts, I find that this has been a great addition. It helps me travel with no bag a lot of times; I am able to fit most items right into it! Very economical buy when used properly. High quality." —Abbasbeydoun95
Get it from Amazon for $49.95.
10. A set of wad-free pads from Shark Tank for keeping your bedsheets from tangling in the wash. If you've ever opened the dryer expecting...well...dry sheets, only to find them tangled in a damp ball, you need this.
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.
Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
Get it from Amazon for $18.98.
11. A slicker brush because your fave fleece blanket started out so cozy and plush but now the once-fluffy fabric is clumpy, matted, and not so soft. This genius brush is designed to restore cashmere, faux fur, sheepskin, wool, and more so it feels (and looks!) new again.
Promising review: "Where have these been all my life? We purchased a couple of beautiful, charcoal-gray (dyed) sheepskin rugs for both sides of our bed. It used to feel really nice to get out of bed and set your feet onto them. But after many years and a couple of dogs, now my reaction to putting my feet down is, 'Ew. What the heck did I just step on?' Because of the dye, we can't just wash them or get them too wet. And I'm kind of lazy and forgetful. (Meaning, I've been thinking of taking them to a dry cleaner for years — but how much will that cost?) After our puppy had an accident (the worst kind of accident) on one, I knew I had to do something. These rugs weren't cheap, so tossing them wasn't an option. I cleaned up the 'accident' as best I could, but that left the spot feeling kind of dry and crunchy. And honestly, did I even get everything out? So after reading and googling, I decided to try one of these wire wool brushes. HALLELUJAH! It took some muscle to thoroughly brush each rug, but wow, not only did it re-fluff and revive the wool, it pulled up a lot of loose dirt and anything that was stuck to the fibers. I did have to keep cleaning off the brush (from all the fibers and dirt that accumulated), but that's super easy. No different than my own hair brush. I really wish I had gotten this brush sooner!" —Renee
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.