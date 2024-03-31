If You Woke Up This Morning And Hated Your Bathroom, This Post Is For You

1. A pack of double shower hooks to save you time when you wanna toss your dirty shower curtain liner in the washing machine. Now you don't have to remove the shower curtain too (and then inevitably hang it up backwards). And one certified genius even used the hooks as pant hangers. *mind blown*
Promising review: "Wow. Game-changer. I have to change my shower curtain liner a lot because of a humid bathroom (yes, even with a fan on 😬). Though there are greater issues in the world, why wouldn't you want to save yourself some time with these hooks? Not having to take the curtain off each time I change the liner has really been more satisfying than I had anticipated. Added bonus is the rings themselves: The balls that were added hug the shower curtain rod so they never pop off. Something I never knew I needed either. Love these!" —Jdbouchart
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 12 finishes).
2. A wood polish and conditioner so you can hide the signs of wear and tear on your bathroom cabinets.
Promising review: "My bathroom cabinets had a lot of wear from the steam from showers and baths. I want to replace them, but I decided I would try this first. It's very easy to apply: Wait 20 minutes, then wipe off the excess. Filled in the places where the varnish was gone and showing raw wood and brightened up the finish. Looks much, much better for an easy and cheap fix. Very pleased with this product." —Dog Lovers
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in four sizes).
3. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray that'll make soap scum and shower grime buildup vanish without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that, no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda, would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits, dirt, and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
4. And speaking of no scrubbing, a mold and mildew remover because you can set it, forget it, and come back in a few hours to see grout that looks like new. I'm talking basically every speck of black mold is gone! *Cues up "Do You Believe in Magic"*
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I live in an older apartment complex, and even though I scrub and clean my bathtub every week, the caulk around the edge still manages to grow mold and turn brown/black. I scrubbed with many different products, but it didn't seem to make a difference. I found this product, and the transformation is huge. First, it's easy to apply because of the squeeze top. I was able to just really focus on the caulk. Then, because it's a gel, it stayed put and didn't ooze everywhere. It really surprised me on those vertical sides. In the first picture, I already scrubbed my tub and even used some sturdy brushes attached to my power drill. The second half of the picture is after five hours of letting this mold remover soak and just wiping it off." —Rochelle
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. A set of glass jars with bamboo lids if you spend too much time watching restocking and organizing TikToks, and now you *need* to put things in aesthetic containers.
Labels are included.
Promising review: "These are actually cuter than I expected! They are a tad smaller than some I've seen, but they actually looked great and can hold plenty of cotton swabs and cotton balls in the spare bathrooms. I have mine on a serving tray with a candle and vase, and they look great without taking up too much space!" —tara savage
Get the set of four jars from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A expanding shower liner for anyone whose shower feels like a 1-by-1-foot box. *raises hand* This genius liner curves away from your body so you feel like you have more space and you're not constantly pushing away a shower curtain that blows toward you.
Promising review: "Wow! This is exactly what I was looking for! I have a tiny bathroom in an old apartment building with an untreated window that needs to be covered with a shower curtain inside my shower. Every time you'd shower, you would be attacked by curtains from both sides. That is until I purchased this curtain. It gives so much more room in the shower, like a curved shower rod, but without all that hardware and work associated with it. It's weighted enough so it doesn't move. I'm no longer attacked by my shower curtains. I 100% would purchase again" —Brittany Hopkins
Get it from Amazon for $41.99.
7. A curved two-tier shelf to grant your wish for extra bathroom storage even if you have a pedestal sink.
Promising review: "The item is neither too big nor too small for my pedestal sink area, which is tiny, and the bathroom itself has no room for any type of standing table for brushes, makeup, etc. I use small plastic cups to hold a variety of hair clips and have jars of skincare cream, and I find this curved open shelving to be convenient for that. For me, the assembly was not hard or very time-consuming. It's nicely lightweight to lift, and I have rust-proofing spray to spray on it to protect the metal from the effects of water moisture." —Carolyn
Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in two colors).
8. A set of two adhesive shower shelves so stacking your bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and body wash doesn't feel like playing Tetris on your shower's ledges.
Promising review: "I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" —Sara B
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors).
9. A trifold mirror that'll make it possible to see the back of your head — HALLELUJAH! — when you're giving yourself a trim, braiding your hair, or just want to check if you missed a section with your flat iron. It can be hung from the door frame, mounted on a wall, or propped up against a flat surface.
10. A jetted tub cleaner, because yes, you have to clean the inside of your tub — like the inside, inside. This cleanser will quickly flush out soap scum and body oils that are gunking up your tub's jets, and you won't even have to pick up a sponge.
Oh Yuk is a family-owned small business based in Minnesota.
Promising review: "Works better than anything else we have tried on our six-foot jetted hot tub. We have well water with lots of minerals. Oh Yuk gets the crud out fast and rinses easy. Been using it for three years, and nothing else comes close." —Linda
Get it from Amazon for $17.84.