From Drains To Grout, Here Are 36 Products To Help With Problem Areas In Your Bathroom

Problem area: the bathtub
1. A jetted tub cleaner that'll clean the inside of your tub — like the inside, inside. This cleanser will quickly flush out soap scum and body oils that are gunking up your tub's jets, and you won't even have to pick up a sponge.
2. A set of drill brush attachments if you gave up on baths a long time ago because getting your tub sparkly clean didn't feel possible. No more furiously scrubbing your tub; instead, just attach the brush head and flip the switch on your drill. Why work harder when you could work smarter?
FYI: The yellow brush is a medium bristle brush designed for bathroom surfaces. The other colors are better suited for different surfaces based on their stiffness.
Promising review: "My bathtub has 5 years of calcium and hard water buildup. I loved that there were different attachments, depending on your needs and the amount of hard scrubbing you need. The brushes attached to my drill very easily! After 5 minutes of use (without any additional help from cleaning agents), I have to say that I was impressed to see the calcium buildup melt away before my eyes. I am actually impressed and am really glad I made this purchase!" —Meredith B.
Get a set of four drill brushes from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in several brush stiffnesses).
3. A bath overflow drain cover so you can enjoy a few extra inches of toasty water instead of sitting in water only up to your belly button and feeling scammed.
Promising review: "I have a high-stress job, and I've started taking baths as a way to unwind. However, it never seemed like I could keep enough water in the tub to really enjoy it. This little thing makes a HUGE difference!! I get at least an extra three inches of water, and it is great." —Hyacinthe Snyder
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in nine colors).
4. An electric waterproof bubble massage mat with a built-in heater to make your regular old baths feel like you're soaking in a hot tub. Imagine how nice it would feel to marinate in this after a stressful day...
Note that the suction cups will stick best if you do not have a textured tub.
Promising review: "The SereneLife bath mat is everything I wanted it to be. This has turned my garden tub in my apartment into a very nice Jacuzzi tub. It feels really great on sore muscles and aerates the bubble bath to be very aromatic. The jets are really strong and feel nice on your body." —Megan
Get it from Amazon for $134.05.
5. A plush bath pillow because you don't want to end your bath more sore than you were when you first got in the tub. *gives current bath pillow a stink eye because it always gives me a crick in my neck* This pillow won't slip, slide, or budge thanks to the built-in suction cups and has a padded headrest.
Promising review: "This took my bath relaxing game to a new level. I love how comfortable this is, and the suction cups do a great job of staying in place. It has a nice hook so that you can hang it up to air dry, and on top of that, it comes with a little case to put it in when you throw it in the washer! I love this product and have caught even my husband using it some of the time. I would 100% buy again if I had to, but I have had it a few months, and the quality looks like it will last." —Victorya williams
Get it from Amazon for $37.99.
Problem area: the shower
6. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray for making soap scum and shower grime buildup vanish without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are *poof* gone.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
7. A mold and mildew remover gel that you can set, forget, and come back to in a few hours to see grout that looks like new. I'm talking basically every speck of black mold is gone! *Cues up "Do You Believe in Magic"*
Promising review: "Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately, when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight, and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. It's 1,000% worth the (small) investment. Seriously — just buy this. It's amazing!!" —Nicole D.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A rust-remover spray so you no longer avoid looking at your shower because of embarrassing stains. This cleanser will obliterate those streaks in the blink of an eye.
Promising review: "Worked great and super fast. My bathtub has a dip where water collects unless it's squeegeed out, but even then, some water remains. Well, it began to rust, and no amount of scrubbing or bleach could clean it. I got this product and sprayed it over the rise spots, and within five minutes, I saw it starting to clear up, and in15 minutes it was all gone." —Joshlynne
Get it from Amazon for $11.55.
9. A shower curtain liner with mesh pockets if your poor toes have suffered the pain of heavy shampoo and conditioner bottles falling onto them every time you step into the shower.
Promising review: "This is the perfect storage solution for our tiny NYC bathroom and so much better than a shower head hook caddy. It's great that the pockets are mesh so as not to hold water/get gross." —Emily Tozer
Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in gray and mesh).
10. A pack of double shower hooks to save you time when you wanna toss your dirty shower curtain liner in the washing machine. Now you don't have to remove the shower curtain too (and then inevitably hang it up backwards). And one certified genius even used the hooks as pant hangers. *mind blown*
Promising review: "Wow. Game-changer. I have to change my shower curtain liner a lot because of a humid bathroom (yes, even with a fan on 😬). Though there are greater issues in the world, why wouldn't you want to save yourself some time with these hooks? Not having to take the curtain off each time I change the liner has really been more satisfying than I had anticipated. Added bonus is the rings themselves: The balls that were added hug the shower curtain rod so they never pop off. Something I never knew I needed either. Love these!" —Jdbouchart
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 12 finishes).
11. A set of two adhesive shower shelves so stacking your bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and body wash doesn't feel like playing Tetris on your shower's ledges.
Promising review: "I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they've stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I'm so impressed! I'm sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install; they look beautiful and modern and give my bathroom a totally different vibe. It's so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" —Sara B
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors).