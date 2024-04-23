35 Reviewer-Loved Products To Get Your Backyard Spring Ready

1. A lawn repair formula that'll regrow the grass so you have something to mow this summer. It's designed to reverse scorch marks from pet urine, damage from digging, and wear in high traffic areas.
Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom
2. A standing weeder because the worst part of gardening is having to kneel for hours plucking weeds. My back hurts just thinking about it! Thankfully, this tool has three steel claws that grip weeds and roots so you can pull them out while standing.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
3. And a crack weeder tool so your knuckles aren't scratched and bloodied after a session of sidewalk weed pulling. This stainless steel tool is designed to get into tight sidewalk cracks and remove stubborn thistles, weeds, and moss with ease.
Promising review: "I've been searching for something to remove the weeds for a while and came across this amazing tool. Since I refuse to use chemicals in my yard, I've been left with scraped knuckles every time I attempt to remove weeds. The weeds have grown so tightly in the concrete cracks that I pretty much gave up; even weed-whacking it didn't help much. Yes, you do have to use a little bit of effort but the end result was so worth it!" —Shelley Arakaki
4. A soil moisture and pH meter if you want to set up your plant babies for success. This lil' hand-sized gadget will tell you your soil's moisture and pH levels as well as how much sun the plants are getting.
5. A sunflower seed mix for anyone dreaming of a garden full of blooms. These low-maintenance and fast-sprouting flowers require minimal watering but can offer maximum wow.
Promising review: "All the varieties grew, and I was very impressed by how they stayed nice and neat when planted in a row. I used them to edge one side of my garden. Several strong storms came through this summer and didn’t break even one! They drew all types of pollinators: bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. Stem cutting they did very well and can last up to a week." —Taryn Fellinger
6. An inflatable pool to make your sunny dreams of relaxing in a pool with a glass of sweet tea a reality — even if you have a small backyard.
Promising review: "Good size. I'm 5'4" and I bought it for my 3-year-old and 2-year-old for the spring and summer. I didn't need anything huge; I have a nice size deck and we spend a lot of time on the deck so I wanted something big enough for them to have some wiggle room to keep cool but not too big so it wouldn't take up to much room. I also purchased an outdoor grass rug to put it on to protect the bottom of it and keep it from getting splinters (just a suggestion if you plan on using on the deck). It has a drain plug so cleaning and getting fresh water is not hard at all." —Majestic 0220
7. A three-piece furniture set that'll provide a cushy place to land after a long day at work. Unwinding with a glass of wine on the patio sounds pretty fun if you ask me.
Promising review: "Great set for the price! I needed a smaller chair and table set for my front porch as it is not very wide and this was perfect. Sturdy build and comfortable. Not hard to put together: all pieces were included and the instructions were easy. Can’t wait to sit outside with a cup of coffee and watch the cars drive by." —DEBBIE JACKSON
8. An instant stain remover spray because it'll make your dirt-covered plastic patio furniture look new again. It actually works to remove the deep-set, below-the-surface stains, so when you wipe away the cleaner, you're wiping away *all* the mess.
Promising review: "I have a small three-tier water fountain on my patio. Naturally, the birds in the community have come to rely on it for drinking and bathing. I literally sprayed this product and walked away. I actually left it on overnight, I got busy with other tasks. When I checked back all of the mold was gone, everything, with no damage to the painted stucco wall or cement and no scrubbing. Literally spray and leave." —Mark
9. And a Wet & Forget exterior spray (from the makers of the beloved Wet & Forget shower spray) so you can see algae, moss, mildew, and mold buildup disappear over time if you don't want to dedicate a weekend to scrubbing your stone walkway on your hands and knees. Simply spray and walk away!
Promising review: "Love the fact that you just spray and let it do its thing. No rinse-off or anything. My outdoor rugs were a little drab after the winter and this brought them back to like. No scrubbing either. Worked well." —Chasing Fireflies
10. A can of porch and patio paint if your concrete or wood patio is looking a little rough. What better way to get rid of old stains than to cover 'em with a fresh coat of paint?
11. A multi-functional fire pit to bring the family together for fun outdoor activities like roasting s'mores or grilling. You can also fill the pit with ice and bottled beverages to keep you hydrated after hours in the sun.
Promising review: "I love the functionality of this fire pit so much! To just sit by the fire or to decide we want to do a quick barbecue on it is just so wonderful! I appreciate the cover that comes with it to protect it from the elements. Assembly was quite easy. I look forward to having this for many years to come. I highly recommend this product." —Kimi
