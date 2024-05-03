If You Feel Like You Spend All Your Time Indoors, These 33 Backyard Products Will Get You Out Of The House More

1. A multi-functional fire pit for bringing the family together for fun outdoor activities like roasting s'mores or grilling. You can also fill the pit with ice and bottled beverages to keep you hydrated after hours in the sun.
Promising review: "I love the functionality of this fire pit so much! To just sit by the fire or to decide we want to do a quick barbecue on it is just so wonderful! I appreciate the cover that comes with it to protect it from the elements. Assembly was quite easy. I look forward to having this for many years to come. I highly recommend this product." —Kimi
2. And a flame colorant to effortlessly make nights in front of the fire pit just a little bit more special.
3. A three-piece furniture set that'll provide a cushy place to land after a long day at work. Unwinding with a glass of wine on the patio sounds pretty fun if you ask me.
Promising review: "Great set for the price! I needed a smaller chair and table set for my front porch as it is not very wide and this was perfect. Sturdy build and comfortable. Not hard to put together: all pieces were included and the instructions were easy. Can’t wait to sit outside with a cup of coffee and watch the cars drive by." —DEBBIE JACKSON
4. A folding balcony bar because your "backyard" is your itty bitty balcony — but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy your morning coffee outside with the wind and sun on your face. And when you're done, fold down the bar!
Pure Wood Design is a small business run by carpenter Ömer, who has over 40 years of woodworking experience.
Promising review: "Best idea for a balcony. Really well-made product, and I could not be happier. Heavier and stronger than what you're thinking." —Scotty Smith
5. A stunning glassworks wind chime so you can sit out on the front porch or in your backyard and just enjoy the soothing tinkling sounds and the breeze on your face.
Promising review: "This is definitely the most beautiful wind chime I've ever seen, and I love the sound, too. The packaging was nice, all glass pieces were well-protected. I will definitely consider buying again as gifts." —Anita J.
6. A fully enclosed mesh cat tent so you can bring the thing that's keeping you inside — aka your kitty — with you when you're craving a bit of outside time. Who knows, they may never want to come back inside!
Promising review: "I bought this cat tent because our two fur babies will sit in the window and cry if we are outside. I tried a leash, but they didn't like that, and they often escaped it. I came across this tent, and it was the BEST purchase I made. The quality is great! Both cats fit in it, so the size is perfect. Very excited that this is actually a product for the cats!!!" —hgrizz
7. A 4-in-1 inflatable pool float for making pool time even more fun. But beware — it's so dang comfortable that you might want to buy two so you don't have to share!
Promising review: "Got this on a whim after reading some reviews. I didn't expect it to immediately become the fam's new favorite! Lay back, and you are half in, half out of the water, so you aren't baking from above or freezing below — just what we wanted. It holds your head well out of the water and feels very supportive/stable. I've had it for about a month now and only had to blow it up the first time; the plastic is fairly thick and doesn't lose air through seams or the nozzle. We have a full-body foam float that costs about $120, and it never gets used anymore. Everybody takes turns on this one. Great deal for the price; I just bought three more of various colors. Go ahead and try it." —DIY Guy
8. A set of color-changing inflatable pool balls to entice you to actually get in the pool, even if it's just to pose with your new lights for Instagram. They're solar-powered and will last about eight hours on a charge.
Each light cycles through red, blue, white, and green.
Promising review: "My pool is so old school and boring that I bought these to liven it up, and what a difference!! My pool went from 'meh' to WOW! The balls are easily inflated by mouth like a beach ball. Once inflated, a few hours in the sun and they are charged and ready to go. They light up after dusk ( it has to be rather dark). There is no manual way to power them on or off; they glow all night long. The changing colors are vibrant and very beautiful. They have a loop at the top if you would like to hang them. They would be magical hanging in a tree or from a pergola. I really liked how easy these were to fill and charge, and I like the solar power and the amazing color display. They make my inner child happy." —J. Matheson
9. Some weatherproof outdoor string lights that'll make your backyard the coziest spot to be all spring and summer.
Promising review: "I live in Arizona where we get monsoons (harsh winds with heavy rain), and since I've bought these, I've had two monsoons, and the bulbs somehow are all still working! I recently accidentally hit a bulb throwing my dog's ball in the yard, and one bulb went out (my fault obviously), but it's awesome they included four replacement bulbs. As for the brightness, they aren't too bright or too dull, which is exactly what I was looking for. If you're looking for something with mellow, not overpowering backyard lighting that still lights up your yard, these are definitely it :)" —Nanzilla
10. Or a pack of solar-powered waterproof deck lights because you want a little bit of light while you're chilling in your hot tub but don't want ambiance-ruining flood lights.
Promising review: "These lights were easy to install and look great in on our deck. We just had a pool built and needed some light on the steps of the deck so we could see walking up the steps at night. They're beautiful without too much light." —BJ
11. A Jumbo Pong set so you can bring everyone outside through the shared love of friendly competition. And now's your chance to put your years of beer pong experience to good use and own your kids!
Promising review: "The quality of the cups and balls is impressive; they're sturdy and built to last. Setting up the game was a breeze, and we were able to jump right into the action. It's perfect for those sunny afternoons in the backyard or a day out at the park with friends and family." —Antonio
12. A garbage guard if your backyard is a mess of flies. 🤢 It sticks to the inside of your garbage can and releases an odorless vapor that prevents buggies for up to four months.
Promising review: "Got an outdoor can, the kind the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid, near the hinge, to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! No apparent odor. Just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc.)" —Michael E. Bradley
13. A high-voltage bug zapper for handling all manner of flying pests — mosquitoes, gnats, flies, moths, and other insects — within an acre radius. Goodbye, pesky bloodsuckers! You will not be missed.
Promising review: "We live in the woods on a lake in Bluegrass Country in Kentucky. The bugs were ridiculous when we first moved here! I bought one of these last spring as a test and was so impressed I purchased two more. They absolutely crush the flying insect population in short order! This spring, we have noticed a huge decrease in bugs, which we suspect is due to the significant depopulation of the breeders last summer. We leave ours on all year round and some are zapped even in the dead of winter, but during the spring and summer? My gosh! We have to use a leaf blower to clean up under the units nearly every day! Even our nearest neighbor (about 200 feet away) says they've noticed a big fall off in bugs in their yard since we put up our units." —Paul
