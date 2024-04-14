36 Products That’ll Make You Think, “Yup, I’m Overhauling My Backyard This Spring”

1. A lawn repair formula that'll regrow the grass so you have something to mow this summer. It's designed to reverse scorch marks from pet urine, damage from digging, and wear in high traffic areas.
Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom
Get it from Amazon for $19.84+ (available in five sizes).
2. A standing weeder because the worst part of gardening is having to kneel for hours plucking weeds. My back hurts just thinking about it! Thankfully, this tool has three steel claws that grip weeds and roots so you can pull them out while standing.
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is an Oregon-based, family-owned small business.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
3. A hammock chair to turn your porch into an oasis. It can support up to 320 pounds, and has built-in pockets so all your relaxation essentials are always nearby.
Promising review: "No assembly required, super easy to put up, and adds so much character to our backyard. It's also very comfortable to sit in. I'm only 5ft tall, so I'm able to sit cross-legged with extra room." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in three colors).
4. A portable 100-inch movie screen so your family's outdoor movie night isn't ruined by the little one in the back whining, "I can't see the screen!" It's lightweight yet sturdy, large enough for everyone (and probably the neighbors) to see, and reviewers say setup takes mere minutes.
5. An outdoor drink stakes set for securely holding your glass of lemonade in a safe spot. You know what's not fun? Setting down your soda only for it to fall over on uneven ground, get kicked accidentally, or be invaded by ants.
Promising review: "These are great. They are large enough to hold large drink tumblers like a Yeti, they will hold a beer with a thick foam koozie, they will hold a giant Fosters can, and yes, it is large enough to hold a bottle of wine. They are made out of metal and seem pretty durable. Each one is two pieces that screw together, and they have a small tab to help you push them into the ground with your feet. The only thing I would improve is to make the foot tab a little larger. Otherwise, they have my stars." —Jamawama
Get a set of four from Amazon for $18.74.
6. A pooper scooper that'll scoop the dang poop so you don't have to look at or smell it when you're relaxing outside.
Promising review: "With three dogs, two small and one large, scooping the yard is a never-ending job. But with the Arm & Hammer swivel bin and rake, there is no more bending to pick up the doggy droppings. I am able to easily use the rake to push the droppings into the bag-covered bin. When I am done cleaning up the yard, I simply remove the plastic bag from the scoop, tie it off, and dispose. I spray the rake with the hose sprayer and then clip the rake onto the scooper for easy storage. I really like this handy scooper. It makes a very icky job much easier to handle." —Kelly Eldred
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
7. An instant stain remover spray because it'll make your dirt-covered plastic patio furniture look new again. It actually works to remove the deep-set, below-the-surface stains, so when you wipe away the cleaner, you're wiping away *all* the mess.
Promising review: "I have a small three-tier water fountain on my patio. Naturally, the birds in the community have come to rely on it for drinking and bathing. I literally sprayed this product and walked away. I actually left it on overnight, I got busy with other tasks. When I checked back all of the mold was gone, everything, with no damage to the painted stucco wall or cement and no scrubbing. Literally spray and leave." —Mark
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four sizes).
8. An inflatable pool to make your sunny dreams of relaxing in a pool with a glass of sweet tea a reality — even if you have a small backyard.
Promising review: "Good size. I'm 5'4" and I bought it for my 3-year-old and 2-year-old for the spring and summer. I didn't need anything huge; I have a nice size deck and we spend a lot of time on the deck so I wanted something big enough for them to have some wiggle room to keep cool but not too big so it wouldn't take up to much room. I also purchased an outdoor grass rug to put it on to protect the bottom of it and keep it from getting splinters (just a suggestion if you plan on using on the deck). It has a drain plug so cleaning and getting fresh water is not hard at all." —Majestic 0220
Get it from Amazon for $47.64.
9. Or a dog/kiddie pool if you need an option that can withstand kids and dogs roughhousing. It's portable and folds down so you can store it in the garage for next summer.
Promising review: "I have a 3-month-old lab that I wanted to start introducing to water on a hot summer day. It was perfect because 1. He likes to chew everything and this one can't pop and doesn't seem like it would puncture easily. 2. The sides kind of fold down if he was slowly getting in but then I could easily reform it. 3. Super easy set up and clean up. Now I don't have to have a huge ugly plastic pool propped up on the side of my house." —LBella
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in seven sizes).
10. A high-voltage bug zapper so you can say goodbye to not only mosquitoes but also gnats, flies, moths, and other insects within an acre radius.
Promising review: "We live in the woods on a lake in Bluegrass Country in Kentucky. The bugs were ridiculous when we first moved here! I bought one of these last spring as a test and was so impressed I purchased two more. They absolutely crush the flying insect population in short order! This spring, we have noticed a huge decrease in bugs, which we suspect is due to the significant depopulation of the breeders last summer. We leave ours on all year round and some are zapped even in the dead of winter, but during the spring and summer? My gosh! We have to use a leaf blower to clean up under the units nearly every day! Even our nearest neighbor (about 200 feet away) says they've noticed a big fall off in bugs in their yard since we put up our units." —Paul
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
11. A hanging curved lounge chair for keeping you shaded and comfy as you chill by the pool. Now's the perfect time (and this is the perfect place) to curl up and crack open that book you said you were going to read.
Promising review: "The only problem I have with this chair is that I only have one of them, and the whole family now fights over it! Seriously, it is THAT comfortable and relaxing. Pretty easy to put together. My husband got it all assembled in less than an hour and then proceeded to open up a beer and fall asleep in it next to the pool. HA! I like to take my laptop and work on it as the moveable umbrella shades my screen. Love love LOVE it!!" —Erin S
Get it from Amazon for $199.99+ (available in nine colors).