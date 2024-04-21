31 Backyard Improvement Products So You Can Enjoy Every Warm Day Outside To The Fullest

1. A lawn repair formula that'll regrow the grass so you have something to mow this summer. It's designed to reverse scorch marks from pet urine, damage from digging, and wear in high traffic areas.
Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs, and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this, and it literally 'grew anywhere,' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year, so I put more down, and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes).
2. A stand-up weeder because the worst part of gardening is having to kneel for hours plucking weeds. My back hurts just thinking about it! Thankfully, this tool has four steel claws that grip weeds and roots so you can pull them out while standing.
Pro tip: Use this after your yard has received some rain so the soil is soft and the claws can easily penetrate the ground without damaging the claws.
Promising review: "Bought this on a whim and I couldn’t be happier. It is so easy to use, does exactly what it is advertised to do, and really gets the entire root without destroying the lawn. Great product!" —Tony
Get it from Amazon for $48.48.
3. A hammock chair to turn your porch into an oasis. It can support up to 320 pounds, and has built-in pockets so all your relaxation essentials are always nearby.
Promising review: "No assembly required, super easy to put up, and adds so much character to our backyard. It's also very comfortable to sit in. I'm only 5ft tall, so I'm able to sit cross-legged with extra room." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in four colors and two styles).
4. A bee-proof and drip-free hummingbird feeder if you wanna chill on your deck while watching these fast-moving flyers.
Copper Hummingbird is a small biz based in Tucson, Arizona. Nancy Biggins, the founder, worked as a zookeeper in the hummingbird aviary at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, so these feeders are the real deal.
Promising review: "This is beautiful. I ordered two so I could hang one off of the other. Within a day, I had birds flocking to it. The copper is so pretty and looks great. Highly recommended." —Jennifer Serafin
Get it from Copper Hummingbird on Etsy for $28.50.
5. A portable 100-inch movie screen so your family's outdoor movie night isn't ruined by the little one in the back whining, "I can't see the screen!" It's lightweight yet sturdy, large enough for everyone (and probably the neighbors) to see, and reviewers say setup takes mere minutes.
6. An outdoor drink stakes set for securely holding your glass of lemonade in a safe spot. You know what's not fun? Setting down your soda only for it to fall over on uneven ground, get kicked accidentally, or be invaded by ants.
Promising review: "These are great. They are large enough to hold large drink tumblers like a Yeti, they will hold a beer with a thick foam koozie, they will hold a giant Fosters can, and yes, it is large enough to hold a bottle of wine. They are made out of metal and seem pretty durable. Each one is two pieces that screw together, and they have a small tab to help you push them into the ground with your feet. The only thing I would improve is to make the foot tab a little larger, otherwise, they have my stars." —Jamawama
Get a set of four from Amazon for $18.74.
7. A pooper scooper that'll scoop the dang poop so you don't have to look at or smell it when you're relaxing outside.
Promising review: "With three dogs, two small and one large, scooping the yard is a never-ending job. But with the Arm & Hammer swivel bin and rake, there is no more bending to pick up the doggy droppings. I am able to easily use the rake to push the droppings into the bag-covered bin. When I am done cleaning up the yard, I just simply remove the plastic bag from the scoop, tie it off, and dispose. I do spray the rake off with the hose sprayer and then clip the rake onto the scooper for easy storage. I really like this handy scooper. It makes a very icky job much easier to handle." —Kelly Eldred
Get it from Amazon for $18.22.
8. An instant stain remover spray because it'll make your dirt-covered plastic patio furniture look new again. It actually works to remove the deep-set, below-the-surface stains so when you wipe away the cleaner, you're wiping away *all* the mess.
Promising review: "I have a small three-tier water fountain on my patio. Naturally, the birds in the community have come to rely upon it for drinking and bathing. I literally sprayed this product and walked away. I actually left it on overnight, and I got busy with other tasks. When I checked back all of the mold was gone, everything, with no damage to the painted stucco wall or cement and no scrubbing. Literally spray and leave." —Mark
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four sizes).
9. An inflatable pool to make your sunny dreams of relaxing in a pool with a glass of sweet tea a reality — even if you have a small backyard.
Promising review: "Good size. I'm 5'4", and I bought it for my 3-year-old and 2-year-old for the spring and summer. I didn't need anything huge; I have a nice-sized deck, and we spend a lot of time on the deck, so I wanted something big enough for them to have some wiggle room to keep cool but not too big so it wouldn't take up too much room. I also purchased an outdoor grass rug to put under it to protect the bottom of it and keep it from getting splinters (just a suggestion if you plan on using it on the deck). It has a drain plug, so cleaning and getting fresh water is not hard at all." —Majestic 0220
Get it from Amazon for $43.99.
10. Or a dog/kiddie pool if you need an option that can withstand kids and dogs roughhousing. It's portable and folds down so you can store it in the garage for next summer.
Promising review: "I have a 3-month-old lab that I wanted to start introducing to water on a hot summer day. It was perfect because 1. He likes to chew everything, and this one can't pop and doesn't seem like it would puncture easily. 2. The sides kind of fold down if he was slowly getting in, but then I could easily reform it. 3. Super easy setup and cleanup. Now I don't have to have a huge ugly plastic pool propped up on the side of my house." —LBella
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven sizes and three colors).