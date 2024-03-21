"It Was Really Toxic": People Who've Quit Or Cut Back On Social Media Are Opening Up About How It Affected Them

6. "I permanently deleted all of my social media accounts over a year ago because I didn't like how I used social media or how it made me feel after I used it. I got rid of all the accounts at once. I am way more content now. I'm better at reaching out to people in my life and having fulfilling social interactions. I don't suffer FOMO because I don't know what people are doing without me. And I don't purchase as much because I don't see all the stuff other people have on social media."

"I feel like I've become a better wife, mom, friend, sister, and daughter since I left social media. I love really being there for others and being engaged and present. I also gained a new hobby as I made it my mission to learn how to bake — now I have something I can share with people in my life that I make for them to enjoy.



"I also now have a dumb phone. I can pretty much only use my phone as a tool to call and text. I like the 'friction' of not having access to anything/everything on my phone."

—user924