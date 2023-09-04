I love hearing people from other countries and cultures give their opinions about American culture. After all, sometimes all it takes is an outsider's perspective to make you see your life and customs in a totally new light. Recently, u/421continueblazingitasked Redditors from outside of the US to share the things that Americans do that make no sense, and the responses were fascinating. Here's what they had to say:
1."Baby showers. Here in Sweden, it is generally considered bad luck to give baby gifts before the baby is actually born. When the baby is born and the parents have gotten a few weeks alone with their newborn, they usually start inviting people to meet them, but one or a few at a time, and then you bring a gift."
2."Having to find somebody to cover shifts when you're off on leave or sick. Isn't that literally what the manager is there for?"
4."From what I understand, the US customer service culture seems bonkers. I feel like there's more pressure put on customer service workers to look bouncy and happy all the time, even if their working conditions suck otherwise. I feel like acting shitty to customer service workers is either more common or more accepted than in Europe as well? Some of the tales I've read about 'Karen customers' absolutely wouldn't fly in my country, assuming that even a fraction of them are true."
5."Cashiers who aren't allowed to sit during their work. Why??"
10."The tipping culture. Working a job and then having to depend on charity seems extremely weird. I don't understand how people put up with that, having employment but having to basically beg for money to survive."
11."Doing your own taxes and being punished if you get it wrong by mistake."
16."Sales tax not being already included in the price. Wild."
17."Playing the national anthem before EVERY sporting event? Just never understood it, maybe it's just because I'm Australian and we only ever play the national anthem before finals (or playoffs if you're American) games."
22."Putting flags everywhere. Are you all suffering from amnesia and are afraid that you will forget what your flag looks like?"
23."Fear of anything 'not capitalist' being somehow 'communist', e.g. universal healthcare. Yet at the same time being terrified of 'big pharma'. It literally works in hundreds of other non-communist countries."
29."The whole 'building credit' thing. Not sure it's a custom or just plain stupid. The amount of money that I can borrow is a reflection of my income and what it is that I want to borrow money for. The idea that you can't get a mortgage because you didn't pay for groceries with a credit card 10 years ago is absurd."
30."Why do politicians finish their speeches 'God bless America' and similar? It gives me shivers! Theocracy is not a good thing. Let's have separation between church and state and between religion and politics, shall we? I believe, in fact, that your country was actually built on the principle of that separation, was it not?"
32."Pickup trucks as daily use cars. Of course I know that at this point most pickups are just SUVs with a small open bed in the rear, but it still boggles my mind how many people believe they absolutely need a pickup."
33."Putting quite a bit of sugar in things that don't require it, like bread and casseroles."