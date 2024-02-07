Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Millennial And Gen X Women Are Posting Their "Untouched Faces" To Remind The Internet What Skin Texture Looks Like, And It's So Refreshing

    "Soaking up precious memories as a mom and partner, every second counts. And my body and face shows how much life I’ve lived!"

    Megan Liscomb
    by Megan Liscomb

    Senior Editor

    In a world of beauty filters, Botox, fillers, Photoshop, and images generated by artificial intelligence, we're surrounded by images of poreless and impossibly perfect faces. However, the "untouched face" trend going around on TikTok has women showing what their natural faces look like, wrinkles, pimples, dark circles, and all.

    In January, 28-year-old Courtney Ball (@courtball on TikTok) started the trend, posting a video that included the text, "here is a reminder what the raw face of a 28 yr old girl who hasn't had any 'work' done looks like." As of this writing, her video has been viewed more than 8 million times on TikTok.

    @courtball / Via tiktok.com

    As someone 10 years her senior, let me just remind you all that 28 is very young! Heck, 38 and even 48 are also still pretty young too.

    Courtney told BuzzFeed that she was inspired to post her bare, natural face because she wants to see more faces that haven't been digitally or surgically altered in her feed. "I believe untouched, filterless, makeup-less, natural faces aren’t seen enough, especially in the online space. I just felt it would be a positive message to share that blemishes, spots, scars, ‘flaws’ are OK, normal, and beautiful too."

    Close-up showing fine lines and freckles around Courtney&#x27;s eye
    @courtball / Via tiktok.com

    She added, "You don’t have to let the pressure of society's beauty standards affect what you think you need to ‘fix’ about your face and body."

    And she shared with BuzzFeed how she feels about getting older so far: "Getting older, to me, is a comforting feeling — to be finding my place in this big, scary, beautiful world. As each year passes, I know myself more and more, and I learn/unlearn more and more. Soaking up precious memories as a mom and partner, every second counts. And my body and face shows how much life I’ve lived!"

    Now, I think she looks incredible. Unfortunately, the comments on her video were flooded with negativity from users shaming Courtney for having "sun damage."

    Comment saying &quot;I&#x27;m sorry WHAT are these comments [shocked emoji] this girl is stunning and looks exactly as she should?&quot;
    @courtball / Via tiktok.com

    Courtney told BuzzFeed that the negativity was disappointing, but she says she's so grateful for the kind people who showed up for her too. "My narrative really was NOT to tear other women down (those who have had ‘work’ done) but to encourage others to embrace their natural beauty," she said. "So it really is unfortunate that the comment section turned into a female war zone."

    Despite the nasty comments section on Courtney's video, many more women have since followed suit by sharing their untouched faces and aging journeys. And they are all so beautiful. Here are just a few more women who've shared their untouched faces and wisdom with BuzzFeed:

    Like 40-year-old Candace. She posted her face in response to the rude comments on Courtney's video, writing, "Have we forgotten that we are SUPPOSED to age? The internet has altered our sense of reality so much that a natural face looks 'bad'. I love my [imperfect] 40 year old skin."

    @candacevcollins / Via tiktok.com

    Candace told BuzzFeed, "Getting older means more life experiences behind you, which means more life lessons. For me, I’ve loved the personal growth, especially in the area of not giving so much weight to others' opinions and just doing ME. I laugh more the older I get. More joy, less drama."

    She went on to add, "I am raising a daughter as a single mom, and I want to set an example for her and her friends by being someone who embraces her natural beauty and being confident in who she is in every aspect of life!"

    Natalie, 56, also joined the trend, writing, "Let's normalize natural skin and mature skin!" She told BuzzFeed, "I have enjoyed more things about aging than I expected! For instance, there’s a certain comfort and freedom with knowing your appearance isn’t being judged as harshly as it was in your 20s and 30s."

    @nataliewhitlock7 / Via tiktok.com

    She went on to share, "As I’ve gotten older, I'm much better at listening to myself. Even if something’s trendy and cute, if I try it and I don’t feel good in it, then it’s out. I've enjoyed exploring things I like and I'm interested in, versus all of the should and must-dos and things thrust upon me."

    She also shared how her relationship with her body has changed for the better: "As I've gotten older, I appreciate myself and my body for the amazing things it does, instead of taking it for granted. Or worse, criticizing and finding fault with myself. This body has had seven kids, learned amazing things, cared about others, climbed mountains, seen amazing places all over the world. Hopefully, I've made a positive difference in it."

    Hellie, 38 years old, also joined in the trend, noting that she's a former smoker. But when it comes to getting older, Hellie told BuzzFeed that she feels as if she's only getting better: "I’ve just become better in so many aspects of my life, thanks to experience."

    @carbscarbscarbs / Via tiktok.com

    "I’m better with money and better at communicating and regulating my emotions. I make better decisions, and I treat myself kindly and with more grace than I did in my youth. I’ve also had all these years to get to know myself, so I trust my capabilities and my judgment."

    Ebby, 30, also shared her face, writing, "Honestly, there are days I do NOT feel beautiful with all these sudden signs of age — but I am thankful for the story my face tells, and never want other women to feel less than because they don't look like the babyfaced 'ideal'."

    @ebbymoyer / Via tiktok.com

    She told BuzzFeed that as she's gotten older, it's been freeing to release the need to have life all figured out. "I used to obsess so much about every little thing that it hindered me actually being able to pay attention to the things that mattered," she said. "Lots of navel-gazing. Over the years, I’ve found purpose in things outside of myself and figured out what really matters to me. It’s enabled this grounding that I honestly couldn’t have imagined — confidence that definitely doesn’t come from myself — and the ability to sift through the muck, find the gold, and let the rest go. Freedom. It’s such a cool journey."

    Deanna, 40, also joined the trend and shared her "perfectly imperfect" face. She told BuzzFeed, "I appreciate feeling secure with my body and enjoy getting to know the version of me that comes with each additional year of experience and wisdom."

    @deannacami / Via tiktok.com

    She continued, saying, "I’m 40 years old, and reaching middle age has me excited to chart the back half of my story, rather than longing for the beginning. I am inspired by those who have reinvented themselves in their 40s, 50s, and beyond because it takes courage to go against the grain when you have more to lose."

    Lissie, 33, posted her face, writing, "So grateful to have been around for over three decades of vibes and good food." Lissie told BuzzFeed that she's grateful for the privilege of aging, saying, "I have adopted a holistic mindset and approach to my health, and part of that journey is accepting and loving my body as it ages and goes through natural changes."

    @holisticlissie / Via tiktok.com

    She continued, saying, "Recognizing that my outer and inner health is dependent on a holistic approach (mind, body, and spirit) has made managing my health peaceful and uncomplicated. Getting a little bit older has taught me to appreciate my life and love myself that much more; life’s too short for self-doubt!"

    And this 30-year-old woman shared her face and how growing up in India gave her a different perspective on beauty and aging. She told BuzzFeed, "I’ve noticed that I’m starting to look a lot more like my mom as I’ve gotten older, and I love that!"

    @millennialontiktok / Via tiktok.com

    She went on to say, "I turned 30 last year, and I genuinely felt like I’d entered a new era. I reflected on the fact that I did not succumb to the consumeristic form of beauty that is so often falsely labeled as self-care in the US. I’ve grown to really appreciate the values I grew up with in India, where beauty is more deeply rooted with caring for yourself from the inside out and not entirely based on your physical appearance and masking the natural aging process."

    Now I'm curious: What's something you've loved about getting older so far? Tell me all about it in the comments, and feel free to upload a pic of your untouched face, too, if you feel comfortable doing so!